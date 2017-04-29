2017 NFL Draft, Day 3: Every Pick With Instant Analysis

The 2017 NFL Draft enters Day 3 and the stakes are high to fill out depth and find value. Tracking every pick in Rounds 4-7 with instant analysis.

Three rounds were in the books coming into Day 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft. All that means, though, is that we were set up for the marathon that is Saturday at the draft. Day 3 is a grueling affair that lasts essentially the span of an entire day. That would make sense considering that there are four rounds that are completed, Rounds 4-7 to be exact.

One of the big misconceptions about the NFL Draft, though, is that there is nothing important that happens on Day 3 of the draft. I think Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys might have something to say about that, among many others. The quarterback was a fourth-round selection a year ago, and went on to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Meanwhile, the 2017 NFL Draft class also happens to be exceptionally deep. There are no sure-fire superstars left on the board at this point. While that may be the case, there are players who can come in for a team and contribute right away. And there are teams that have big needs that need to be addressed at this point. That’ll be the goal for them on Saturday.

Obviously opinions and thoughts change when fans and analysts are given time to mull them over a bit more. However, there’s also something to be said about instant reactions and gut feelings. So that’s what we’ll provide here with more in-depth analysis later.

For now, we’ll be tracking every Day 3 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft below, starting in Round 4 with the No. 108 overall selection by the Green Bay Packers. Then, we’ll look a quick analysis and grade of the pick. Let’s get into it.

108. Green Bay Packers: Vince Biegel, LB – Wisconsin

The Packers keep it in the state and pick a versatile player that adds depth at a position where they definitely need it. Grade: A

109. Minnesota Vikings: Jaleel Johnson, DL – Iowa

With injury concerns on the defensive line, Johnson will play at a high work rate and get after the passer. High upside and a nice depth fill. Grade: A-

