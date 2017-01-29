2017 NFL Draft: 5 First-Round Options for the New York Giants

After falling just short this past season, the New York Giants have to hit a home run with their first-round pick during the 2017 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants possessed so much promise in 2016. In the end, though, they fell short after a brief trip to the playoffs. With the 2017 campaign now their main focus, finding ways to upgrade their roster will be paramount.

One opportunity to do so will obviously be the 2017 NFL Draft. The Giants currently possess the No. 23 overall pick in the first round. While it’s not the greatest place to be in, there should still be plenty of talent to choose from when New York is on the clock.

So who will the G-Men target with their first-round pick? I can assure you they will have more than their fair share of options. The 2017 class is loaded with future playmakers, and I’m guessing at least a few worthy ones will still be on the board in the later parts of Day 1.

The draft is still a few months away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to take a look at potential first-round targets.

So let’s highlight a few options. The Giants need to find an early difference maker in the first round, and one of these five guys could be their choice.

5. Christian McCaffrey, RB – Stanford

No matter how hard they try, the Giants can’t seem to figure out their running game. Rashad Jennings isn’t cutting it and will likely be shown the door this offseason. Paul Perkins showed some promise as a rookie, but may need a running mate to help him carry the load.

New York couldn’t ask for much more than Christian McCaffrey at No. 23. The Stanford product is an absolute spark plug with the football in his hands, making him an exciting option for the Giants in the first round.

There are some concerns about his durability, but his dynamic impact simply can’t be questioned. Throughout his career with the Cardinal, he did nothing but make highlight plays. Whether it was on the ground, through the air or as a returner, it seemed McCaffrey was ready to go the distance on any given play.

Imagine adding that type of impact player to an offense that already includes Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard out wide. I’m sure Eli Manning would love to have McCaffrey routinely creating major mismatches out of the backfield as well.

The draft community as a whole isn’t sold on McCaffrey as a first-round talent. However, based on what I’ve seen, the Giants would be very pleased with the returns if they nabbed him at No. 23. Between his impact on offense and effectiveness as a return man, I’m confident he’d be a star in the Big Apple.

4. Jarrad Davis, ILB – Florida

For the first time in a few years, there are several inside linebacker prospects worthy of first-round consideration. While Reuben Foster appears to be the top-rated option, my favorite on the list is Jarrad Davis.

Put simply, the Florida product is a future stud at inside linebacker. He’s got everything you could want at the position—excellent run stuffing abilities, reliability in coverage and tremendous leadership skills. Folks out of Gainesville can’t talk enough about how big of an impact Davis has as a vocal leader both on and off the field. So why wouldn’t the Giants be interested in him? It’s not like they have a ton of playmaking linebackers on the roster right now.

As a matter of fact, New York has essentially avoided upgrading the linebacker position for the better part of the last decade. It’s as if they’re satisfied with mediocrity in the middle of their defense. If they plan on making a return trip to the playoffs next season, though, that needs to change.

Adding Davis at No. 23 would give the Giants a high-upside presence at middle linebacker. The former Gator would step in from Day 1 and help set the tone for a defense that needs to get better at the second level in 2017.

3. Malik McDowell, DT – Michigan State

With Jason Pierre-Paul and Johnathan Hankins headed for free agency, the Giants may soon need an influx of defensive line talent. More specifically, I think the team will look to add a capable starter at the three technique on draft day. One guy who could be an option is Malik McDowell, a prospect I see as a boom-or-bust type of talent.

On paper, McDowell is a freakish athlete at defensive tackle. Measuring in at 6-7, 290 pounds, the former Michigan State star has all of the natural gifts that annual Pro Bowlers possess. Unfortunately, he tends to show up one game and disappear the next. On top of that, he’s coming off a season during which he missed several games with an undisclosed injury.

His technique and motor are inconsistent at best, which will scare some scouts away. However, McDowell is one of those guys who can develop into a star if he gets his act together and gets some proper coaching.

Where McDowell is drafted will be based largely on his pre-draft performance. If he can blow it away at the NFL Combine and impress during interviews, some teams may see him as a late Day 1 talent. Considering their need for an interior pass rusher, the Giants could be one of those teams.

2. Zach Cunningham, OLB – Vanderbilt

I said it earlier and I’ll say it again—the Giants need help at linebacker. Davis would be an outstanding option, but there’s no guarantee he’s available when New York is on the clock. If that isn’t the case, Zach Cunningham could be another option at No. 23.

The Vanderbilt product appears to be one of the bigger boom-or-bust prospects of the 2017 class. While he possesses outstanding skills in coverage for a linebacker, there are some concerns about tackling mechanics. Bringing people to the ground is obviously key to being a successful NFL linebacker.

At this point, Cunningham seems like a strong fit on the outside. He’s not quite tough enough against the run to man the middle, and could better utilize his coverage skills on the weak side. Replacing Jonathan Casillas or J.T. Thomas with him wouldn’t be the worst idea. Cunningham will need to get stronger and work on his tackling mechanics if he’s going to succeed in the NFL. If he doesn’t, that’s where the “bust” potential comes into play.

With the Giants’ current issues at linebacker, Cunningham would certainly be a welcomed addition. If they do go linebacker in the first round, we’ll see who’s available when it comes time for the G-Men to pick.

1. O.J. Howard, TE – Alabama

At this point in time, it’s unclear where O.J. Howard could land. A monstrous showing during the Senior Bowl definitely helped his stock, but it’s not often tight ends come off the board early in the first round. That’s why there’s at least a decent chance he’s still available at No. 23. If he is, you better believe the Giants will at least consider calling his name.

Although criminally underused at Alabama, Howard clearly has the athleticism to be a star at the next level. Not only does he have outstanding size for the position, but he’s got the speed to create big mismatches down the seam.

It’s been some time since New York had a true playmaker at tight end. Will Tye proved to be a reliable check-down target this season, but offers limited after-the-catch ability and only scored one touchdown on 48 receptions. None of the Giants’ tight ends averaged more than 8.2 yards per catch in 2016—Howard averaged 15.1 throughout his college career.

Howard has all of the physical tools to be a dynamic tight end at the next level. Put him in a situation with a proven quarterback (Manning) and two young stars on the outside (Beckham Jr. and Shephard), and I find it hard to believe he wouldn’t shine from the get-go.

