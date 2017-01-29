2017 NFL Draft: 6 Wide Receiver Draft Targets for the Dallas Cowboys

With a couple veteran wide receivers set to hit the open market, the Dallas Cowboys could turn to the draft to find their replacements

The Dallas Cowboys were a good offensive team in 2016, but they could be seeing some changes to that side of the ball this offseason. Starting wide receiver Terrance Williams is set to be a free agent, as is Brice Butler. Both shined at times for Dallas, but also had moments to forget as well.

Williams recorded 44 receptions for 594 yards and four touchdowns. He hasn’t hit 1,000 yards receiving in a single season, but has shown enough promise that he could be priced out of the Cowboys’ range.

Butler had just 16 receptions for 219 yards but managed three touchdowns in his limited role. He has shown a lot of promise and Dallas loves his speed and size combination. The problem is a lack of consistency as well as a knack for ill-timed penalties. While he should be more affordable than Williams, the team might not trust him fully and may look to move on.

Replacing one, or both of these guys, would be best done by looking to the incoming class of rookies. Here are six different players that Dallas should keep their eye on.

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster – USC

JuJu Smith-Schuster is the youngest wide receivers entering the NFL this season. He is just 20-years of age, and won’t even turn 21 until November. His youth is reminiscent of another Trojan Dallas drafted back in 2011, tackle Tyron Smith. That pick has worked out pretty well so far, so maybe they should go back to the well?

Vitals

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220 pounds

Total Receptions: 206

Receiving Yards: 2,959

Receiving Touchdowns: 24

What the Scouts Say

Scouts love the size Smith-Schuster has. His frame is thick, meaning he can line up and play the outside. He doesn’t have ideal speed, but makes up for that by using his big body to make contested catches. Via Rob Rang of CBS Sports:

IN OUR VIEW: NFL teams in search of a big, physical tone-setter on the perimeter will value Smith-Schuster’s physical talent, work ethic and toughness. COMPARES TO: Brandon Marshall, New York Jets: Though two inches shorter than the 6-4, 220 pound Pro-Bowler, Smith-Schuster offers a similar blend of physicality, reliable hands and competitiveness on the outside. – Rob Rang CBS Sports

Here's more of JuJu making plays down the field. pic.twitter.com/z7lNJalH0o — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 27, 2017

Juju Smith-Schuster trying to make some money on draft day. https://t.co/WaoWk5zCdY — Billy's Angels (@BillysAngels) January 3, 2017

Will He Land in Dallas?

The Cowboys would most likely have to take him with their first pick thanks to most grades on the USC wide out showing him being a second round pick. Such a feeling makes it highly unlikely that Smith-Schuster is sitting around when Dallas is ready to draft a second time.

Further muddying the chances of him wearing the star on his helmet is the team’s need for pass rushing help. While this regime seems to shy away from reaching due to need, they may need to bite the bullet and finally draft the best pass rusher available. This pairing seems unlikely, but it would be fun to see him opposite Dez Bryant.

2. Cooper Kupp – Eastern Washington

We move on from one of the younger receivers, to one with a little more age. Cooper Kupp spent five seasons at Eastern Washington after redshirting as a freshman. He exploded as soon the Eagles put him in the lineup, recording 21 touchdown receptions as a redshirt freshman. He has NFL bloodlines and set an FBS record for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Vitals

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Total Receptions: 428

Receiving Yards: 6,464

Receiving Touchdowns: 73

What the Scouts Say

Kupp is drawing praise for his work during the Senior Bowl. He runs crisp routes and has displayed solid hands as well. Here’s what an anonymous scout had to say via NFL.com:

“If he gets to a team with a good quarterback, watch out. In 2014, he punked both Marcus Peters and Sidney Jones when he took on Washington. Two first-round talents. You tell me if he’s going to be a starter.”

Best catch I saw on Day 2- Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) working against Des King. CJ Beathard on the throw. @EWUAthletics pic.twitter.com/iRcw28n1Lk — Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) January 26, 2017

Will He Land in Dallas?

Kupp didn’t get huge recognition for his success thanks to playing at a smaller school at EWU. It’s also really hard to watch football being played on that ugly red turf. He most likely isn’t a first-round pick, despite having some traits that fit into a first-round mold. If Dallas is able to retain at least one of their starting cornerbacks and get a pass rusher in round one, Kupp would be a great value pick in the second round. He’s under 200 pounds, so most would see him as a slot guy, but he has the talent he could move outside and succeed as well.

3. Jehu Chesson – Michigan

Born in Liberia, Jehu Chesson’s family moved him to the United States when he was two years old. He didn’t start getting into football until his teenage years, but took to it quickly and had a successful career for the Michigan Wolverines.

Vitals

Height: 6-3

Weight: 203 pounds

Total Receptions: 114

Receiving Yards: 1,639

Receiving Touchdowns: 12

What the Scouts Say

Dane Brugler of CBS Sports compares Chesson to another Wolverine who wore the same number 86, Mario Manningham.

Chesson is a loose athlete with the galloping speed to easily accelerate in his routes and find open pockets in coverage. He catches the ball well in stride with the locating skills to adjust without slamming on the breaks, creating after the catch with finishing speed and a legitimate fifth gear. Chesson is tough and assertive in traffic and competes with a fearless demeanor that allows him to use his length and attack the ball in a crowd.

Brugler did knock Chesson for his knack for body catching, something Cowboys fans know all about. That has always been the one knock on their free agent wide out Terrance Williams.

October 10th, 2015: Jehu Chesson returns the opening kick off 96 yards for a TD against Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/ObDc9u0Ok4 — Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) January 20, 2017

Will He Land in Dallas?

Chesson seems like he would be a good fit. He isn’t a top-tier talent, but that’s not exactly what Dallas needs. They need a guy who can make some plays when their opponent spends too much time worrying about Dez Bryant and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Chesson could be there in the third round, which would be a fitting place for them since that’s where they found Williams, the man Chesson would presumably replace. He also has proven valuable as a return man, something Dallas could use a lot of help with.

4. Fred Ross – Mississippi State

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott developed amazing rapport with his fellow offensive players in just one season. Why not reward him for that work by bringing in one of his favorite targets during his days at Mississippi State, Fred Ross.

Vitals

Height: 6-2

Weight: 205 pounds

Total Receptions: 199

Receiving Yards: 2,528

Receiving Touchdowns: 22

What the Scouts Say

Ross hasn’t wowed anyone with his athleticism and doesn’t have the discipline or consistency of many of the day one prospects. He isn’t a burner with his speed, but his improvement over the years is a plus. Via Dane Brugler of CBS Sports:

STRENGTHS: Ross lined up mostly in the slot in 2015, his first as a full-time starter. He is a good-sized athlete with a natural ability to accelerate off the line and mix his gears to create after the catch. Body control and length allow him to be consistent finishing throws away from his frame. Works back to the ball well and understands how to manipulate space in his routes to turn catches downfield and weave through the defense. Runs with balance to breeze through arm tackles and generate YAC production. WEAKNESSES: Will lose focus at times and rely on his body to finish grabs. Won’t consistently shake square tackle attempts.

Will He Land in Dallas?

Ross had his most receptions for a season (88) and yardage (1,007) while working with Prescott in 2015. His senior season he saw those numbers go down, most likely due to a drop in talent at quarterback. What he did do in 2016 though is become a more prolific player in the red zone. Ross had a career high 12 touchdown catches for the Bulldogs which should help raise his draft stock.

WR Fred Ross, QB Dak Prescott's favorite college target, has met with Cowboys twice at Senior Bowl https://t.co/2HNL5FNrzY via @sportsdaydfw — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) January 26, 2017

The Cowboys are already showing interest in Ross and if they are dead set on fixing the defense with their first few picks (and they should be), Ross makes a ton of sense in the mid-rounds. He could be a great pick late in the fourth round, and his rapport with Prescott could give him an edge over similarly ranked wide outs.

5. Chris Godwin – Penn State

The favorite target of current New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg, Chris Godwin saw his numbers decline much like Fred Ross did when his NFL caliber passer left. Like Ross, Godwin had just one 1,000-yard season just before his signal-caller left and also had his only double digit touchdown season (11) after that same departure.

Vitals

Height: 6-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Total Receptions: 154

Receiving Yards: 2,421

Receiving Touchdowns: 18

What the Scouts Say

Scouts like the size of Godwin as well as his ability to play both outside and over the middle. He had a great Rose Bowl against USC which could move him up boards. Jon Dove of With The First Pick had this to say:

He excels at using his frame to box out the defender and put himself in position to haul in the pass. His leaping ability and strong hands also play a major role. Godwin’s aggressiveness is important to his success as he always looks to high-point the football. He has elite awareness that allows him to track the football. His body control helps him make adjustments and make plays on poorly thrown balls.

Will He Land in Dallas?

The only way this one makes sense is if Godwin slips. His big Rose Bowl game could have helped him out a lot, and if he becomes a day two pick, there’s little chance Dallas gets involved. Now should he fall into day three, things could change.

6. Ryan Switzer – North Carolina

Undersized and under the radar, Ryan Switzer quietly put together a solid senior season for the North Carolina Tar Heels. After binging in 96 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns he turned more heads with some solid route running during Senior Bowl practices.

Vitals

Height: 5-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Total Receptions: 243

Receiving Yards: 2,903

Receiving Touchdowns: 19

What the Scouts Say

He earned some high praise from DallasCowboys.com scout Bryan Broaddus:

My favorite small/short player in this draft is North Carolina receiver Ryan Switzer

Of course after that Broaddus went on to discuss another player, but the fact that he called Switzer his favorite of the shorter players says a lot. Switzer is a really good route runner that impresses with his ability to bring passes in.

CBS Sports also had a favorable opinion of Switzer, comparing him to New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

With all due respect to star quarterback Mitch Trubisky, Switzer was the Tar Heels most dynamic threat in 2016. Quick as a hiccup, he was a highlight waiting to happen at the college level. He was perfectly suited to UNC’s up-tempo attack, however, and likely needs a similar fit in the NFL to enjoy this kind of production at the next level.

Will He Land in Dallas?

Although he is impressive and members of the Dallas Cowboys writing staff have taken notice, it seems unlikely that this player winds up with the Boys. Switzer has done well so far and still has the Combine and interviews to bump up his stock some more. Which he will most likely do. He will probably be picked much higher than Dallas would be willing to spend.

Even outside of his draft status, Dallas seems to shy away from smaller receivers. That sounds weird considering 5-8 Cole Beasley led the team in receptions this season, but really he is the exception rather than the rule. Outside of him as a slot guy, they like to utilize big bodied receivers on the edges.

