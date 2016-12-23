2017 Mock Draft: Two Rounds With JimmyG On The Move
Jimmy Garoppolo will be one of the most sought after trade targets in the offseason, and with the Patriots still holding onto Brady for at least a couple more years, it wouldn’t be farfetched to see them move him for a high pick. Selling to a QB needy team is better than letting him sit, and knowing Belichick he can find another replacement.
With a lot of top defensive talent in this draft, there will be a load of defenders drafted early, and throughout the draft. If there are any teams needing help on the edge, this is the time to stock up. Unlike the 2014 draft, this year’s QB class is weak. Don’t expect teams to reach on these unproven and unknown quarterbacks.
Myles Garrett
Defensive End, Texas A&M
Mitch Trubisky
Quarterback, North Carolina
Jonathan Allen
Defensive End, Alabama
Jamal Adams
Strong Safety, LSU
Tim Williams
Outside Linebacker, Alabama
Reuben Foster
Inside Linebacker, Alabama
Derek Barnett
Defensive End, Tennessee
Mike Williams
Wide Receiver, Clemson
Leonard Fournette
Running Back, LSU
Deshone Kizer
Quarterback, Notre Dame
Zach Cunningham
Inside Linebacker, Vanderbilt
Teez Tabor
Cornerback, Florida
Cam Robinson
Offensive Tackle, Alabama
Corey Davis
Wide Receiver, Western Michigan
Sidney Jones IV
Cornerback, Washington
Malik McDowell
Defensive Tackle, Michigan State
Jabrill Peppers
Safety/Linebacker, Michigan
Dalvin Cook
Running Back, Florida State
Ryan Ramczyk
Offensive Tackle, Wisconsin
Marlon Humphrey
Cornerback, Alabama
Dan Feeney
Offensive Guard, Indiana
Carlos Watkins
Defensive Tackle, Clemson
Takkarist McKinley
Outside Linebacker, UCLA
O.J. Howard
Tight End, Alabama
Mike McGlinchey
Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame
Charles Harris
Defensive End, Mizzou
Desmond King
Cornerback, Iowa
Deshaun Watson
Quarterback, Clemson
Christian McCaffrey
Running Back, Stanford
Jarrad Davis
Inside Linebacker, Florida
DeMarcus Walker
Defensive End, Florida State
Cordrea Tankersley
Cornerback, Clemson
33. Cleveland Browns- Ethan Pocic, C, LSU
34. San Francisco 49ers- Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama
35. Jacksonville Jaguars- Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah
36. Chicago Bears- Marcus Maye, FS, Florida
37. New York Jets- Dorian Johnson, OG, Pittsburgh
38. Los Angeles Rams- John Ross, WR, Washington
39. Carolina Panthers- Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
40. Cincinnati Bengals- Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
41. Philadelphia Eagles- Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
42. New Orleans Saints-Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple
43. San Diego Chargers- Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College
44. Arizona Cardinals- Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky
45. Cleveland Browns- Budda Baker, FS, Washington
46. Indianapolis Colts- Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
47. Buffalo Bills- Marcus Allen, S, Penn State
48. Green Bay Packers- Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
49. Minnesota Vikings- Avery Gennessy, OT, Texas A&M
50. Washington Redskins- Tyrone Crowder, OG, Clemson
51. Miami Dolphins- Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC
52. Pittsburgh Steelers- Marcus Williams, FS, Utah
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Vita Vea, DT, Washington
54. Denver Broncos- Pat Elfein, C/OG, Ohio State
55. New York Giants- Marquis Haynes, OLB, Ole Miss
56. Kansas City Chiefs- Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah
57. Houston Texans- Kendell Beckwith, ILB, LSU
58. Atlanta Falcons- Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
59. Baltimore Ravens- Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma
60. Detroit Lions- Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
61. Seattle Seahawks- Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
62. Oakland Raiders- Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee
63. Dallas Cowboys- Dawuane Smoot, EDGE, Illinois
64. New England Patriots- Curtis Samuel, WR/RB, Ohio State
