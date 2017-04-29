2017 NFL Draft Grades: Chicago Bears Day 2 Picks

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace opened the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by trading back from the No. 36 overall pick to No. 45.

The Chicago Bears used that pick to go offense for the second straight day by drafting tight end Adam Shaheen out of Division II Ashland University. That completed the team’s activity on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Shaheen is coming in as a project but he’s an imposing physical specimen at 6-6 and 278 pounds. Despite his size he’s projected as a potential starter as a pass catching tight end.

Shaheen dominated Division II competition. In 2015, his first season as a starting tight end he caught 70 passes for 803 yards and 10 touchdowns. He surpassed those totals last year with 867 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’ll need time to work his game up to NFL speed but will get that chance behind Bears’ veteran tight end Zach Miller and free agent signee Dion Sims.

For those unfamiliar with Shaheen because of his Division II background, here’s the Bottom Line analysis from NFL.com’s scouting report:

Big, fast and athletic, Shaheen will immediately interest teams who are looking for size and traits. He’s a poorer blocker than what might be expected for a player with his frame, but he’s also a much more dangerous pass catching target. The jump in competition will be substantial and teams will expect him to become a more consistent blocker, but he’s a pass catching tight end in a Y-tight end’s body. Shaheen has starting potential with an ability to impact a passing game early in his career.

In the trade back, Pace was able to recover a couple of the draft pick assets that he gave up to get quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on Friday night.

Along with the switch of second round picks the Bears surrendered their seventh round pick at No. 221 and acquired Arizona’s No. 117 pick in the fourth round and No. 197 pick in the sixth round plus a fourth round pick in 2018.

As it was for last night’s grade, this isn’t for Shaheen, but for how Ryan Pace used the pick. He gets props for bringing back picks that he can use to add desperately needed depth to the Bears’ roster, but it appears he put more emphasis on selecting the best available athlete with this second-round pick instead of the best available player (yes, there is a difference) .

This considered by many a deep draft and the Bears should have been able to draft an immediate starter here.

Grade: C

