2017 NFL Draft: 5 First-Round Options For the Oakland Raiders

If the Oakland Raiders plan on making the Super Bowl next season, targeting one of these prospects during Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft would be wise.

The Oakland Raiders put together an outstanding season in 2016, but watched the untimely loss of Derek Carr cost them a shot at a Super Bowl. If they plan on getting another shot next season, they need to make the most of their picks during the 2017 NFL Draft.

At this moment, they’re the owners of the No. 24 overall pick. While it’s not the greatest draft positioning, it should still give the Raiders an opportunity to upgrade their defense. It helps that this draft class also boasts plenty of potential at some of Oakland’s key positions of need.

So what will the Raiders do during the first round? They could look to add another weapon to Carr’s arsenal. Or maybe they’ll help out the secondary after they finished with the 24th-ranked pass defense in 2016. Better yet, they could opt to add an enforcer at middle linebacker who can round out this defense.

Either way, they need to make the most out of their Day 1 selection. That’s why I’ve highlighted a few first-round talents who could hear their names called by the Raiders when April 27 arrives.

5. Zach Cunningham, ILB – Vanderbilt

I’ve said it numerous times and I’ll say it again—the Raiders need a new starter at middle linebacker. Malcolm Smith isn’t the answer, and I think Ben Heeney already missed his opportunity. Luckily for Oakland, the 2017 draft class offers a number of excellent linebacker prospects who could be available at No. 24. One of the names being talked about a lot right how is Vanderbilt’s Zach Cunningham, who has a bit of boom-or-bust potential to him.

One of the Raiders’ biggest weaknesses is their linebackers’ inabilities to cover the pass. By inserting Cunningham into the mix, they’d have one of the best coverage linebackers to come out of college in some time. As you can probably guess, though, it’s not all positive for the former Commodore.

Cunningham is a below-average tackler. You put on the film, and you see a player who clearly hasn’t been taught how to property wrap and roll. More often than not, he hits high and is left dragging the runner down as they rack up extra yards. If drafted by Oakland, he’d definitely need some work in the tackling department.

As it so happens, that’s a semi-correctable issue. With some coaching and strength training, Cunningham could develop into a star in the middle for the Raiders. At worst, he can be a rockstar in passing situations.

4. Montravius Adams, DT – Auburn

As we saw this season, the Raiders could use some help along the interior of the defensive line. Despite plenty of talent at defensive tackle, their impact players either couldn’t stay healthy or took significant steps backwards in 2016.

It’s time for this team to invest in adding some exciting, young talent at the position. That could mean spending their first-round pick on one of the 2017 draft class’ numerous high-upside prospects to anchor their defensive line. Montravius Adams could the guy to get the call on draft day.

The Auburn product was an underrated asset for Auburn, showing excellent athleticism, explosiveness and movement skills for a player of his size. While he still needs to get stronger against the run, there’s no denying he can make an impact with the way he played throughout the 2016 campaign.

What the Raiders really need is a defensive tackle who can push the pocket. They don’t have many players right now capable of doing so on a regular basis. However, adding Adams to the mix this offseason would absolutely give them the interior presence they need to make life even easier on Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin.

3. Marshon Lattimore, CB – Ohio State

As you should know by now, one team can never have too many quality cornerbacks in today’s NFL. The Raiders have an excellent starting duo in Sean Smith and David Amerson, but more depth is needed heading into 2017.

One way to ensure the secondary improves this upcoming season is landing a guy like Marshon Lattimore in the first round. The Ohio State product was a breakout star for the Buckeyes this year, and possesses the mix of size and length that GM Reggie McKenzie loves in his cornerbacks.

Lattimore is a big, physical cover man who does a great job of using his size to make plays on the football. He’s instinctive in coverage, and is more than capable of getting his hands on passes—evidenced by the four interceptions he hauled in this past season. The 41 tackles he racked up also prove he’s willing to get dirty against the run.

Chances are Lattimore’s stock will start to rise as more folks put on the film. However, for right now, he seems like an ideal fit for the Raiders at No. 24 if they choose to go cornerback. Based on what I’ve seen of him, they’d be very happy with the end results.

2. David Njoku, TE – Miami (FL)

I’ll admit this seems like a bit of a reach right now. When it comes time to submit their selection in April, though, this could be a realistic option for Oakland.

As I’ve mentioned previously, I believe tight end is going to be a position of emphasis in 2017. Lee Smith is coming off a broken leg, Clive Walford always seems to be hurt and hasn’t emerged yet, and Mychal Rivera may not be re-signed. Even if he does come back, it’s not like he’s anything more than a decent fallback option.

Plain and simple, the Raiders need a star at tight end to round out their offense. Believe me when I say that David Njoku can be that star if given the opportunity.

Looking at the film, you see a huge body that possesses way more athleticism than it should. The 6-4, 245-pound tight end is rumored to run a 40-yard dash in the sub-4.5s, and is an excellent red zone threat. Especially with the Raiders lacking that true big body in the passing game, Njoku would be a welcomed addition for Derek Carr.

Oakland already has Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. Once Njoku adds some strength and improves his technique as a blocker, he’d be the final piece to giving the Raiders the most dynamic passing attack in the NFL.

1. Jarrad Davis, ILB – Florida

This is the guy a lot of Raiders fans are talking about, and for good reason. Jarrad Davis is one of the more intriguing inside linebacker prospects of the 2017 draft class. Better yet, there’s a good chance he’ll still be on the board when Oakland selects at No. 24.

Despite battling an ankle injury for much of the 2016 campaign, Davis looked like a star for the Gators. The athletic linebacker has the skills to make an impact in all aspects, from playing the run to covering the pass to rushing the quarterback.

The Raiders need someone who can take over for Smith and truly shine in the middle of the defense. More importantly, they need someone who can be relied upon to make big plays on all three downs. Based on what we’ve seen from Davis, he can be that guy.

When healthy, Davis has all of the tools to be a standout from the get-go. On top of his excellent athleticism, the Florida product offers outstanding instincts, tenacity and leadership. He’s the type of player whose relentless playing style and passion for the game are contagious inside and outside of the locker room.

The Raiders have a couple of defensive superstars, but still need a true enforcer to tie it all together. If he’s available at No. 24, Davis should be handed a Silver and Black jersey by Roger Goodell.

