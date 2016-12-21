2017 NFL Draft: Full Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft 3.0
The Atlanta Falcons are squarely in the playoff picture, but will have holes to fill and necessary upgrades this offseason. In the best interest of preparedness, I offer version 3 of my full, Atlanta Falcons mock NFL Draft.
The upcoming offseason is possibly the biggest in head coach Dan Quinn’s tenure. He has molded a roster that has some obvious talent but still may be a few critical pieces from truly reaching their potential. This upcoming NFL Draft will be a prominent hub for the Atlanta Falcons to make such critical additions and further elevate the team.
Thanks an offense that scores on the regular and an improving defense, the 2016 Falcons are sitting pretty in the playoff picture. Offense is clearly the strength of this team but the defense does feature a few assets.
Edge rusher Vic Beasley Jr. is a rising star, speedy linebacker Deion Jones has found his way into the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation, and rookie strong safety Keanu Neal has established a reputation as a hard-hitting enforcer. Additionally, the Falcons’ defense features key veterans Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford in the secondary and Grady Jarrett along the defensive line.
Like I said, the defense is improving but still has a few holes. Holes that need to be addressed in addition to some fine tuning on the offensive side of the ball.
Let’s dive into the Falcons’ mock NFL draft already.
Carl Lawson
Edge Rusher, Auburn
There is no doubt Vic Beasley is the future of the Falcons’ defense. His rookie season showed flashes with four sacks, all while playing the season with a torn labrum. In 2016, Beasley has totaled 14.5 arcs and 7 forced fumbles to boot. While the pass rushing has improved for the Falcons, another complementary threat to team with Beasley, defensive end Adrian Clayborn, and a possible free agent addition, will give an emerging unit even more of a boost.
Look for the Falcons to use their 1st pick of the 2017 NFL Draft on a tag-team partner for Vic Beasley.
Carlos Watkins
Defensive Tackle, Clemson
The defensive tackle position has been a mixed bag for the Atlanta Falcons this season. Nose tackle Grady Jarrett has been a solid option on the interior but veterans Jonathan Babineaux and Tyson Jackson may not be around in 2017. Both players have also been steady this season but the team is in need of an upgrade to team with Jarrett and backup Ra’Shede Hageman.
Carlos Watkins’ athleticism will fit well with the Falcons and provide some pass rushing juice from up the middle. His addition also ensures a consistent rotation on the line with pass rushers and interior linemen.
Caleb Peterson
Offensive Guard, North Carolina
The Falcons’ offensive line has been solid as a whole this season. Give credit to the offseason addition of All-Pro center Alex Mack and the maturation and progression of tackles Jake Matthews and Ryan Schraeder. Veterans Andy Levitre and Chris Chester are solid plugs at guard, but Atlanta could really use some improvement at both spots.
Selecting Caleb Peterson in the NFL Draft can, at the very least, provide quality depth for the Falcons.
Eddie Jackson
Free Safety, Alabama
The free safety position in the “4-3 Under” defensive scheme is important. That particular spot requires a player that is versatile enough to be effective in Cover 3 as a single-high safety. The free safety must also be active enough in run defense and cover slot receivers from time to time. Current starter Ricardo Allen has seen his fair share of good days and bad. Allen is currently in his second season as a starter but we’ve seen enough to suggest he’s not progressing along with the rest of Atlanta’s young corps.
Eddie Jackson is a ball-hawk free safety that can be an improvement over Allen…if he’s healthy.
Cole Hikutini
Tight End, Louisville
The tight end position has an important role in Atlanta offense; about as much as any other position. Injuries have weighed negatively on the Falcons’ tight ends this season, with veteran starter Jacob Tamme hitting the IR with a shoulder injury back in Week 8. Tamme was productive but rumors are he’s considering retirement at season’s end.
The Falcons’ offense incorporates a ton of two tight end sets. Rookie Austin Hooper has been a nice spark but reserve tight end Levine Toilolo has been average-at-best in his 4 seasons with Atlanta.
Picking up Hikutini in the NFL Draft will add to a tight end stable that has a lot of potential. The best-case scenario is Hikutini learning behind Hooper and a healthy Tamme in 2017.
DeAngelo Brown
Defensive Tackle, Louisville
In the Falcons defensive scheme, DeAngelo Brown would be primarily used as a 1-Techique defender that often lines up at nose tackle. It’s a position he’s best suited for after totaling 11 tackles for loss and 3 sacks for Louisville this season. The addition of Brown and Watkins along with second-year player Grady Jarrett gives the Falcons a trio of young linemen with solid potential.
After drafting Watkins out of Clemson with pick 56, the Falcons add another big anchor for the d-line rotation in 2017.
Gunner Kiel
Quarterback, Cincinnati
The pick has absolutely nothing to do with starter Matt Ryan, who is playing out his best season as Falcons’ quarterback. Matt Schaub won’t be around as backup long term so the Atlanta uses this selection to set up a future asset. Taking a chance on a possible diamond in the rough this late into the NFL Draft should never be debated.
Selecting Gunner Kiel provides the Falcons a 6’4, 222-lb quarterback with some potential.