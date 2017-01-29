2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Senior Bowl Update

This is an updated version of my 2017 NFL Draft Big Board after getting some updates from the Senior Bowl and its practices.

My updated 2017 NFL Draft Big Board features a lot of changes from the last version. One of the biggest movers is Alabama’s O.J. Howard. I’ve been way too low on Howard up to this point and after more tape study I moved him into my top-10.

This version also features only 1 quarterback in the top-50 prospects. It differs from a lot of other Big Board, but this is true reflection of how I view this quarterback class.

1. Myles Garrett, Edge, Texas A&M

2. Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

3. Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

4. Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

5. Tim Williams, Edge, Alabama

6. Jamal Adams, S, LSU

7. O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

8. Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

9. Carl Lawson, Edge, Auburn

10. Solomon Thomas, Edge, Stanford

11. Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

12. Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

13. David Njoku, TE, Miami

14. Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida

15. Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

16. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

17. Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

18. Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

19. Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

20. Takkarist McKinley, Edge, UCLA

21. Taco Charlton, Edge, Michigan

22. Pat Elflein, C/G, Ohio State

23. Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

24. Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

25. Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

26. D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

27. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

28. Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

29. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

30. Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

31. Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

32. Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois

33. DeMarcus Walker, Edge, Florida State

34. John Ross, WR, Washington

35. Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

36. Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

37. Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky

38. Derek Barnett, Edge, Tennessee

39. Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

40. Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama

41. Ethan Pocic, C, LSU

42. Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

43. Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

44. Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

45. Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

46. Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee

47. Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

48. Ryan Anderson, LB/Edge, Alabama

49. Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M

50. Desmond King, CB/S, Iowa

