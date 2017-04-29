2017 NFL Draft Grades: Atlanta Falcons Day 2 Picks

It was one and done for the Atlanta Falcons on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft, but they made it a good one.

If there’s a theme for Day 2 of the Draft for the Atlanta Falcons, it’s “Out of One, Many.” The team traded the 63rd pick to the Buffalo Bills and in return, recieved the 75th, 149th and 156th pick, bringing the number of picks in this year’s draft back up to six after they traded away some yesterday. However, the Falcons didn’t just get many picks by trading away one; they also addressed multiple needs.

When they drafted LSU linebacker Duke Riley with the No. 75 overall pick, they added depth to the linebacker position, which, at a quick glimpse, may not appear to be lacking depth with Deion Jones (Riley’s former teammate at LSU), De’Vondre Campbell, Kemal Ishmael and LaRoy Reynolds.

However, there’s a need there for an upgrade, particularly with De’Vondre Campbell’s and Kemal Ishmael’s injuries last season. Although healthier now, the Falcons need insurance for their injury-riddled defense following their Super Bowl LI collapse and Riley is just one benefit of that policy.

Although lacking ideal size with his 6-0, 232-pound frame, Riley is a force to be reckoned with. At LSU, he led the team with 93 tackles (40 solo), nine for loss, with an interception and a fumble recovery during his lone starting season. In the 2017 Senior Bowl, a game in which he wasn’t a starter, he led with seven tackles (4 solo and 0.5 for loss).

His speed adds to his relentless pursuit and instinctiveness make him a playmaker. At the Combine, he ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash, ranked in the top three of the 3-cone drill, and had a 122-inch broad jump and a vertical of 34.5 inches. Atlanta can take full advantage of his wide range of skills, tackling abilities, and athleticism by using him in a variety of defensive schemes whether man coverage or zone.

In addition to bolstering the team’s defense, Duke Riley gives the Falcons the boost they need on special teams. He spent three years playing primarily special teams for the LSU Tigers becoming a vital part of the unit and a team captain during his senior year.

And as if getting a standout defensive player and influential special teams player with their 75th pick wasn’t enough, the Atlanta Falcons received an intelligent leader and mentor. I’ve mentioned this before, but it’s worth mentioning again. Character is a very important factor when it comes to selecting players. Duke Riley fits perfectly in the Atlanta Falcons locker room and with his physicality, character, and passion will continue to make an impact on and off the field.

Duke Riley LB, Atlanta Falcons A-

The Atlanta Falcons still have several needs to address on Day 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft, but made the best out of Day 2 by selecting a player that’ll improve their team not only this year but for many more to come. Selecting Duke Riley was a very smart mone as it addressed multiple needs and allowed them to gain more picks to address their remaining needs. Well played, Atlanta. Well played.

