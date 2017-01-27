2017 NFL Draft: 7 Pass-Rushing Targets for Dallas Cowboys

There’s no way the Dallas Cowboys can ignore their inconsistent pass rush this offseason, here are seven targets they should consider in the 2017 NFL Draft

Back when head coach Jason Garrett took over the team, he saw a huge need on offensive line. His first draft with the Dallas Cowboys in 2011 led to the selection of left tackle Tyron Smith. In 2013 he and the front office added center Travis Frederick and the following season they added guard Zack Martin. Those three are the core pieces to what is widely considered the best offensive line in football.

Fast forward to 2017 and the Cowboys have just as dire a need on defensive line as they did the offensive line when Garrett took over. They have tried applying band=aids in the form of free agents like defensive ends Benson Mayowa and Jeremy Mincey as well as defensive tackles Henry Melton and Cedric Thornton.

They also have thrown a couple second and third round picks at that line with ends Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory and tackle Maliek Collins. Collins and Lawrence have both flashed potential, but Gregory can’t even stay in the league.

This offseason Dallas needs to get serious about fixing this issue. No more bandaids, and no more risky picks. The 2017 NFL Draft offers a good amount of pass rushers who can come in and help immediately. Here is a look at seven such players the Cowboys should spend some time looking at as the draft approaches.

1. Charles Harris – Missouri

An early entrant to the 2017 NFL Draft, Harris has been dubbed a potential first round pick. He earned All-SEC Team honors in both 2015 and 2016 for his play. He has a great burst off the snap and may have the most impressive spin move that he uses to get free and harass quarterbacks. He isn’t spectacular against the run either, but that’s something that can be worked on.

Vitals

Height: 6-3

Weight: 260 pounds

Total Sacks: 18

What The Scouts Say

Chase Goodbread of College Football 24/7 said via NFL.com that teams needing a pass rusher could be intrigued by Harris. Goodbread claims Harris is one of the better edge rushers to leave Missouri in recent years.

Harris is undersized for an NFL defensive end at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, but his explosive first step and ability to shed blocks quickly has made him the most disruptive presence in the Missouri defensive front over the last two years.

Missouri's Charles Harris didn't take the step forward I'd hoped this year, but that spin move is still awesome pic.twitter.com/KcG2pDZmrH — Gordon McGuinness (@PFF_Gordon) January 17, 2017

Will He Land in Dallas?

Harris could very well be an option for Dallas with the 28th overall pick, should he be available. The question becomes whether or not he is a great fit. Dallas needs a dominant pass rusher and Harris averages just eight sacks per season. The good thing is he did improve every year for the Tigers going from two sacks as a freshman to seven as a sophomore and nine in his final season.

What he lacks in run defense can be covered by his teammates. Dallas is decent at stopping the run and has a rather large defensive line considering they use 280-pound Tyrone Crawford and 275-pound David Irving at end. They could use a pure pass rusher like Harris in the mix so he would be a great fit, but chances are high he could be gone before Dallas is on the clock.

2. Takkarist McKinley – UCLA

The UCLA Bruins saw defensive end Takkarist McKinley finally blossom in his junior year. After a quiet freshman and sophomore campaign, McKinley exploded for 61 tackles, 18 for a loss, and ten sacks. After his big season he is leaving Pasadena and seeing what’s next for him at the NFL level.

Vitals

Height: 6-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Total Sacks: 16

What The Scouts Say

He seems to be favored as more of a pass rushing outside linebacker at the next level due to his frame being on the thinner side. Scouts say he is raw, but he has a relentless motor and can hold up against the run rather well. Per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Ascending edge prospect who racked up impressive TFL and sack numbers this year despite a relatively raw approach and skill set. He’s a little stiff in his lower body, but flashes good athleticism once the ball is snapped. McKinley’s motor is a translatable characteristic, but improved hand usage and pass rush mechanics are what could elevate his game to another level as a starting, 3-4 outside linebacker.

Will He Land in Dallas?

McKinley most likely will be on the board when Dallas selects near the end of the first round. Whether or not they draft him will depend on what they think about his position. Is he an outside linebacker in a 3-4 system? If so, Dallas will pass. If they see him as a guy that can line up with his hand in the dirt and be effective he could very well be their guy.

What makes McKinley intriguing for Dallas is defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli’s love for guys with non-stop motors. He seems to prefer that over the elite talent. McKinley feels like a guy Marinelli would love and he could very well wind up in Big D.

3. Jordan Willis – Kansas State

The Associated Press named Kansas State defensive end Jordan Willis the Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He is the first player on our list that played out his college eligibility. He has excellent size and improved his production every year for Kansas State leading up to his impressive senior season.

Vitals

Height: 6-5

Weight: 258 pounds

Total Sacks: 25.5

What The Scouts Say

Scouts love the size and strength of Willis. He has recently showed off his abilities during the Senior Bowl and has turned some heads. Via Terez A Paylor of the Kansas City Star:

“I thought he had one of the most physically impressive builds of any of the players here,” CBS draft analyst Rob Rang said. “Just his dedication and time in the weight room speaks to his work ethic. He uses his hands well, he’s a big strong guy … that’s exactly what the scouts are looking to see here. Pass rushers are worth their weight in gold.”

Other scouts at the Senior Bowl have raved about his quickness and his competitive nature. He is being talked about as a third round pick, but scouts like Rang can see him sneaking into the second round should he keep up the impressive work leading up to the draft.

11.5 sacks later @KStateFB's Jordan Willis is your AP Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. #KState https://t.co/LVboxMO27A pic.twitter.com/JGc6MxxY7Y — Chris Lilly (@wibwChrisLilly) December 6, 2016

Will He Land in Dallas?

Maybe, but not as a first-rounder. He also won’t be a consideration should they go with a pass rusher in the first round. However, if they do decide to go with someone like tight end O.J. Howard of Alabama in the opening round, Willis would be an excellent fall back option in the next round.

Willis would be a great pick for them as the second round ends, but the risk with waiting to draft a pass rusher is that it would again be a band aid approach. However, Willis looks like he could develop into a starter in the NFL eventually and wouldn’t be the worst consolation prize if the team fails to get an edge rusher with their top pick.

4. Trey Hendrickson – Florida Atlantic

He played for Florida Atlantic in Conference USA, so there wasn’t much of a spotlight (Side Note: there will be going forward since they hired Lane Kiffin as a head coach). Despite the lack of coverage defensive end Trey Hendrickson is a name to watch as the draft approaches.

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 270 pounds

Total Sacks: 29.5

What The Scouts Say

He turned some heads in the recent East-West Shrine game. Mike Kaye of WLTV was proud of the work done by Hendrickson during the team drills.

FAU defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Florida defensive end Bryan Cox made their home state proud by consistently beating offensive linemen in team drills and in one-on-one settings.

However not everyone is high on Hendrickson, with some scouts referring to him as a guy with backup potential in the NFL. Per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

“More of a second-effort sack man than a quick-win specialist, but he did show some edge rushing ability at the Shrine Game practices that didn’t flash as often on tape. His lack of length on the edge will be a turnoff for some, but he flashes enough to warrant a third-day draft selection as a backup 4-3 defensive end who could continue to develop as a rusher with additional work.”

Will He Land in Dallas?

Hendrickson has the feel of one of those late round picks that could become a solid contributor. Think cornerback Anthony Brown, the sixth-round pick that played a key role due to injuries and was able to hold his own. Hendrickson isn’t going to be an early-round pick, but if Dallas wants a solid depth piece in the mid rounds he could fill that role.

What keeps that from seeming likely is their current depth. They have their fill of role players in Mayowa, Irving, Collins, Crawford, etc. They also have one starting defensive end (health permitted) in Lawrence and a potential rotational guy in 2016 fourth round pick Charles Tapper. This team is full of role players and they need starters, which makes Hendrickson seem like a no unless they believe he could be the 2017 version of Anthony Brown.

5. Taco Charlton – Michigan

Vidauntae “Taco” Charlton was given the nickname of Taco as a kid and didn’t like the name at first. He opposed the name so much he almost took it out on tacos themselves, claiming he didn’t want to eat the food. Thankfully he came to his senses and realized tacos are just awesome. He’s also pretty good at football too and looking to become a first round pick this spring.

Vitals

Height: 6-6

Weight: 272 pounds

Total Sacks: 19

What The Scouts Say

Charlton is a pass rushing favorite among scouts. He has all the tools you want as he is tall, has the bulk and strength to play at the next level and is also incredibly athletic. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper, Jr. is very high on the young Wolverine. Via Nick Baumgardner of MLive.com:

“Charlton, to me, the way he played when he came back after missing those couple games (with an injury) was remarkable,” Kiper said during a teleconference. “He finished strong as well against Florida State. Taco Charlton, I have him at No. 19. He could very easily go earlier than that. Maybe in the 7-15 area. He may not even be available for Tampa Bay.”

Here is some Taco Charlton vs FSU pic.twitter.com/jiPJ8Lp9Kk — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 20, 2017

Will He Land in Dallas?

According to Kiper, no. A few weeks ago it seemed likely, but the hype around Taco has grown and he is quickly becoming a favorite among experts. Charlton could easily be selected in the top-10 and him falling to Dallas is starting to feel unlikely.

In the event he does fall, Charlton would be an excellent fit. He has the height and weight that this team loves. His build is similar to David Irving, and that gives them the ability to move him all around the line.

6. Daeshon Hall – Texas A&M

He was easily forgotten at Texas A&M, but that’s no fault of his own. Daeshon Hall was a solid pass rusher for the Aggies, but he played opposite the best pass rusher in the nation in Myles Garrett. While Garrett is a candidate to go first overall, Hall is starting to see his name creep into the back half of the first round.

Vitals

Height: 6-6

Weight: 260 pounds

Total Sacks: 14

What The Scouts Say

Scouts are impressed with Hall’s burst and ability to bring the heat. He has great size and athleticism, but he never recorded more than seven sacks in a season which brings his status as a late-first to early-second round selection into question. Per Rob Rang and Dang Brugler of NFLDraftScout.com:

A basketball player growing up, Hall is still developing his technical skills as an edge rusher and doesn’t have eye-popping production. With Garrett commanding so much attention at right end, Hall should have been the beneficiary at left defensive end, but he managed only 4.5 sacks in 2016 and is still figuring out how to efficiently use his gifts to consistently disrupt the pocket. Even though he requires some maintenance, Hall showed in practice what he also flashed on tape — the explosive traits to pester the pocket in the NFL.

Easy to overlook him opposite Myles, but Daeshon Hall also a big time pass rusher and NFL prospect. https://t.co/hfXxACE61g — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 25, 2016

Will He Land in Dallas?

Should Hall continue to impress during offseason workouts he could get the attention of the Cowboys. He played on the left side at A&M, which would be nice for the Boys since Lawrence and Mayowa played primarily on the right last season.

Still, he makes little sense as a first round pick. Hall’s production was too low, even with taking into account that Garrett was a better pass rusher and may have simply gotten to the ball quicker than Hall. A second or even third day pick would sit much nicer, but he looks to be climbing too high for that to be a possibility.

7. Derek Barnett – Tennessee

Still just 20 years old, Derek Barnett won’t be old enough to drink until a couple months after being picked. Despite his youth, he is one of the stronger and more impressive pass rushers entering the league this season. He was the first true freshman to start on the defensive line for the Tennessee Volunteers and didn’t disappoint. Barnett recorded 10 sacks and 20.5 tackles for a loss.

Vitals

Height: 6-3

Weight: 265 pounds

Total Sacks: 33

What The Scouts Say

Some have concerns about whether or not Barnett’s game translates to the NFL. According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, some anonymous scouts have expressed those concerns to him saying a lack of explosion will cost Barnett. Per Zerlein, here’s what an AFC North scout had to say about Barnett:

“(Derek) Barnett generates a lot of discussion out on the road. He’s physical and he’s got great production, but some scouts just don’t think he’ll be able to translate those numbers to the pros because he’s not very explosive off the ball. He won’t overpower NFL tackles like he did in college.”

Zierlein isn’t buying that. He believes Barnett has the strength and hand skills to succeed in the NFL and will be a good pick.

Barnett, who broke Reggie White’s UT career sacks record last season, is powerful, but also has deft hand work that can gain him a quick win. Pass rushing on the pro level isn’t only about speed and edge-bending — it’s also about strength and hand skills. Barnett takes efficient routes to the quarterback and his ability to stand up as a run defender should not be underestimated. The production he posted over three years in the SEC wasn’t an accident. He’ll be a good pro starter.

Tennessee's @dbarnett25 has @NFL Draft 1st Round grades by ESPN, Scout, SI, CBS & more. Here's a look at his UT-record 33rd career sack! ???????? pic.twitter.com/AqyCcoJ0Vi — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) January 24, 2017

Will He Land in Dallas?

The recent attack on his ability to play at the next level could help that happen. Barnett played against some of the best offensive linemen in the nation while in the SEC, and should have no problem becoming an impact player for Dallas, or anyone who drafts him. Originally it seemed a pipe dream that Barnett would be there at 28, but anything is possible.

Despite some people’s reservations Barnett is a game changer and would not only be worth drafting in the first round, but is one of the few players it would make sense for Dallas to move up for. If he falls to the late teens, start keeping an eye on the Cowboys war room. Getting him would make a huge difference on their suspect defensive line.

