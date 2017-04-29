2017 NFL Draft Grades: Baltimore Ravens Day 2 Picks

The Baltimore Ravens snagged a plug and play corner in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Did they repeat that success on Day 2?

After the Baltimore Ravens grabbed Alabama corner Marlon Humphrey in the first round, their secondary dropped down the list of needs.

There was a run on cornerbacks and tight ends before Baltimore went on the clock, which caused some quality defenders to fall. Furthermore, the best running back in the draft (based on talent alone) was also sitting there ripe for the taking.

The offensive tackle position was fairly depleted, as was wide receiver. So, the Baltimore Ravens chose to address their outside linebacker need, grabbing Tyus Bowser from Houston.

Tyus Bowser OLB, Houston B+

Tyus Bowser has loads of potential. After only recently starting to play football full time, he has shown tremendous growth and development. He is extremely athletic, but has some technique flaws.

The biggest knock of Bowser is his size. Some scouts feel that he is a bit small to be a true edge rusher. In addition there are concerns that his production doesn’t match his athleticism.

I’m going to give the Baltimore Ravens a pass on that, for addressing a huge need with arguably one of the best players available. He can likely start on opening day, and should only get better with time. Another solid pick for the Ravens.

Pick No. 74: Chris Wormley, DT – Michigan

The Baltimore Ravens looked to bolster their defense again in the third round. After adding a secondary player in the first round and a linebacker in the second, Wormley provides a step in starter on the defensive line.

Chris Wormley DT, Michigan A

Wormley played as a defensive tackle in Michigan’s 4-3 scheme, but he could realistically play anywhere along Baltimore’s line.

He has the size to play end or nose tackle in the Raven’s 3-4 defense. He showed solid rush skills during his time in Ann Arbor, and posted at least five sacks in both of his final two collegiate seasons.

Some of the highest praise for Wormley comes froms his ability to set an edge. He plays with outstanding strength that the Baltimore Ravens will fall in love with. However, he does have his weaknesses.

From Lance Zierlein’s scouting report on NFL.com:

Not very twitchy firing out of stance and up the field. Lacks explosion in first two steps as edge rusher. Shows delayed transition into the rush off play fakes. Needs to play with faster hands as pass rusher.

So overall, the Ravens grab a guy that can shore up the middle of the defensive line, and kick outside to end if necessary. Wormley is a solid choice here and gives a little Harbaugh-to-Harbaught connection coming from Michigan.

Pick No. 78: Tim Williams, EDGE – Alabama

This is probably the hardest pick to grade so far. After addressing their pass rush in the second round with the addition of Tyus Bowser, the Baltimore Ravens decided to double dip on edge rusher, grabbing Tim Williams.

This pick has the potential to be either an A+ or an F–. And yes, I meant to put two minus signs there. But for his rap sheet, Williams likely would have gone off the board in the top-15. But after several failed drug tests, Williams saw his draft stock plummet.

On top of that, Williams was also arrested on gun charges. His pass rushing ability isn’t a question though. If this pick pans out, the Ravens just got a stud player to add to their defense. Bowser and Williams can play opposite each other on the edge and rush the passer together.

Tim Williams EDGE, Alabama C+

The Ravens get a C+ for this pick. That comes purely from the volatility involved with a player like Williams. As stated previously, if this works out, Williams is an A+. This pick is a monster fail if his off-the-field issues don’t go away. Call the C+ an average between those two.

This article originally appeared on