2017 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions Final 7-Round Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions own the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but what do they do there and beyond in our final seven-round mock draft?

The 2017 NFL Draft is finally here and the Detroit Lions have the No. 21 pick. After heavily enhancing their offensive line during the free agency, they concentrate on their defensive linemen needs in the draft. Last season, the Lions ranked last in the NFL in sacks. It’s no wonder the Lions coaching staff heavily inquired about this year’s pass rushing draft prospects.

Bob Quinn attended several pro days including Tennessee’s pro day to see Derek Barnett. Kris Kocurek also assisted with several workouts that included players like Charles Harris and Taco Charlton. There are also some needs on the offense. With ongoing tight end struggles, a non-existing running game and they’re in need of a tackle and interior linemen.

One thing is for sure, Quinn knows what he’s doing. Last year’s draft picks are a prime example, given the success and potential of Taylor Decker and A’Shawn Robinson. With such a talented 2017 draft class, we can be sure Quinn has done his homework and is ready for draft day.

Based on the Lions current and future needs and this year’s draft class, let’s take a look at who might be coming to the Motor City this weekend. Here is the final Detroit Lions seven-round mock draft for 2017.

21

Taco Charlton Defensive End, Michigan

The Lions spent a ton of money and effort during the free-agency to build upon their offensive line. With the Lions having the worst defense in the NFL, they need to draft a defensive end with the 21st overall pick.

Taco Charlton fits the mold. He might not be a big-named player like Derek Barnett, but he has the skill set and mind frame to excel. Not to mention, he should be available when the Lions go on the clock.

Charlton’s edge-rush abilities are what coaches look for in the position. Although his first few years in Michigan weren’t very impressive, last year’s showcase proved he could be one of the top edge-rushers in this year’s draft class.

Charlton started in all his games during his senior campaign. He totaled 10 sacks, 38 tackles with 11 for loss. He was named First Team All-Big Ten. His spin move is quite devastating and, though he needs to become a more complete pass-rusher, he has the tools to make an impact immediately on a defense as needy as Detroit’s.

His ongoing improvements are a great example of his learning and conditioning abilities. With the right coaching staff and team, Charlton could be a top defender in the NFL.

53

Tyus Bowser Linebacker, Houston

If the Lions address their defensive end needs in the first-round, it’s almost certain they will focus on their offensive line for their second-round pick. The Lions are in desperate need of a great linebacker. They lost three linebackers after the 2016 season. They now have Tahir Whitehead, Antwione Williams and Thurston Armbrister as their starting options.

Per Pro Football Focus, Whitehead was graded as the second-worst linebacker in the league in 2016. Williams is a rookie who still needs conditioning. And Armbrister, well…let’s move on.

Drafting Tyus Bowser would be a huge improvement. His versatility allows him to bring experiences as a pass-rusher and as a tackle. His versatility will impact both the offense and defense. Some scouts have Bowser slotted purely as an edge rusher. Situationally, he could indeed be used in that regard for the Lions. However, the fact that he’s able to also drop back in coverage as an athlete makes him a potentially tremendous asset in terms of the sub-packages he’d allow a defense to maneuver through.

Bowser’s draft stock falls in line with this pick as well. Although there may be one or two more talented options at pick 53, I believe drafting Bowser with Charlton is a massive move.

85

Jordan Leggett Tight End, Clemson

The Lions have had almost 20 tight ends over the last five years. Of those players, none have scored more than seven touchdowns. Eric Ebron stands at seven total since being drafted by the Lions in 2014.

It’s no secret the Lions don’t have a top tight five tight end. Ebron ranked eighth in the league in yards and 10th in receptions. Although that’s not horrible, he struggled beyond the box score. Having a talented player opposite him will take some off some of the workload. Ebron has also missed eight games due to injuries in the last three seasons, including missing three in 2016.

The Lions enter the draft with five tight ends. Some were acquired during the free agency while others have collected dust on the Lions roster. With the Lions tight end history, it makes sense to draft this position once their main needs are met. Drafting Jordan Leggett will give the Lions more options because he is a former receiver. In his last two years of college, he totaled 15 touchdowns.

Leggett met with the Lions during the NFL Combine. They also met other tight end options, but drafting Leggett is a better fit.

127

Isaiah Ford Wide Receiver, Virginia Tech

Way back to what feels like months ago, during the NFL Combine, Isaiah Ford met with the Lions. Ford told reporters (per CBS Sports), “I’ve met with the Lions’ receivers coach informally. I may have a formal meeting with them but I’m not sure.” Although he never had the formal meeting, his talents are just what the Lions need downfield.

Ford had a successful college career do to his ability to separate himself from defenders. In the past two years, he recorded over 1,000 yards while hauling in almost 80 receptions per season. He even set a Virginia Tech record for most receptions.

The Lions need a receiver who has these abilities. Many of Marvin Jones and Golden Tate‘s downfalls were their lack of separation. That caused Stafford to occasionally re-route plays because there was no time to re-develop their original concept. Ford is the type of player that could serve as a complement to Jones and Tate and as a security blanket for Stafford.

The Lions also need a wide receiver. They need to replace Anquan Boldin, but not bad enough to spend an early pick on one. I would be surprised if Ford was drafted earlier than the fourth round. If he’s still available, he is that hidden gem the Lions should draft.

165

Brian Allen Cornerback, Utah

When it comes to cornerbacks, the Lions are mediocre at best. Darius Slay was their main corner last year, unless he was busy nursing his hamstring issues. Luckily, Slay’s still under contract for four years. During free agency, the Lions also signed former Oakland Raider D.J. Hayden for one year. However, Raiders fans will quickly tell you that signing may not be of much consequence.

This year’s draft class has a decent amount of talented cornerback options. This is great for the Lions as they won’t be tempted to draft a corner early and give up other position needs.

Brian Allen might not be a first or second-rounder, but his understanding of the game and talents make him a stand out draft candidate. Having previously been a wide receiver, Allen understands both sides of the field and can easily read a receiver and quarterback.

Allen had 32 tackles and ranked second in the Pac-12 in interceptions. With a little coaching and encouragement from the staff and players, Allen could become a viable starting cornerback in the league. The hope would be that he could help contribute alongside Slay and Hayden in 2017, but it may take some development beyond that for it to happen.

205

T.J. Logan Running Back, North Carolina

The Lions struggled in 2016 with their running game. Just like their defense, their running game was ranked dead last in the league in terms of yardage. Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick both struggled with season-ending injuries that left the Lions in despair, being forced to sign Mike James at the end of last season. Rookie Dwayne Washington wasn’t ready to start and only had a handful of impressive moments.

Drafting T.J. Logan in the sixth-round is a move in the right direction. He has the talents and endurance the team needs. He’s a well-rounded athlete that brings versatility to the game. Logan is a great third-down back option, as well as a kick returner. Last year he totaled 650 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 21 kick returns including two touchdowns.

Logan may not be a first-round talent, but he is what the Lions should consider this late in the draft. The running back talent in this draft class is exceptionally deep, even if a bit top heavy in the first round. The UNC product stands as proof of that as he has the explosiveness and burst to be a real home run threat, something Detroit would benefit from having.

215

Ifeadi Odenigbo Defensive End, Northwestern

If you’re the Lions, you can never draft too many defensive linemen, especially when you have the worst defense in the NFL. Although I expect them to draft Charlton in the first round, I also see the Lions taking one with the 215th overall pick as well. It’s great to have two starting caliber players on the edge. But as the Lions learned last season, it’s hard to contend beyond that without depth on the front.

Ifeadi Odenigbo won’t be starting material for opening day, but he has the talents to be molded into a starter. The Lions really only have Ziggy Ansah, who had an ankle sprain most of the season. With four other defensive ends on the Lions roster yet none of them have proved to be influential.

Odenigbo had a good combine performance and proved he can keep up with top draft prospects. Everyone was impressed with his broad jump, which was second to only Haason Reddick out of Temple. Heading into draft week, his draft stock isn’t worth more than a sixth-round pick. The Lions should take the opportunity to continue stacking their defense and use this late pick on Odenigbo.

250

Cooper Rush Quarterback, Central Michigan

There has been some speculation the Lions would draft a quarterback with their late draft picks. Matthew Stafford is obviously the starter and won’t likely be challenged. But good teams are ready to incur injuries all over the roster and the Lions most likely would crumble without Stafford healthy. Could a seventh-round quarterback be conditioned to eventually start? It’s possible with Cooper Rush out of Central Michigan

Rush hasn’t lit up the draft radar like Mitchell Trubisky and Deshaun Watson. However, he does come some of the same qualities as this year’s first-round quarterback hopefuls. Rush isn’t as athletic as the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, but he has dedicated this past year to bettering himself as a player and preparing for the NFL. He spent everyday training with coach David Morris months before the Combine.

The Lions quarterback coach, Brian Callahan, spent two hours with Rush during a private workout post Combine. Detroit also posted Rush’s Combine workout on their site last week. Could that be a hidden message? Rush would bring a lot to the Lions, as well as learn a ton from Stafford. Drafting Rush with their last pick would be an ideal situation for the Lions.

