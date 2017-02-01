2017 NFL Draft: 5 Offensive Line Targets for the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans went 9-7 and won their first playoff game, to help them get further they may need to look at some offensive linemen in the 2017 NFL Draft

The biggest problem for the Houston Texans in 2016 was quarterback Brock Osweiler. There’s really no arguing that. He threw more interceptions than touchdowns and was nowhere close to living up to his contract which gave him a guaranteed $37 million. Thanks to that guaranteed money, they’re probably still stuck with him for at least one more year.

They do have the option of turning to former fourth-round pick Tom Savage, but he wasn’t a whole lot better. Either way they go, the options at quarterback are bleak thanks to the insane contract Osweiler was given.

There are options to fix their team elsewhere, though. The next big issue on offense had to be their offensive line. Thanks to injuries to tackle Derek Newton and center Nick Martin, they had to do a lot of shuffling all year. The guys they did play weren’t up to par. Osweiler and Savage hardly had any time to throw and running back Lamar Miller had few holes to work with.

Miller was a 1,000-yard back in 2016, but with as often as he got the ball and his exceptional speed, he still could have offered more. To help give the quarterback more time and get Miller cleaner lanes the Texans need to make the O-line a priority in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft. Here are five guys they could consider.

1. Ryan Ramcyzk, OT — Wisconsin

Ryan Ramcyzk had an interesting collegiate career. After bouncing through a couple of technical colleges in Wisconsin, he found his place at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He spent two years playing for them before transferring to Wisconsin. After sitting out 2015 due to his move, Ramcyzk had a sensational 2016 which earned him first team All-American and All-Big 12 honors.

Vitals

Height: 6-6

Weight: 314 pounds

What the Scouts Say

He isn’t your normal athlete in that he came from a Division III school and ended up playing better than most who had spent years in major college football programs. He impresses with his punch and ability to react immediately at the snap. Per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Extremely confident tackle with the athleticism to stay on the left side and the technique to make an early impact as a starter. Ramczyk has the core strength and body control that should keep him connected to blocks in both the run and pass and he’s proven to be scheme versatile with his playing style.

His biggest concerns arise from a hip injury after the team’s bowl game as well as a shoulder injury which required surgery on a torn labrum. He also was in a run-first offense which leads to the impression that his pass protection may not be up to par.

Will He Land in Houston?

With the 25th pick, it’s possible Ramcyzk is still on the board. The reason would have to be his injury concerns. That would of course give the team some pause as well. Yet with all the issues they had it could be worth it to bring in a potential top 15 talent that slips some. They also may be a little worried about adding another guy who could spend most of the season on the sidelines. In 2016 there were some injury concerns about center Nick Martin. Houston still drafted him and he spent the year on IR. They may not want to get burned again.

2. Ethan Pocic, G/C — LSU

Versatility is a great thing to have on the offensive line. It’s even better to have it on an offensive line that has suffered so many injuries over the past two seasons. LSU center Ethan Pocic has experience all over the offensive line and even has the length to play on the outside if needed.

Vitals

Height: 6-7

Weight: 302 pounds

What the Scouts Say

Pocic is just a big guy. He’s also very smart and did work in an offense at LSU that was considered pro-style. Rob Rang of The Sports Xchange (via CBS Sports) had this to say.

Pocic is a naturally large man with good overall weight distribution and a relatively trim middle. He makes the line calls in Cam Cameron’s pro-style offense, demonstrating the awareness and leadership scouts expect at center. Pocic shows good initial quickness off the snap, including the agility to pull and block on the move, as well as the balance to mirror in pass protection.

Pocic helped pave the way for superstar running back Leonard Fournette and could immediately upgrade Houston’s offensive line as he was a highly-praised run blocker. Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus added this:

…capable of firing out at the snap and getting into good position in the running game. Pocic has done a nice job of controlling nose tackles as a run blocker while also making key blocks both on the move and at the second level.

Will He Land in Houston?

This one seems like it would make more sense at pick No. 25. Sure, they just invested a second round pick in Nick Martin, but he and Pocic both have the ability to play any of the three interior positions. Xavier Su’a-Filo and Jeff Allen struggled at times last season and Su’a-Filo has had plenty of his own injury issues. While drafting Pocic makes sense, general manager Rick Smith may want to see what more they can get out of their interior guys this coming season before pulling any plugs.

3. Dan Feeney, G — Indiana

Another interior guy who can help the Texans, but only of they see the issues with their own guys that are currently employed. Dan Feeney was one of the higher rated guards for most of the year and could be the first guy taken off the board from an interior position.

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 311 pounds

What the Scouts Say

The biggest knock on Feeney has been his scheme versatility, or lack thereof. At Indiana he helped clear the way for some great runners, but there are concerns that he is a zone-blocking guy only. If that’s true, those types of guards don’t generally warrant first, or second, day picks. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this to say:

“Feeney is a quality zone blocker with an ability to pull and lead the charge, but he might lackthe play strength to become a reliable base blocker. His intelligence and ability to operate in space and protect the quarterback could make him an early starter with a ceiling of above-average NFL guard or center.”

Feeney did show some versatility at least with where he lines up. He played some tackle this season, which hurt his stock since he wasn’t excellent at it. NFL Network’s Draft Guru Mike Mayock wasn’t too upset about his performance there, however.

Will He Land in Houston?

This one is probably a no. Feeney was solid at Indiana, but the scheme he played in raises too many questions. If Houston agrees that the style he plays can be found in the later rounds they won’t use a top pick on him.

4. Erik Magnuson, OT — Michigan

Houston needs a right tackle who can come in and start if Derek Newton isn’t ready. And after tearing both patella tendons in his knees, Newton may very well not be ready. That’s what makes Michigan tackle Erik Magnuson so intriguing for the Texans.

Vitals

Height: 6-6

Weight: 305 pounds

What the Scouts Say

He’s pretty mobile for a tackle, probably due to his experience at tight end. Scouts like his ability to move effortlessly and how he uses his weight to his advantage. Dane Brugler had this to say via CBS Sports:

Magnuson, who has experience at tight end on his Michigan résumé, moves with a smooth shuffle and wide base, transferring his weight well in his kickslide to mirror edge rushers. He stays low off the snap and prefers to use his hands to control the point of attack to out-leverage and out-power defenders. Magnuson is able to secure downblocks and anchor at shallow depth, driving his legs to finish in the Wolverines’ power offense.

Magnuson has experience all along the line and while he is listed as a tackle, some think he may need to move inside to guard. However, his experience should at least get him a look at multiple positions.

Will He Land in Houston?

At the worst he can operate like Derek Newton for Houston. A tackle that has the ability to play guard if needed, and in recent years it has been needed. Magnuson makes a lot of sense because he won’t be an early pick, but can fill in if needed and has the potential to develop into a starter. He played well in a pro-style system at Michigan for a tough coach in Jim Harbaugh, who coached an NFL team to a Super Bowl appearance.

No. 5: Julie’n Davenport, OT — Bucknell

The cousin of Charlotte Hornets forward, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Julie’n Davenport has an impressive 87.5-inch wingspan and wants to pursue law school one day. He is an incredibly smart player who was team captain for Bucknell as he showed excellent leadership skills during his time there.

Vitals

Height: 6-7

Weight: 310 pounds

What the Scouts Say

He’s incredibly raw as far as technique goes, which is expected coming from a smaller school. He was impressive in his division and his athletic bloodlines speak well to his ability to perform. Per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Raw tackle lacking in technique but long on physical traits. Has been able to dominate against lower level of competition and his step up in competition during pre-draft workouts will either throw a wet blanket over his draft grade or send his stock soaring. Despite a lack of technique, his traits will have teams willing to draft and wait for him as a project. He will be a work in progress and might be forced to move to the right side.

Will He Land in Houston?

This may be the best option they have. Even if they draft another lineman earlier, grabbing someone with the poise, smarts and measurables of Davenport would be incredibly wise. He has the size and athletic ability to play the left side, but also has enough power to play the right. He also is talking about adding more “lean mass” to his frame so that he can better handle the position at the next level.

