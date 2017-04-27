2017 NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons Last-Minute Rumors

With only hours to go until the 2017 NFL Draft begins, we’ve rounded up all of the Atlanta Falcons buzz as they prepare to go the distance.

The Atlanta Falcons fell short of reaching the stars in Super Bowl 51. However, they will get new figures ready for action in the 2017 NFL Draft (aka NFL Christmas) that will help them travel a lightyear, so to speak, and accomplish their mission.

Given that the distance alone is daunting but becomes more so with the buzz (good and bad) surrounding the team, we’ve contained the chatter in this pre-draft roundup of information, rumors, and updates surrounding the Atlanta Falcons that you need to know. Because really, what’s buzz without Woody’s roundup?

The Atlanta Falcons want to get in prime position for takeoff which may mean moving up a few spots in the first round. The team is reportedly discussing trading its 31st pick and 136th pick in the fourth-round for the Seattle Seahawks’ 26th pick, according to Tony Pauline at Draft Analyst.

Furthermore, Pauline reports that the team is eyeing Missouri’s defensive end/outside linebacker Charles Harris. Although this would leave the Falcons with one less selection, they’d still have enough picks to address their needs. The trade would also put them ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys who, like the Falcons, need an elite pass rusher.

Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers’ stock took a hit after he reportedly tested positive for a diluted sample at the scouting combine. This raises a few red flags but given that there may be a harmless explanation for this (drinking a lot of water to prevent cramping) combined with the Falcons’ need at safety as well as the praised that he received from Atlanta’s general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn during their pre-draft press conference last week, Jabrill Peppers could still be on the Falcons’ draft board.

Dimitroff also said, via The Atlanta Journal Constitution, “Of course, I’ve said this time and again: We aren’t looking for angels. We are looking for guys who are real. We are looking for guys who ultimately will fit into the brotherhood…We are particular about looking at the character situation and how they fit. It’s a big thing, of course.”

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Gerald Riggs will announce the team’s second-round (63rd overall) pick and current Falcons punter Matt Bosher is expected to announce its third-round (95th overall) pick in this year’s draft, as reported by ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.

And lastly, Ian Rapaport reported on the NFL Network broadcast that the Falcons are trying to move up from the 31st overall pick. The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for blast off and ahead of their anticipated lightyear, we’ll provide you with the latest buzz. Stay tuned.

