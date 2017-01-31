2017 NFL Draft: 7 Cornerback Targets for Dallas Cowboys

With starting cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr both set for free agency, the Dallas Cowboys may want to look at these seven draft prospects

The Dallas Cowboys have an often-mocked secondary. They struggle to step up when needed most and they record very little in the way of turnovers. That may be one of the reasons the front office doesn’t go out of their way to retain Morris Claiborne or Brandon Carr this offseason.

Carr came over in 2012 on a huge free agent deal after starting his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has never missed a game and while he doesn’t have a long list of interceptions, he has held his own against some of the best the NFL has to offer. He did take a pay cut this season, showing he can be a team-first player, which is a plus.

Claiborne came to the team that same season. He was the sixth overall pick and Dallas paid dearly for his services. Since then he has struggled to stay healthy. This season he was playing very well before another injury sent him to the sidelines. Like Carr, he records little turnovers. Given his injury history, he is the least likely of the two to get re-signed. Although Carr is no lock either.

What Dallas may elect to do is head into 2017 with veteran Orlando Scandrick and their surprising sixth-round pick Anthony Brown as the favorites to start. Doing so would mean drafting a future starter is a must as well. Here are seven guys they could consider.

1. Quincy Wilson – Florida

The University of Florida has turned out some very good defensive players in recent years. This season looks to be more of the same, and one of the better players heading into the draft is Quincy Wilson. He has the height to match up against the tallest of receivers and a thick build as well to hold up during a long NFL season.

Vitals

Height: 6-1

Weight: 213 pounds

Total Tackles: 81

Pass Defenses: 14

Interceptions: 6

What the Scouts Say

Scouts like the size of Wilson for sure, as well as his physical nature. He doesn’t shy away in the run game and has enough speed to keep up with most receivers. Scouts don’t like his lack of technique and focus at times. There’s also times he gets too physical, which leads to plenty of penalties. Per Dane Brugler of CBS Sports:

Balanced athlete with the smooth turn-and-run skills to stay within arm length of receivers. Has enough speed to stay on top of wideouts when he correctly anticipates the route. Looks to get physical in press coverage with violent hands, but also stays controlled with his jabs. Fearless run defender and drives on the ball while keeping outside leverage. Uses his long arms to take away passing lanes with NFL ballskills to do wide receiver-like things at the catch point. Carries himself with supreme confidence and a short memory.

Quincy Wilson circus interception catch off of Jameis Winston https://t.co/hTKSpXu660 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 29, 2014

Quincy Wilson with an inane one hand interception #DBU https://t.co/yZBa8Uo671 — Florida Gator Latest (@UFupdates) September 10, 2016

Will He Land in Dallas?

The Cowboys have shown a willingness to spend their first round picks on defensive backs. They did so with Claiborne five drafts ago as well as in 2015 with Byron Jones. Jones started at corner before eventually moving to free safety. Could they add another first-rounder to that defensive backfield?

The answer is, sure they could. The issue would be that not all the cornerback woes are their fault. A general lack of pass rush has attributed to the errors in coverage, so drafting a player like Wilson won’t have as huge of an impact as it could with a decent pass rush. This pick makes sense if A) he’s the best player on the board and B) the Boys feel good about getting a quality edge rusher in Round 2.

2. Sidney Jones – Washington

His team came just a step away from the NCAA Championship game, but they were simply outplayed by one of the two best teams in the nation. That doesn’t take away from the success Sidney Jones had on the field for the Washington Huskies. He has been a solid defender since his freshman days ands heads to the NFL as one of the higher rated cornerback prospects in the draft.

Vitals

Height: 6-0

Weight: 181 pounds

Total Tackles: 145

Pass Defenses: 21

Interceptions: 8

What the Scouts Say

He is compared favorably to his former teammate and 2015 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Marcus Peters. His greatest asset is his speed. Jones also has plenty of height, but could stand to add some weight, which should come in time for the 21-year old. Per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Jones is a “casino cornerback” who has the ball skills and instincts to tilt the odds in his favor when quarterbacks look his way. His toughness and desire to make plays on the ball is remarkably similar to his friend and off-season workout buddy, Marcus Peters. Jones has lockdown corner talent but will have to prove he can add muscle without sacrificing speed. His football character and play traits should make him a long-time starter with Pro Bowl potential.

Will He Land in Dallas?

He has been mocked to Dallas recently, and it would be an excellent pick at No. 28. While he isn’t as big of a corner as Wilson he has much more speed. That’s something the Dallas corners have struggled with. They have plenty of guys who can be physical and match up with tall wide outs, but they really need that one guy who can make opposing quarterbacks pay for mistakes.

Jones had four interceptions in 2015 and returned them for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Selecting him at 28 (if available) would be one of the few picks that would make waiting on a pass rusher worth it.

3. Desmond King – Iowa

One of the more productive college corners, Desmond King had eight interceptions for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2015. He’s also a willing tackler, evidenced by his season low for tackles coming in 2016 when he had 58 tackles on the year.

Vitals

Height: 5-11

Weight: 203 pounds

Total Tackles: 263

Pass Defenses: 33

Interceptions: 14

What the Scouts Say

Scouts obviously love his instincts. He recorded zero picks as a freshman, meaning all 14 of his interceptions came in his final three seasons, including his insane junior year. His numbers were down as a senior, which will bring up many questions. Best fit in a zone defense, which Dallas employs. Here’s what Charlie Campbell of Walter Football had to say:

King doesn’t blow you away with his athleticism. It is decent, but neither his physical ability nor his feet are elite. The questions that I would like to see answered by King is his ability to handle deep-speed burners. I’m not sure that King has deep speed, but that isn’t clear yet. I’d also like to see how he handles double moves and if his eye discipline is ready for the pros with stop-and-go routes from faster receivers than King is used to playing against.

Will He Land in Dallas?

His ability as a ball hawk is a plus. His instincts and fit in a zone defense is another plus. He would arguably be the best fit for what defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli wants to do with his corners. He inherited man-to-man guys like Claiborne and Carr, so it would be interesting to see if the interception total would increase with such a move.

King likely won’t be there when Dallas picks in round two, but he may not be worth a first round pick to them. Jones seems like the one game changer that would be worth waiting on a pass rusher, but they could do a lot worse than King.

4. Damontae Kazee – San Diego State

He didn’t play at one of the bigger name schools, so his 15 interceptions over the past two years wasn’t made into a huge deal. Still, San Diego State cornerback Damontae Kazee showed incredible ball skills the past two years. In addition to the picks, he also had 214 yards and two touchdowns on interception returns in 2015 and 2016.

Vitals

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Total Tackles: 240

Pass Defenses: 29

Interceptions: 17

What the Scouts Say

His height is a question. Any time a corner is under 6-foot that’s the case, even when it’s only one inch under. While that question gets brought up, it really shouldn’t be an issue. He’s smart about his coverage and has great instincts. He is viewed as more of a slot corner than an outside guy as well. Rob Rang of CBS Sports evaluate Kazee like so:

Kazee lacks ideal size and speed for the outside, but he’s athletic enough to play man coverage and possesses the awareness, downhill closing speed and competitiveness as an open-field tackling ability to project well inside as a nickel corner. His knack for making his own big plays (15 turnovers caused over his career) is certainly intriguing as well.

Will He Land in Dallas?

Considering his grade, currently a mid-rounder, he sure would be worth it. What Dallas needs is guys who can create turnovers. They simply don’t have that one guy who can flip field position or make a key stop. The Cowboys play safeties deep to prevent the long pass, so having a guy like Kazee who may gamble and lose on double moves may not be the worst thing ever. Should he still be around in the fourth round, he makes a ton of sense. Even if Dallas already picked a corner earlier, it could be time for an overhaul anyway.

5. Jourdan Lewis – Michigan

A two-time First Team All-American, Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis has played against some elite talent. He also had some elite coaching while playing for the Wolverines. His head coach, Jim Harbuagh, took the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013 and he turned the program around at Michigan almost overnight.

Vitals

Height: 5-11

Weight: 186 pounds

Total Tackles: 135

Pass Defenses: 37

Interceptions: 6

What the Scouts Say

He shows a great knack for getting between the receiver and the ball, the best evidence of this came in 2015 when he deflected 20 passes while intercepting two more. He gets the same treatment as other corners who fall just one-inch under the 6-foot mark, the under-sized label. However, renowned draft guru Dane Brugler says that Lewis is “Undersized, but effective.” Continuing:

Lewis has the foot quickness and fluidity at the line of scrimmage to flip his body and stay hip-to-hip with receivers vertically. He routinely stays in phase in man coverage due to his balance and instincts, as the space between him and receivers seems virtually nonexistent.

Jourdan Lewis gets one back against Jalen Robinette, a WR with five inches on him. Mayock loved this one. pic.twitter.com/auPnZZMTwz — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) January 25, 2017

Of course there are issues with his game as well. Lewis struggles with faster receivers, gets too physical and may not be an ideal slot guy. Which isn’t a big deal in Dallas because even if he were the third guy they could slide veteran Orlando Scandrick inside thanks to his great versatility. Russell Brown of NFL Mocks had this to add, as well:

Gets too grabby down the field. Has gotten caught in play action pass situations. Seems to have the tendency to cheat up field during running plays.

Will He Land in Dallas?

It could happen, especially since there are indications that the team is interested in him. According to Jon Ledyard of Scout.com, the Dallas brass spent some time talking to Lewis during the Senior Bowl. Last year Dallas stayed true to the players they were tied to during the pre-draft process. Look for more of the same. Lewis could be an option for them in the second round for sure.

6. Cameron Sutton – Tennessee

Tennessee cornerback Cameron Sutton showed some immense promise during his four seasons with the Volunteers. He was a top corner while also serving as a good punt returner. He averaged 14.3 yards per return and had three touchdowns. Injuries slowed him down quite a bit his senior season, but many will be intrigued enough by his sophomore and junior seasons to take a shot.

Vitals

Height: 5-11

Weight: 186 pounds

Total Tackles: 127

Pass Defenses: 30

Interceptions: 7

What the Scouts Say

Scouts love his ball skills and his vision as a return man. He has enough speed to match up with anyone. His ankle injuries will be a concern, which is disheartening given that he missed zero games before returning for his senior season. Again, Rob Rang of CBS Sports offered his thoughts on Sutton:

Sutton is a confident, fluid athlete at his best in man coverage. He throws up a hand into the face of receivers when in press, showing the strength with his initial jam to hinder receivers off the line, as well as the loose hips to turn and run with them. Sutton’s experience shows in his route anticipation.

Will He Land in Dallas?

Nothing has been written placing the young corner on the Cowboys’ radar. That doesn’t mean things won’t change heading into the draft. His ability as a return man would surely be intriguing and Dallas has shown no problem taking a talented player who sees their stock drop due to injury (see Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith).

No. 7 Jeremy Cutrer, Middle Tennessee

Originally a member of the LSU 2013 recruiting class, Jeremy Cutrer was unable to make the team due to academics. He then spent two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before joining Middle Tennessee in 2015. He was a star for them immediately and had an amazing senior season with 63 tackles and three interceptions.

Vitals

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 170-Pounds

Total Tackles: 93

Pass Defenses: 22

Interceptions: 6

What the Scouts Say

There isn’t a whole lot out there on Cutrer thanks to playing for such a small school. He was however mentioned by Chad Reuter of NFL.com as a player to watch outside of the Power 5 conferences. His biggest knock is easily his lack of weight, but that could be fixed once he works with professional strength coaches.

He possesses amazing length and has some refined coverage ability. His best trait would be his hands. Curtrer spent time at receiver while playing for Mississippi Gulf Coast and has even said safety would be an option for him as well. Via Chad Reuter of NFL.com:

The former LSU commit and JUCO star earned great praise playing for the Blue Raiders last season. His length (6-foot-2) gives him a chance at knocking down any pass thrown in his general direction (13 breakups in 2015).

Jeremy Cutrer (@cutrer15) with a nice play on Christian Collis. With him the whole time. pic.twitter.com/vgQLy7v6hk — Connor Grott (@Connor_Grott) August 9, 2015

Will He Land in Dallas?

Curter seems like the kind of guy head coach Jason Garrett would love. He has position flex like current free safety Byron Jones, who also spent time at corner. He also has great hands thanks to his time as a wide receiver. Not to beat a dead horse, but great hands in the defensive backfield would be huge for the Cowboys. Curter could be the 2017 version of Anthony Brown if he isn’t snatched up early. As a late round pick he could eventually develop into a stud.

