2017 NFL Draft, Day 1 Live Stream: Watch Online

The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off from Philadelphia, PA with Round 1 on Thursday, April 27, and here’s all the info you need to watch.

The 2017 NFL Draft is going to be pure insanity. In fact, you could argue that it already is and no player’s name has even been called. As the first round of the event starts on Thursday, April 27, though, there are tons of moving parts that have yet to settle. Thus, the 2017 NFL Draft is one that fans simply have to watch.

Quarterbacks are always a hot topic when it comes to the draft, and that’s no different for this class. However, what is different is that there is a lack of consensus over players like Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes II. There are others in the mix too, but none have separated themselves, which sets the stage for craziness.

Where there is a consensus is with the top player in the 2017 NFL Draft class, Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett. He’s a game-changing defensive player that, unless the Browns go full-Cleveland, will the be the No. 1 pick. With the way things are shaping up, though, even that is uncertain at this point. And given all these still-moving parts, you can’t miss any of it.

Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN and NFL Network. As such you have a number of streaming options available. First, you can stream the action through WatchESPN online or through the ESPN app with a cable or satellite subscription to log in. There’s also NFL Mobile, which may be free for some customers, but could require a subscription to log in as well. Lastly, cord-cutters can pay for a subscription to Fubo TV and live stream all the action.

Details for the first round on Thursday are below:

Date: Thursday, April 27

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, PA

TV Info: ESPN, NFL Network

Live Streams: Stream 1 | Stream 2 | Stream 3

Draft day is always highly anticipated, without question. However, this feels even more so given the chaos that could go down in the 2017 NFL Draft. Stream it, watch it and enjoy the ride as it’s broadcast from Philly.

This article originally appeared on