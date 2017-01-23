2017 NFL Draft big board: Top 10 linebacker prospects

With the 2017 NFL Draft only a few months away, it’s time to continue our position-by-position look at the upcoming draft class. Today, we’ll continue our look at the defensive side of the ball and discuss the inside linebacker class.

Grading Philosophy

Rankings are subject to change based on player workout numbers and injury updates this spring, but for these early rankings, I go solely off of the film grade.

When evaluating players, I use a 13-trait system with certain traits weighted more than others depending on the position. The scoring adds up to 100 possible points. I also watch a minimum of four games per-player before assigning a player grade.

Position Overview

While at one time this inside linebacker class was shaping up to be a special group, it has now since thinned out with top prospects like Iowa’s Josey Jewell and Washington’s Azeem Victor retiring to school and other players like Florida’s Jarrad Davis and LSU’s Kendell Beckwith leaving college with several injury red flags.

Despite this, top prospect Reuben Foster is still a special player and one of the most complete linebackers to come out of college since perhaps Luke Kuechly. Foster should go in the first 15 picks of the draft.

Vanderbilt’s Zach Cunningham is also a top-tier athlete at the position, and he really upped his game in 2016, showcasing that he’s a consistent playmaker on the field. 4-3 teams looking for a weakside linebacker will hold him in high regard. He could slip into the first round.

There are four potential Day 2 linebackers in this class. Raekwon McMillan from Ohio State is a solid, reliable field general with good instincts in run defense. In my grading system, there is very little separating Jarrad Davis, Anthony Walker, and Elijah Lee. All three are chase-and-run linebackers who make plays in pursuit. They can also hold their own in coverage, especially Kansas State’s Lee, who plays really well in space and has the speed to stick with athletic tight ends downfield.

LSU’s former tandem–Kendell Beckwith and Duke Riley–are both interesting prospects who could be good mid-round options. Going into the 2016 season, I viewed Beckwith as a second-round talent, but injuries and a lack of consistency in his play hurt his overall draft stock.

Florida’s Alex Anzalone was a surprise early entry. Some of his film really pops, but he’s most several games due to injury and he only started one season in college. He’s a bit of a high-risk, high-reward prospect.

Temple’s Haason Reddick is a guy I’d like to study a lot more film on in the coming months. In college, he was an undersized 6-foot-1, 230-pound defensive end. He’s making the switch to inside linebacker in order to preserve his chances on playing at the next level. The little I’ve seen on him he seems like an explosive athlete with playmaking potential. However, I need a more thorough study before I place him in my linebacker rankings.

Most Underrated ILB: Elijah Lee

Most Difficult ILB to Project: Duke Riley

ILB that needs Further Evaluation: Haason Reddick

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the specific breakdowns on each of the top-10 linebackers who will be available in this year’s NFL Draft …

Inside Linebacker Rankings: Top-10 Grades

1. Reuben Foster, Alabama (6-1, 235) — Film Grade: 89.0

Quick Take: Foster is a true impact player as an inside linebacker. So far, he’s received the second-highest grade of any player I’ve evaluated for the 2017 draft class, falling closely behind defensive end Myles Garrett (90.5). Foster is not only a field general who can anchor a defense, he’s also an elite athlete with the speed, quickness, and smooth lateral movement to make plays all over the field. He’s a rare type of linebacker that can run-and-chase and make plays in pursuit, while also possessing the tenacity and strength to hold the point of attack and make plays between the tackles. He’s also solid in coverage and gives whomever drafts him a true three-down linebacker in the NFL.

Traits: 1. Athletic Ability (9/10) 2.Speed (9/10) 3. Mental Processing (9/10) 4. Strength (4/5) 5. Impact/Production (10/10) 6. Inside Run Defense (9/10) 7. Outside Run Defense (10/10) 8. Pass Coverage (8/10) 9. Pass Rush (3/5) 10. Block Shedding (4/5) 11. Motor (5/5) 12. Toughness/Physicality (5/5) 13. Tackling (4/5)

2. Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt (6-4, 230) — Film Grade: 83.0

Quick Take: Cunningham is a freaky athlete with dynamic playmaking ability. At times, he can take over games. He also has the frame to add weight without losing speed and quickness. However, Cunningham is a bit of a boom or bust prospect. While some of his film is flat-out impressive, he’s also had a handful of games that look near disastrous. Missed tackles and over-pursuing run fits can plague his game. He gets a bit sloppy with his technique, especially in the open field. However, it’s his rare athleticism, speed, and ability in coverage that will get scouts excited. His ceiling is really high, which could see him go late in the first round.

Traits: 1. Athletic Ability (9/10) 2.Speed (9/10) 3. Mental Processing (9/10) 4. Strength (3/5) 5. Impact/Production (9/10) 6. Inside Run Defense (8/10) 7. Outside Run Defense (9/10) 8. Pass Coverage (9/10) 9. Pass Rush (2.5/5) 10. Block Shedding (3.5/5) 11. Motor (5/5) 12. Toughness/Physicality (5/5) 13. Tackling (3/5)

3. Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State (6-2, 245) — Film Grade: 80.5

Quick Take: McMillan may not be the caliber athlete of Foster or Cunningham, but he’s a heady, instinctive linebacker who excels against the run. McMillan plays with a strong base and does a nice job taking on blocks, holding the point of attack, and then shedding to make a play on the ball carrier. He also does a good job working through the trash and moving to the ball. The former Buckeye defensive captain is a solid prospect with few weaknesses, but isn’t necessarily an impact player on defense.

Traits: 1. Athletic Ability (8/10) 2.Speed (7/10) 3. Mental Processing (9/10) 4. Strength (4.5/5) 5. Impact/Production (7/10) 6. Inside Run Defense (9/10) 7. Outside Run Defense (8/10) 8. Pass Coverage (8/10) 9. Pass Rush (3/5) 10. Block Shedding (4/5) 11. Motor (4/5) 12. Toughness/Physicality (4.5/5) 13. Tackling (4.5/5)

4. Jarrad Davis, Florida (6-2, 238) — Film Grade: 79.0

Quick Take: Davis has a lot of potential as an NFL linebacker. However, injuries and some inconsistent play this past season has hurt his overall draft stock. At times, Davis is quick to read-and-react and swarm to the ball. He can be an active downhill player who isn’t afraid to lay the boom on a ball carrier once he keys in on him. However, Davis will fall for misdirection plays and too often bites on play action. He can also get caught up in traffic and struggle to work through blocks. Davis is at his best out in space, where his athleticism and speed allow him to work toward the ball.

Traits: 1. Athletic Ability (9/10) 2.Speed (9/10) 3. Mental Processing (7/10) 4. Strength (3/5) 5. Impact/Production (8/10) 6. Inside Run Defense (8/10) 7. Outside Run Defense (9/10) 8. Pass Coverage (8/10) 9. Pass Rush (3/5) 10. Block Shedding (3/5) 11. Motor (4.5/5) 12. Toughness/Physicality (4.5/5) 13. Tackling (4/5)

5. Anthony Walker Jr., Northwestern (6-1, 245) — Film Grade: 78.5

Quick Take: Walker is a tough evaluation. His 2015 film is fantastic. He’s instinctive, active, and showcases top-end speed and change of direction ability. However, in 2015 Walker played around 230 pounds. A year later as a junior, Walker added 15 pounds, which helped him hold up better against blocks, but it did seem to hinder his speed and overall athleticism. He lacked the suddenness and explosive downhill movement seen in his sophomore tape. His ability to make big plays in key games also quieted down in 2016. Granted, Walker is still a very solid linebacker prospect with starting ability at the next level, but the 2015 and 2016 tape tell two different stories and it’s difficult to tell which prospect an NFL team would be getting.

Traits: 1. Athletic Ability (8/10) 2.Speed (8/10) 3. Mental Processing (7/10) 4. Strength (4/5) 5. Impact/Production (8/10) 6. Inside Run Defense (8/10) 7. Outside Run Defense (9/10) 8. Pass Coverage (8/10) 9. Pass Rush (3/5) 10. Block Shedding (3/5) 11. Motor (4/5) 12. Toughness/Physicality (4/5) 13. Tackling (4.5/5)

6. Elijah Lee, Kansas State (6-3, 228) — Film Grade: 78.0

Quick Take: Lee is a great athlete with good straight-line speed and ability in coverage. Against the run, he’ll make a living outside the tackle box making plays in pursuit. Lee’s size could be a concern for teams expecting him to stick his nose in the action and hold his own as an A-gap defender. Lee is best when he can drop and play in space. He’s a great fit as a nickel linebacker and third-down defender.

Traits: 1. Athletic Ability (9/10) 2.Speed (9/10) 3. Mental Processing (9/10) 4. Strength (3/5) 5. Impact/Production (8/10) 6. Inside Run Defense (6/10) 7. Outside Run Defense (9/10) 8. Pass Coverage (9/10) 9. Pass Rush (2/5) 10. Block Shedding (2.5/5) 11. Motor (4/5) 12. Toughness/Physicality (3.5/5) 13. Tackling (4/5)

7. Kendell Beckwith, LSU (6-2, 252) — Film Grade: *77.5

Quick Take: When Beckwith decided to return for his senior season last spring, I thought highly of his game and viewed him as a second-round prospect. However, after suffering a significant knee injury in spring practice, the LSU linebacker returned and played solid, but seemed to have lost some of his explosiveness. Another major knee injury (LCL) this past November has kept Beckwith out of the Senior Bowl and could sideline him from the combine and his pro day. When fully healthy, Beckwith is a tough, physical run defender with average speed and chase ability. He’s better in coverage than many expect, but he may be limited to a two-down role in the NFL. Unfortunately, Beckwith won’t be able to test this spring for scouts and get a chance to answer concerns about his athleticism and speed. I think he’s a Day 3 prospect at this point, despite some good film on record.

Traits: 1. Athletic Ability (7/10) 2.Speed (7/10) 3. Mental Processing (7/10) 4. Strength (5/5) 5. Impact/Production (7/10) 6. Inside Run Defense (9/10) 7. Outside Run Defense (8/10) 8. Pass Coverage (6/10) 9. Pass Rush (4/5) 10. Block Shedding (4.5/5) 11. Motor (4/5) 12. Toughness/Physicality (5/5) 13. Tackling (4/5)

8. Alex Anzalone, Florida (6-3, 243) — Film Grade: 75.5

Quick Take: Anzalone is tough, hard-nosed linebacker with admirable linebacker traits. He lays it all on the field every time he plays, and he also displays solid speed and athleticism for his position. Unfortunately, the former Gator linebacker missed the final five games of the 2016 season because of a broken arm. On top of this, it was his only season as a starter, so there’s a small sample size when it comes to evaluating his film. His game remains raw, despite the potential. Anzalone can get caught over-pursing against the run, and at times misses making the stop in the open field because he’s too aggressive and sacrifices his tackling technique in order to deliver a big hit. Still, despite these concerns with his game, he’s still a high-motor player with a good athletic build.

Traits: 1. Athletic Ability (8/10) 2.Speed (8/10) 3. Mental Processing (7/10) 4. Strength (3.5/5) 5. Impact/Production (6/10) 6. Inside Run Defense (8/10) 7. Outside Run Defense (8/10) 8. Pass Coverage (7/10) 9. Pass Rush (3.5/5) 10. Block Shedding (3/5) 11. Motor (5/5) 12. Toughness/Physicality (4.5/5) 13. Tackling (4/5)

9. Duke Riley, LSU (6-1, 230) — Film Grade: 75.0

Quick Take: Along with Lee and Cunningham, Riley is one of the better linebacker prospects in coverage. He has loose hips and moves well in space. He has quick change of direction ability and good straight-line speed, which helps him track down ball carriers outside the tackle box. He performed well when asked to defend a tight ends down the seam or pick up a halfback coming out of the backfield in the passing game. His size and lack of strength as an interior defender could be a concern, especially if he’s asked to take on blocks. Riley is probably best suited as a 4-3 weakside defender or nickel linebacker in a 3-4 system.

Traits: 1. Athletic Ability (9/10) 2.Speed (9/10) 3. Mental Processing (8/10) 4. Strength (2.5/5) 5. Impact/Production (7/10) 6. Inside Run Defense (6/10) 7. Outside Run Defense (9/10) 8. Pass Coverage (9/10) 9. Pass Rush (2/5) 10. Block Shedding (2/5) 11. Motor (4/5) 12. Toughness/Physicality (4/5) 13. Tackling (3.5/5)

10. Steven Taylor, Houston (6-0, 225) — Film Grade: 74.0

Quick Take: From a pure trait perspective, Taylor may not check many boxes as a linebacker prospect. He has a squatty build and possesses limited athleticism and straight-line speed. Despite this, the former Houston Cougar still finds ways to make plays on the field, which should still hold some wait in draft war rooms. In his final two years as a starter in Houston’s defense, Taylor recorded 18.5 sacks, 26.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles. Taylor often wins the leverage battle at the point of attack and he has as short-area burst that helps him turn the corner and get after the quarterback. In the very least, Taylor is an interesting prospect, but I’m just not sure how well his game translates to the NFL.

Traits: 1. Athletic Ability (6/10) 2.Speed (7/10) 3. Mental Processing (8/10) 4. Strength (3/5) 5. Impact/Production (9/10) 6. Inside Run Defense (8/10) 7. Outside Run Defense (6/10) 8. Pass Coverage (7/10) 9. Pass Rush (4.5/5) 10. Block Shedding (3/5) 11. Motor (4.5/5) 12. Toughness/Physicality (4/5) 13. Tackling (4/5)

The Best of the Rest

11. Harvey Langi, BYU (6-3, 252) — Film Grade: 73.5

12. Calvin Munson, San Diego State (6-1, 245) — Film Grade: 73.0

13. Tanner Vallejo, Boise State (6-1, 225) — Film Grade: 73.0

14. Nyeem Hartman-White, Penn State (6-1, 248) — Film Grade: 72.5

15. Ben Boulware, Clemson (6-0, 235) — Film Grade: 72.0

16. Keith Kelsey, Louisville (6-1, 236) — Film Grade: 72.0

17. Hardy Nickerson, Illinois (6-0, 230) — Film Grade: 71.5

18. Richie Brown, Mississippi State (6-2,240) — Film Grade: 71.5

LBs to still Evaluate: Haason Reddick (Temple), Blair Brown (Ohio), Connor Harris (Lindenwood), James Onwualu (Notre Dame), Paul Magloire (Arizona), Marquel Lee (Wake Forest), Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Tennessee)

