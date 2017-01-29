2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Senior Bowl Update
This is an updated version of my 2017 NFL Draft Big Board after getting some updates from the Senior Bowl and its practices.
My updated 2017 NFL Draft Big Board features a lot of changes from the last version. One of the biggest movers is Alabama’s O.J. Howard. I’ve been way too low on Howard up to this point and after more tape study I moved him into my top-10.
This version also features only 1 quarterback in the top-50 prospects. It differs from a lot of other Big Board, but this is true reflection of how I view this quarterback class.
1. Myles Garrett, Edge, Texas A&M
2. Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
3. Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
4. Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
5. Tim Williams, Edge, Alabama
6. Jamal Adams, S, LSU
7. O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
8. Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
9. Carl Lawson, Edge, Auburn
10. Solomon Thomas, Edge, Stanford
11. Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
12. Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
13. David Njoku, TE, Miami
14. Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida
15. Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
16. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
17. Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
18. Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
19. Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
20. Takkarist McKinley, Edge, UCLA
21. Taco Charlton, Edge, Michigan
22. Pat Elflein, C/G, Ohio State
23. Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
24. Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
25. Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
26. D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
27. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
28. Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
29. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
30. Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
31. Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
32. Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois
33. DeMarcus Walker, Edge, Florida State
34. John Ross, WR, Washington
35. Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
36. Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
37. Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky
38. Derek Barnett, Edge, Tennessee
39. Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
40. Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama
41. Ethan Pocic, C, LSU
42. Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
43. Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo
44. Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
45. Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
46. Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee
47. Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
48. Ryan Anderson, LB/Edge, Alabama
49. Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M
50. Desmond King, CB/S, Iowa