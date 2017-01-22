2017 NFL Draft: 49ers Should Pass on Quarterback Mitch Trubisky at No. 2 Overall

The San Francisco 49ers have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and they also need a quarterback. North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky has been mocked to the Niners here, but they should pass him up if they stay put in the draft order.

The San Francisco 49ers have more than a few needs to address in the 2017 NFL Draft.

One of them is quarterback, and there’s wide speculation the Niners will take one with their first pick, No. 2 overall, on draft day.

North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky is widely viewed as the top quarterbacking prospect in this year’s draft class. And the 49ers wouldn’t be making a bad move by targeting him.

Just not at No. 2 overall.

It’s a move many draft analysts speculate San Francisco to make.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah mocked Trubisky to the Niners at No. 2 recently, writing, “The 49ers need to address the quarterback position and Trubisky has a very intriguing skill set.”

Jeremiah isn’t the only one. CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler also has Trubisky going to San Francisco with the second overall pick:

San Francisco desperately needs life at the quarterback position, regardless of the front office and coaching situations. Despite only one season of starting experience, Trubisky, who will skip his senior season, has all the traits to be a successful NFL starter.

Here’s the problem — the value simply isn’t there.

Even CBS Sports ranks Trubisky as the No. 13 overall prospect, which would be quite the reach if the Niners stayed put and drafted him.

Brugler went as far to note how Trubisky has the tendency to “lock onto reads and stare down targets” and do so with questionable mechanics.

SiriusXM scout Jayson Braddock backed this up too:

He makes poor decisions when the rush arrives. His mechanics are all over the place & have to be worked. — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) January 20, 2017

In all reality, Trubisky is like many of the quarterbacks coming out in this year’s class — in need of major refinement and developing.

It’s entirely possible pending head coach Kyle Shanahan would want a guy like Trubisky on his roster, and Shanahan has worked wonders with quarterbacks before. So that’s fine.

But the only way targeting Trubisky makes sense is if he slips into Round 2 (not likely) or the Niners trade down from their first overall pick, which is a real possibility.

If San Francisco moves down into the middle of Round 1 somehow and targets Trubisky, fine.

The move only works if this happens though, and the Niners don’t take the risk of reaching for a quarterback so early in the draft.

