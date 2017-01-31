2017 NFL Draft: 5 First-Round Options for the Philadelphia Eagles

Here are five first-round options for the Philadephia Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft.

It is officially Wentzylvania for the Philadelphia Eagles. They traded up in the 2016 NFL Draft to acquire the North Dakota State product and their now franchise quarterback Carson Wentz. Their decision to give up assets to draft Wentz has looked like the right one because Wentz had an impressive rookie season and looks the part of a franchise quarterback.

Some will argue he did not do too well, but sometimes the box score doesn’t tell the true story. Wentz showed he has the command and ability to succeed in the NFL, starting all 16 games for the Eagles. His biggest problem was not even his own doings, it was the weapons around him.

The Eagles offense hindered Wentz in 2016 mainly because they do not have a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. Their offense struggled without that go-to guy and many feel they can attack free agency or the draft to find their guy. Along with not having a No. 1, the Eagles entire receiving core wasn’t anything special. It wasn’t just their wide receivers who let the Eagles down, though, because they did not have that every down running back you need to succeed to match with their poor receiving core.

For the Eagles, it wasn’t just about the offense not helping Wentz succeed. They had the worst tandem of starting cornerbacks in the NFL in 2016. They constantly got burned and showed that the Eagles need to address the position this offseason.

Eagles fans are obviously happy about their 2016 first-round draft pick, but who could their favorite team take in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft (thanks, Vikings)? Here are five first round options for the Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft.

5. Dalvin Cook, RB – Florida State

I mentioned the Eagles not having that every down running back to help out their offense. In 2016, Philadelphia did not have a single running back carry the ball more than 155 times, nor did they have any running back rush for over 700 yards.

Ryan Mathews was their Week 1 starter and his injury prone career continued as he struggled to stay healthy last season. Mathews did rush for eight touchdowns, but he did not do enough to show that he is the answer at running back for the Birds. Darren Sproles is electric and showed he still has it—but has it has a third-down back and not an every down running back. They did draft Wendell Smallwood in the 2016 NFL Draft, but the fifth-round pick did not do much and ended the season on IR with a knee injury.

If the Eagle decide that they will draft a running back in the first round, it will most likely be Dalvin Cook from Florida State University. Cook was a dominant force for the Seminoles in his three playing years. He ran for 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career and he also added 935 receiving yards and two more scores. His 5,399 yards from scrimmage in his career should be more than enough to show the Eagles he can be their lead back.

Cook is a clear-cut first-round pick and after the success of Ezekiel Elliott for the Dallas Cowboys, pick 14 may not get the job done. Will the Eagles move up in the draft again for the guy they want or could Cook fall to them at 14? No matter the answer, Cook is definitely a first-round target for the Eagles.

4. Teez Tabor, CB – Florida

If you told me I had to decide on the Eagles weakest spot on their roster, without hesitation, I would say cornerback. You hear about the poor wide receivers all year and it is valid, but cornerback is the biggest need on this team. The play they got from Leodis McKelvin and Nolan Carroll was unacceptable and at times embarrassing.

The Eagles have not taken a cornerback in the first-round since 2002 when they took Lito Sheppard out of Florida. It has been that long since the Eagles added a difference maker in the first-round at the position and that should hopefully change this year.

Ironically, Sheppard was from Florida and the Eagles could go back there in the 2017 NFL Draft. They have to stud cornerbacks, but I feel that one of them will be the Eagles’ target. Teez Tabor has shown that he has NFL ability since he took the field at Florida. Last year Vernon Hargreaves entered the draft and was taken in the first round, but I feel that Tabor may be even better than him. He ended his Florida career with eight interceptions, returning three of them for a touchdown and an impressive 28 pass deflections.

When draft day comes and if Tabor is the selection, he would instantly become their No. 1 cornerback. Philadelphia fans would rejoice knowing that they finally can have a real starting cornerback to cheer for after the Eagles have not given them one in years.

3. Mike Williams, WR – Clemson

Running back is a need, along with cornerback, but wide receiver is the one you hear about the most. While I do agree it is a huge need, I still feel cornerback is the biggest, but wide receiver is right there in second.

It was hard to watch the Eagles receivers at times this season. On numerous occasions, they couldn’t get open during more than a 10-second span as Wentz ran around the pocket. They showed no signs of ability to create separation and if they actually did get open they would drop the ball—a lot.

A great quarterback shouldn’t need to rely on a great receiver, I get that, but Wentz’s receivers were far from even good. Sadly, his tight end Zach Ertz led the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns this year. His best receiver, Jordan Matthews, ended the year with 73 receptions for 804 yards and 3 touchdowns. So, as you can see, the Eagles need help.

If you did not watch the National Championship this year, Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams took the game over. He showed that he an obvious first-round talent and that a team will be very happy if they pull the trigger on him. His 98 reception, 1,361 yards, and 11 touchdowns were a huge part of Clemons title run. He would be the Eagles go-to guy they are missing in the passing game and that is why he is a first-round option for them in the 2017 NFL Draft.

2. Marlon Humphrey, CB – Alabama

Visiting back to the Eagles biggest position of need, cornerback. If you did watch that National Championship game and watch Williams take it over, you saw Alabama starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the other end a couple of times. That may be a reason for some fans to not want the 6-1, 195-pound cornerback, but he has some serious skills. Even the best cornerbacks in the NFL have bad days in the office, so do not judge a player off of one game.

Humphrey has all the makings of a shutdown cornerback in the NFL and the Eagles may get lucky that he had such a bad final game. Some teams could get scared away from Humphrey and then he can fall right into the Eagles laps at 14.

The former Crimson Tide cornerback ended his career after only playing two seasons, so the potential factor is even higher than his current ability. He intercepted five passes in two years, taking one back for a touchdown, and he also forced three fumbles. Just like Tabor, the day Humphrey is drafted, he would be the Eagles No. 1 cornerback without questions. This draft class is filled with cornerback talent, but I felt that Tabor and Humphrey are the two most likely candidates for the Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft.

1. Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

If you polled Eagles fans on which player they want their favorite team to draft in the 2017 NFL Draft, I could almost guarantee that Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis would win that bet. Though I feel that the Eagles should take a cornerback in the first round and look to free agency for a wide receiver, taking Davis would be completely fine in my book.

The 6-3, 213-pound receiver is built up well and looks the part of a No. 1 receiver in the NFL. His biggest knock is the level of competition he played at Western Michigan, but Eagles fans would argue that Wentz came from a 1AA school, so all is well.

At Western Michigan, Davis played all four years and balled out. He ended his career with 331 receptions, 5,278 yards, and 52 touchdowns. His senior year was the one that made Eagles fans and the rest of the NFL Draft community fall in love. Davis ended the year with 97 catches for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Davis has the speed to be a deep-threat while showing the route running of someone who could dominate in the slot. He has all the makings of becoming the Eagles No. 1 wide receiver and there would be no surprise if he were the selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

