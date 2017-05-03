2017 NFL Draft: Every team’s best pick

After an enormous build up the 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone and did not disappoint, but who are the

The 2017 NFL Draft is now behind us and it’s almost time to start looking forward to training camp and the new season. However, first we must look back and judge the draft and let you guys know what we think of the players picked and the team’s that picked those athletes.

We’ll keep it positive in this article focusing on the best pick by each team. Fortunately most teams had at least one great pick to focus on. Of course a few of the same old faces made my life difficult with their inability to handle the objective of being good at their jobs.

Both the player’s ability and value of their draft slot were taking into account. In many cases we will focus on the best player drafted, however, sometimes it’s the value of a player that dropped that puts them over the top and gets them on this list. As much as I love preparing for the draft, I also love giving one look back before we move onto the season once it’s over.

So let’s do that, starting with the AFC East to look at each team’s best pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

AFC East

New England Patriots: Derek Rivers, DE – Youngstown State (83rd overall)

First and foremost, Bill Belichick is the one man in the NFL I’m not one to question. He’s proven to this point that he might know what he’s doing. He’s figured this whole football thing out. This was once again proven this offseason as he wheeled and dealed his way into acquiring veterans and multiple picks along the way. Despite not picking in the first two rounds, he still managed to draft multiple impact players, including their first pick in the third round, Derek Rivers. Belichick doesn’t often deploy rookies into prominent roles, but look for Rivers to show some promise this season and become a featured player in the coming years.

Miami Dolphins: Raekwon McMillan, ILB – Ohio State (54th overall)

It was a letdown for Dolphins fans when the team passed up on Reuben Foster in the first round in favor of edge rusher Charles Harris out of Missouri. However, their game plan became clear when they drafted Ohio State standout Raekwon McMillan in Round 2. He’s a big, strong inside linebacker that will knock ball carriers out of their cleats if they come his way. His coverage ability is suspect, but not awful and he has the tools to improve. Either way, he fills the need of a dominant run stuffer in Miami.

Buffalo Bills: Tre’Davious White, CB – LSU (27th overall)

The Bills needed to replace Stephon Gilmore who added insult to injury by joining the division rival Patriots. Landing Tre’Davious White at the end of the first was a huge win for them. He has as the upside to be as good as any corner in this draft and stuck around long enough for Buffalo to trade back and still get him. Usually corners are overdrafted, but he stuck around and the Bills should be thrilled.

New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S – LSU (Sixth overall)

Rarely do the Jets make great draft picks, but this one fell right into their lap. You can make a strong case that Jamal Adams is the best player in this entire draft. This pick was a home run and he should be a great player for a long time.

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers: James Conner, RB – Pittsburgh (105th overall)

Everyone loves James Conner’s amazing story of overcoming cancer and being the hometown hero in Pittsburgh. Well this pick has nothing to do with that. Feel good stories are great, but this is about football and Conner is an outstanding football player. He has the upside to be an elite short-yardage back and perhaps even a high-end starter in the NFL. He was my No. 5 running back in this draft. Considering how strong this draft class was for running backs, that’s saying a lot.

Baltimore Ravens: Tim Williams, OLB – Alabama (122nd overall)

The Ravens went with three-straight pass rushers in the second and third round of this year’s draft and Williams in my opinion has the most value of the three considering his talent and draft slot. While he’s a bit one-dimensional, he should be a major contributor on this team. Baltimore knows how to draft defensive players, especially linebackers, and they did a great job once again this year.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Mixon, RB – Oklahoma (48th)

This was a truly tough decision between Mixon and Kansas State defensive end Jordan Willis. Willis was a steal in Round 3 as well, but Mixon is truly a special player. I ranked Mixon as my No. 2 running back in this draft behind only Dalvin Cook. By now we all know about his assault incident, but that doesn’t change what an elite talent he is. With Giovani Bernard coming off a devastating knee injury, Mixon fills a void and will be a game-changer in Year 1. Don’t be shocked if he’s in the Rookie of the Year conversation in January.

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE – Texas A&M (First overall)

I didn’t particularly love or hate any of the Browns first-round picks. Jabrill Peppers is a special talent, but I’d rather see him go in Round 2. I’m very high on David Njoku, however, a team with this many holes drafted a tight end in the first round. Not to mention, they did so when they already had a very good tight end in Gary Barnidge, who they cut immediately after the draft was over. So I’ll go with Myles Garrett. He’s a safe pick with massive upside and not a quarterback. Much like last season, no quarterback was worthy of the first-overall pick. In a rare turn of events, the Browns didn’t make a terrible decision and pick one anyway.

AFC South

Houston Texans: Zach Cunningham, ILB – Vanderbilt (57th overall)

Zach Cunningham slipped a lot further than most people thought he would. Many had him slotted into the first round and most thought the Dolphins would snag him instead of Raekwon McMillan. I actually ranked McMillan ahead of Cunningham, but thought both had great value where they were picked. The Texans clearly took the best player available approach in this draft and there is no doubt Cunningham was the best on the board. Houston executed their game plan well.

Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR – Western Michigan (Fifth overall)

As a fifth-overall pick I don’t love the value here for Davis or any wide receiver in this draft. However, I did have Davis ranked as my No. 1 wideout in this draft. So while I wouldn’t go with a receiver this high, if you are hellbent on drafting a wideout, they went with the right guy and acquired an outstanding player. There was a massive need filled with this pick so Titans fans should be happy with this move.

Indianapolis Colts: Malik Hooker, S – Ohio State (15th overall)

The safeties in this draft were incredible and I had Malik Hooker ranked second among the bunch. Indy desperately needs help on defense, especially up the middle. Hooker has superstar potential and should contribute immediately. Indy has been one of the most poorly constructed team for years now. The good news is they have had solid drafts for two-straight years now. Hopefully they can actually put a decent team around Andrew Luck and not waste his amazing talent.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Cam Robinson, OT – Alabama (34th overall)

It seems every year the Jags “win” free agency and the draft, yet they are miserable on the field. One of the big reasons is because their offensive line is awful. If you can’t block or protect your quarterback you’re going to be in bad shape. A big question mark at quarterback doesn’t help either, even if a question mark is a huge upgrade over Blaine Gabbert. Robinson has the potential to be a stud offensive lineman or at least a solid starter for a long time. Alabama produces ridiculous talent and they always have a strong line.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs: Kareem Hunt, RB – Toledo (86th overall)

None of the Chiefs picks really stood out to me as great. I didn’t like trading up for a quarterback in the first round and Tanoh Kpassagnon is far from a lock for greatness. Kareem Hunt is the closest thing they got to a player that will almost certainly be productive. There is no denying Hunt’s talent and he should rapidly ascend up the Chiefs’ depth chart sooner rather than later. He may be the best back on the team in 2017.

Oakland Raiders: Obi Melifonwu, S – Connecticut (56th overall)

I was super high on Melifonwu, and love his ability and style of play. He can step up in the box and drop the boom. He needs to improve his reads, but is athletic and fluid with a ton of upside. I had him ranked as my No. 3 safety in the draft and wouldn’t have had an issue if a team stepped up and drafted him late in the first round. This kid could be special and the duo of Melifonwu and Karl Joseph in Oakland could be deadly.

Denver Broncos: Jake Butt, TE – Michigan (145th overall)

Jake Butt is a stud tight end who was a steal in the fifth round. The only reason he fell was due to a torn ACL suffered in his bowl game. Still, a torn ACL is no longer a death sentence like it used to be. He was still my No. 4 tight end in this draft and he will be a great fit Denver. This year may be tough coming off the injury, but he’ll be the starter by 2018.

Los Angeles Chargers: Forrest Lamp, OG – Western Kentucky (38th overall)

Forrest Lamp was the best offensive lineman in this draft and could very well have been a mid-first-round pick. The fact that the Chargers could snag him in the second is a godsend for a team that needs help on their line. Lamp has the versatility to play anywhere on the line. Although, he’s best suited as a guard on the professional level, he can be plugged in as a tackle in a pinch. I also want to give an honorable mention to safety Rayshawn Jenkins from The U, who L.A. snagged in the fourth round. He’s a sleeper to be a star defensive back down the line.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: Chidobe Awuzie, CB – Colorado (60th overall)

Why Chidobe Awuzie didn’t get the love he deserved during draft season this year is beyond me. There is no reason he should have fallen nearly out of Round 2. At 6-0 and over 200 pounds, he has the size NFL teams are looking for, and he runs a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. The experience, skill and technique is all there. I thought it was more likely he snuck into the first round than he dropped to the third, so the Cowboys must have been shocked when he was still sitting there once they were on the clock with the 60th pick.

New York Giants: Evan Engram, TE – Ole Miss (23rd overall)

This was another team that I didn’t love or hate any of the picks. However, this passing attack could be horrifying if the offensive line plays better this season. The addition of Brandon Marshall next to Odell Beckham was already a huge upgrade, but adding Engram is another ultra-dangerous weapon. The defense was already stellar by the end of the 2016 and now this passing attack has the potential to be unstoppable. David Njoku was still on the board and is a better true tight end. Nevertheless, Engram may be more dangerous. He just doesn’t seem to have a true tight end skill set. Still, watch out for him creating mismatches and making plays.

Washington Redskins: Jonathan Allen, DT – Alabama (17th overall)

The Redskins managed to snag the best defensive tackle in the draft at pick No. 17. This was the best-case scenario for Washington. They needed a big man in the middle and came away with a potential Pro-Bowl caliber player. The 290-pounder is tough to move and has the speed to get at the quarterback as well. I wouldn’t call him a lock to be a star, but the upside is certainly there.

Philadelphia Eagles: Sidney Jones, CB – Washington (43rd overall)

Let’s be honest with ourselves, the Eagles are not going to be contenders this year no matter who they drafted. This is why I chose Sidney Jones. They got first-round value in the second round because he’s coming off an Achilles’ injury. Sure, he may not contribute much this season and will likely be eased into action early on. This may have been the case even if he was completely healthy. For a team like Philly, stealing a high-end player late because of injury is a great move.

NFC North

Green Bay Packers: Kevin King, CB – Washington (33rd overall)

After Day 1 was complete and we began to look at the second round with the Packers on the clock, everyone thought the same thing about who they should pick. It had to be Kevin King — it was almost like the only option perhaps, with the exception of Dalvin Cook. This team desperately needed secondary help and they made the right move. King is a 6-3 athlete that has the potential to be a shutdown corner.

Detroit Lions: Jarrad Davis, ILB – Florida (21st overall)

While they probably should have grabbed Reuben Foster here, you can say that about most teams between picks seven and 30. The Lions still got a stud linebacker here. Davis was ranked by most as No. 2 at his position behind Foster and will be an impact player right out of the gate. What makes him special is his ability to cover as well as his toughness and relentless style when dealing with ball carriers. I also want to mention Jamal Agnew. He’s a blazing fast corner who could be fifth-round steal.

Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook, RB – Florida State (41st overall)

There were a few picks I really liked that the Vikes made. Bucky Hodges in the sixth round and Stacy Coley in the seventh are both supreme athletes with unbelievable upside for that point in the draft. However, I have to go with Dalvin Cook. He was the best running back in this draft, bar none. In a draft class with an abundance of talent at his position, Cook will be the best pro.

Chicago Bears: Adam Shaheen, TE – Ashland (45th overall)

I didn’t particularly like anything the Bears did in this draft. It was tough picking a best pick. Nonetheless, I had to go with one. Mitchell Trubisky went from their best pick to their worst pick because they gave up so much to move up one spot. I’ll go with the upside of Adam Shaheen. He’s a 6-6, 280-pound basketball star who made the move to tight end and was highly productive on the Division II level. Shaheen is no lock, but at least he has potential.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Duke Riley, ILB – LSU (75th overall)

Riley is the best player the Falcons drafted. I fully expect him to turn out to be a better pro than first-round pick Takkarist McKinley and Atlanta didn’t pick in the second round. Riley, of course, draws immediate comparisons to Deion Jones because they are similar players and former teammates at LSU. This kid is fast and will form a dynamic duo reunited with Jones in Atlanta. Look for those two to wreak havoc from sideline to sideline.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O.J. Howard, TE – Alabama (19th overall)

The Buccaneers offense is beginning to look like a college football dream team with Jameis Winston, Mike Evans and now O.J. Howard. All three of them were unbelievable college players and I expect them all to be Pro-Bowl and potentially All-Pro NFL studs. Evans is already a top-tier wideout and Winston is on his way to being the franchise quarterback they’d hoped for. Howard is the best college tight end that I have seen in a very long time. This offense is large and terrifying.

New Orleans Saints: Marshon Lattimore, CB – Ohio State (11th overall)

I really wanted to go with Marcus Williams here, but how do you not go with Marshon Lattimore? Typically in today’s NFL, the top corner — especially one of this level of talent — just doesn’t fall past the top 10 picks. Cornerbacks are just too valuable with the exaggerated emphasis on the passing attack. I can’t imagine the Saints expected Lattimore to fall in their laps.

Carolina Panthers: Corn Elder, CB – Miami (152nd overall)

This is one of my favorite picks in the entire draft. The Panthers struggled mightily last season to replace Josh Norman as opposing wide receivers dominated their corners. Elder is a special player that went overlooked because of his size. I view him as one of the 100 best players in this draft, despite being hit with a later round projection by most. The former Hurricane can get a step on the ball and cause problems for opposing passing attacks and he has great speed and quickness. I expect him to far outperform his draft slot and many of the defensive backs picked in front of him.

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks: Ethan Pocic, OL – LSU (58th overall)

I really like Pocic and believe he has the potential to be starter for a long time in the NFL. He will be an interior lineman although it’s unclear if he’ll be a guard or center. His versatility allows him to play either position which is a good problem to have. I didn’t think he was getting the attention he deserved leading up to the draft with most giving him a third-round projection, but he got his due and climbed into the second round.

Arizona Cardinals: Haason Reddick, LB – Temple (13th overall)

Reddick will be an immediate contributor for the Cardinals and possesses the versatility the Cardinals covet in their linebackers. He’s an inside linebacker style with the versatility to rush the quarterback off the edge if needed. He holds an ability the team has lacked since losing Daryl Washington to a myriad of issues. Coincidentally Washington may finally return to the field this season. Reddick has the upside to be a top-three defender in this draft.

Los Angeles Rams: Ejuan Price, OLB – Pittsburgh (234th overall)

I don’t like much the Rams do…ever, really. Still, I believe they found a gem in Round 7. I gave Price an early sixth-round grade with late fifth-round upside as an edge rusher. I believe Price will not only make a team this year, but will carve out a roll as a pass rusher in this league and will become valued asset in the not-too-distant future.

San Francisco 49ers: Reuben Foster, ILB – Alabama (31st overall)

My last choice may have been the easiest. As you may have gathered, I was very high on Reuben Foster. Not only did the 49ers fleece the Bears by trading back just one pick, but they then turned around and jumped back into the first to steal Foster. The Alabama linebacker is not only the best at his position in this draft, but he’s one of the three best players in this draft overall.

