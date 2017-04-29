2017 NFL Draft Grades: Buffalo Bills Day 2 Picks

The Buffalo Bills traded around on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft, but how did they fare when they got on the clock?

The Buffalo Bills finished the 2016 NFL season with the league’s worst passing offense. Tyrod Taylor was constantly looking for receivers to get open downfield when he would scramble out of the pocket. With the uncertainty of Sammy Watkins health, it was imperative the Buffalo Bills drafted a wide receiver early in the draft. Before the Bills original pick at No. 10, the top three receivers in the draft were already gone.

The Bills made a smart move and traded back in the draft to fill another hole at corner. The Bills dealt their extra third-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams which ultimately helped them to move up and draft wide receiver Zay Jones out of East Carolina.

Jones had a magnificent college career at East Carolina. He set the record for most career catches in FBS history with 399. Not only does he have the most catches in college football history, Zay Jones put up stellar numbers final season. The 6-2 receiver from Dallas, TX put up 158 catches for 1746 yards and eight touchdowns. Yes you read that right. Zay Jones had 158 catches last season.

He was the primary option on the ECU offense for the past three seasons. Jones also had an outstanding performance at the Senior Bowl this offseason. He showed scouts he is able to get separation down field, and he put up three scores in the prominent all-star contest.

But why was a guy who broke the record for most catches in a single season and the most in history in college football, was available in the second round? In order to answer this question, we need to take a deeper dive into Jones’ flaws.

First, Jones played at East Carolina, a smaller school. Playing at a smaller school limits your competition. He didn’t square up against powerhouses such as Alabama or LSU. Secondly, the majority of Zay Jones’s receptions were bubble screens and short throws. From time to time, Jones struggles with getting open downfield especially when he is pressed at the line. He’s proven he has speed, as he ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

The Bills absolutely had to draft an offensive playmaker in the second round. After losing out on the top three receivers in the draft, the Bills had to make the move to acquire Zay Jones. Trading down in the first round allowed the Bills to send picks to the Rams and acquire Jones, which worked out perfectly.

Ultimately, I love this selection by the Buffalo Bills. It was not worth trading up in the first round to select Davis, Williams or Ross. Therefore, moving up in the second round to select one of the top five receivers in the draft was a brilliant move. If new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison can find unique ways to connect Watkins and Jones with the ball, this offense will excel. Tyrod Taylor had to be smiling when the Bills announced the selection of Zay Jones.

Round 2, Pick 63: Dion Dawkins, OT – Temple

After solidifying their two biggest needs, the Bills moved back into the second round to select Dion Dawkins, an offensive tackle out of Temple.

Dion Dawkins is a 6-4, 314-pound offensive tackle who has plenty of upside. Dawkins started two games as a true freshman, which is almost unheard of with offensive lineman. He started at left tackle for Temple in his final season, and excelled. Dawkins is a true tackle, who has tremendous strength. He will join an already bruising Buffalo Bills offensive line who finished the season as the 11th ranked offensive line unit in 2016, according to Pro Football Focus.

Dion Dawkins has all the tools to be an all pro tackle in this league, although he does have some concerns. In 2015, him and fellow Temple teammate Haason Reddick, who was drafted 13th overall by the Arizona Cardinals, were charged with assaulting a fellow Temple student. Both Reddick and Dawkins avoided trial by agreeing to a divisionary program. That does show some character flags for Dawkins. He’s is also a very raw player. He has been able to get away with pure agility and power in college. If the Bills can get him the right coaching, he can turn into a Pro Bowl tackle.

Buffalo definitely needed to address the tackle position. I didn’t think they would trade away two picks to move up and select one. However, it goes to show how much they like Dawkins and how thin the tackle class is in this draft. The Bills had some major issues on the right side of the line this past season, despite an overall solid showing. Right tackle Jordan Mills struggled mightily all season. He surrendered eight sacks, which is far too many in such a quarterback driven league. Taylor is a right-handed quarterback who likes to roll out of the pocket. The Bills must have a stable right side of the line for him to have success.

Although I like the pick of Dawkins, I am not crazy with the trade up to get him. The Buffalo Bills had to send the Atlanta Falcons two fifth-round picks, plus their original third-round pick, to move up 12 spots to select Dawkins. It is a big haul to select a raw offensive lineman, especially with all the holes on the roster. If Dawkins can step into the right tackle position in his first or second year and hold down the starting spot, this will be a huge success for the Bills. If not, they will regret sending those additional fifth-round picks to Atlanta.

