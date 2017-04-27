2017 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills Final 7-Round Mock Draft

With the 2017 NFL Draft all but started, we take a final look at the Buffalo Bills possible haul in this 7-round mock draft.

The 2017 NFL Draft is upon us, and the Buffalo Bills have many tough decisions to make. The Bills will enter the draft with seven picks. Each pick is going to be crucial for the Bills, as there are glaring holes on the roster. Not only are there holes on the roster, the quarterback position is up in the air.

Tyrod Taylor will enter his third season as the Bills quarterback, and it very well could be his last. It will be a make-or-break season for the mobile quarterback. And if he doesn’t bounce back from last season, they will be looking for his replacement.

The Bills had a very quiet free agency, so the draft will be very crucial for the future of the franchise. With big holes at wide receiver and cornerback, expect them to focus on drafting a pass catcher and corner early in the draft.

Taylor desperately needs help on the outside, and with Stephon Gilmore leaving for the rival Patriots, the Bills need to look to find his replacement. With all that said, here is the final seven-round mock draft for the Buffalo Bills ahead of Thursday’s festivities.

Round 1, Pick 10: Mike Williams, WR – Clemson

In 2014, the Buffalo Bills traded up to the fourth-overall selection in the draft to take Sammy Watkins. The Bills expected Watkins to be their future No. 1 wide receiver. Watkins has shown flashes of being a top receiver in this league; however, he has not been able to stay healthy.

With the uncertainty of Watkins’ health, the Bills must go out and find a true go-to guy for Tyrod Taylor. Mike Williams fits perfectly in Buffalo. He finished his final season at Clemson with 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is a possession receiver who can go up and get the ball in traffic, which is exactly what the Bills need.

He has the potential to be a top receiver in this league, and the Bills need someone who Taylor can look to when he gets out of the pocket to extend plays. If Watkins can stay healthy, and Williams can step in and contribute immediately, Taylor should have plenty of weapons on the outside.

With LeSean McCoy also in the backfield, new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison should have a high powered offense to make Buffalo a contender in the AFC East next season. If the Titans pass on Williams at No. 5 and no other teams trade up to get him, Williams should be there at No. 10 for the Bills.

Round 2, Pick 44: Tre’Davious White, CB – LSU

With Stephon Gilmore signing a big deal in New England, the Bills are desperate for corner help. Insert Tre’Davious White. The 5-11 corner from LSU has quick feet, and has potential to be a No. 1 cornerback in this league. He wore No. 18 at LSU, which is given to the most respected player on the team.

A disappointing performance at the Combine has him slipping in the draft slightly, as many mocks had him as high as being a top-15 pick in the draft before the Combine. With the rise of Kevin King and Adoree’ Jackson, White should be there at pick 44. If the Bills can find a No. 1 receiver and corner with their first two selections, that would be a huge victory for the organization.

Round 3, Pick 75: D’Onta Foreman, RB – Texas

LeSean McCoy has about 2-3 solid years left in him, so it would be smart for the Bills to find their future running back in this draft. Foreman fits perfectly in the Bills backfield. He can help change the pace of the Bills offense by providing a bruising, power back, who will complement McCoy nicely. Foreman had a very impressive resume at Texas and, if he can continue his success in Buffalo, he should become a fan favorite on the Bills.

Round 5, Pick 156: Dede Westbrook, WR – Oklahoma

Now the Bills need some luck for Westbrook to fall to them at pick 156. However, I think it is a real possibility. Westbrook will bring some speed to the Bills receiving core. Bringing in Westbrook and Williams in the same draft will bring a smile to Tyrod Taylor’s face.

Round 5, Pick 163: Patrick Towles, QB – Boston College

There has been a lot of speculation the Bills could take a quarterback as high as the first round. If an opportunity presents itself where one of the top three or four quarterbacks becomes available for the Bills, I could see them taking one earlier than the fifth round. However, I think it would be smart to ride out Taylor and see what he can do under a stable coaching staff. Patrick Towles provides the Bills with a long-term project who can develop into a solid NFL quarterback.

Round 5, Pick 171 : Nate Hairston, CB – Temple

A forgotten name in a very deep corner class, Nate Hairston could be a diamond in the rough for the Bills. Still a raw talent, Hairston will need the right coaching and development to turn into a NFL corner. Hairston would be a solid selection late in the fifth round.

Round 6, Pick 195: Josh Carraway, OLB – TCU

The Bills could use some help rushing the passer, and Josh Carraway can provide just that. The speedy outside linebacker racked up eight sacks for the Horned Frogs last season. He could be a nice late draft find for the Bills.

