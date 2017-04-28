2017 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions First-Round Evaluation

The Detroit Lions selected Jarrad Davis in the 2017 NFL draft. He is just what they need to close in on running backs and tight ends.

It wasn’t a secret the Detroit Lions were looking to draft a linebacker in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The question was, who? With several linebackers’ draft stock dropping, the Lions had a few options they could have went with. However, Jarrad Davis is just what the Lions need to fill the gaps on their defense. He brings a different level of speed that the Lions don’t have.

During his junior and senior year in Florida, he totaled 5.5 sacks, 79 tackles and 17 for loss. This is exactly what the Lions need to improve their defense.

After releasing De’Andre Levy, the Lions needed someone they could rely on. Expect to see Davis more often than not. His versatility offers the Lions many options on the field. Davis is great at blitzing. He’s quick and can stuff a run. He has good eye contact and can get to the quarterback instantly. Davis also loves to tackle; his college statistics are impressive.

Another great quality is his ability to re-route tight ends. The Lions struggled terribly in this department last season. They surrendered over 500 yards and 10 touchdowns to the position in 2016.

Davis was a great choice. However, he does come with some concerns, which is why he dropped on the draft charts so late. Davis has suffered several injuries, which makes his durability questionable. He even missed several games in 2016 due to an ankle injury. Although, his pre-draft medical reports didn’t seem to be an issue for the Lions.

The Florida product also needs some conditioning at the behest of NFL coaching. He’s not consistent, and is also very sloppy at times. Another concern is Davis’ size. He’s only 6-1 and 238 pounds. He’s very undersized for his position, which could also affect his durability.

Drafting Davis isn’t going to bring the Lions to the Super Bowl. However, his skills and talents will fill the gaps on the defense while he conditions and breaks into the NFL. He’s great for short-term needs and will be even better for long-term as long as he stays healthy.

