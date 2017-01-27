2017 NFL Draft: Alabama O.J. Howard Scouting Report

Alabama’s O.J. Howard is an elite tight end prospect who’s going to be a more productive NFL player than he was in college.

O.J. Howard is an elite athlete who also happens to feature elite size. He’s a major mismatch in the passing game where he can outpace linebackers and out muscle defensive backs. In fact, there are a few defensive backs who will have trouble keeping pace.

Howard is a sound route runner who has the balance and fluidity to quickly change direction. He has the awareness to find the open spot in the defense. His size, leaping ability and strong hands allow him to consistently win in contested situations.

He’s such a good athlete that Alabama didn’t hesitate to give him the ball in space and allow him to create. This is someone who can take a short shuffle pass and turn it into a big gain.

Howard has added value because he’s a well-rounded prospect who also contributes as a blocker. Alabama is a run-heavy offense that requires their tight ends to block. Howard is not only a willing blocker, but he also uses sound technique.

He works to gain inside hand placement and uses proper angles. His ability to turn and seal the defender creates a lot of running room.

Alabama’s run-heavy offense limited Howard’s overall production. However, it’s important to look past the numbers. Howard has a chance to be an elite NFL player as someone capable of making game-changing plays.

There just aren’t many individuals that possess the type of size and speed combination of Howard. His value is increased by the fact he’s a smart player who can fill multiple roles. He’s arguably the top pass catching and blocking tight end available in this draft.

I’m excited to see the type of workout numbers Howard puts up during the combine.

Current Draft Range: Early to Mid 1st Round

