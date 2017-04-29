2017 NFL Draft Grade: Oakland Raiders Day 2 Picks

The Oakland Raiders didn’t take a linebacker, but got plenty of talent on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie surprised the league when he took a risk on Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley. In the second round he doubled-down on the secondary by drafting Connecticut safety Obi Melifonwu.

Listed as a safety, Melifonwu is a versatile player that could play linebacker if asked. He turned heads at the combine with 4.46 speed and a 44-inch verticle jump. He is also among the tallest in the safeties group at 6-4.

What really makes the UConn Huskies safety so unique is his combination of speed and size. At 224 pounds, Melifonwu uses his size and speed to attack the line of scrimmage and can have a devastating effect on the run game. Because he is able to cover so much ground, Melifonwu is a great two way player on defense and will be a force in the middle.

In 2016, the bend but don’t break Raider’s defense regularly surrendered big plays. Melifonwu should help take away the middle of the field and ease the pressure on the corners.

The Raiders still have a big unanswered need left to address. There is a big hole at linebacker and although Obi Melinfonwu can help support the linebackers from the secondary. They still need an impact player at the position. Zach Cunningham was still on the board when the Raiders selected, making it the second time the Raiders passed him up. It will be very interesting see how the defense works out after ignoring such a huge team need.

Looking at the first and second round picks, it makes you wonder if the Raiders could have addressed both the front seven and secondary with two impact players.

They nearly took him in the first round. https://t.co/e5Lthd7fze — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2017

What if the Raiders had selected Melifonwu in the first round and Zach Cunningham in the second. That way they would have addressed the whole at linebacker while locking up the middle of the field.

Lets see if the Raiders have an answer for the linebacker question in the third round.

Grade: B-

I love Melifonwu as a player and was surprised he was still on the board at this point in the second round. That said, the Raiders really need a linebacker. I give no credit for the luck that occured for Melifonwu to fall to the Raiders in the second round. The only reason this grade is in the B range is because of the respect I have for Melifonwu’s skills.

Third-Round Pick: Eddie Vanderdoes, DT – UCLA

The Oakland Raiders went with a secondary pick in both the first and second rounds. With a huge need still remaining at linebacker the Raiders selected UCLA Bruins defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Raiders ranked last in the NFL with just 26 sacks in 2016. 11 of those came at the hands of defensive player of the year Khalil Mack. The Raiders will have to get some pressure from someone else up front to improve on last years sack total so a defensive linemen makes sense right.

Vanderdoes, has a lot of upside, but may have a bit of a motivation problem. Shortly after the selection, NFL network pundits opined about his underperformance in 2016, only to play very well in the Senior Bowl. That said he was a highly recruited high school player and he could find the right motivation from Jack Del Rio.

Other than Obi Melifonwu in the second round, Reggie McKenzie seems determined to select high risk/reward players in this years draft. If it works he will be a geinus. If not? Lets just say the road is paved with general managers who drafted poorly.

Still no linebacker for the Raiders. At the time of their pick in the 3rd round there were a couple of solid options available. Anthony Walker Jr. and Kendall Beckwith are two of the inside linebackers who were on the board at the time of the Raiders selection. Other notables still on the board: running back Dont’a Foreman, and defensive tackle Montravious Adams.

Grade: B

Reggie McKenzie helped out the front seven with this pick. The additions to the secondary should buy some more time for the defensive line to push to the quarterback, so McKenzie’s strategy for improving the defense is becoming more clear.

