2017 Mock Draft: Two Rounds With JimmyG On The Move

Jimmy Garoppolo will be one of the most sought after trade targets in the offseason, and with the Patriots still holding onto Brady for at least a couple more years, it wouldn’t be farfetched to see them move him for a high pick. Selling to a QB needy team is better than letting him sit, and knowing Belichick he can find another replacement.

With a lot of top defensive talent in this draft, there will be a load of defenders drafted early, and throughout the draft. If there are any teams needing help on the edge, this is the time to stock up. Unlike the 2014 draft, this year’s QB class is weak. Don’t expect teams to reach on these unproven and unknown quarterbacks.

1 Myles Garrett Defensive End, Texas A&M The Browns need to avoid falling into the enticing trap that is drafting the potential franchise quarterback. Myles Garrett is a franchise changing player, and the Browns were reported to have an astronomical grade on him, via Adam Schefter. This pick makes sense given their need for a blue chip defender, an elite pass rusher, and a defensive cornerstone. Adding a pass rushing threat like Garrett will open things up for the young edge rushers like Emmanuel Ogbah and Carl Nassib moving forward.

2 Mitch Trubisky Quarterback, North Carolina The 49ers are going to be an offensive minded team moving forward with Chip Kelly as their head coach, and currently their offense stinks thanks to bad quarterback play. While the needs on defense are evident, it’s deep enough draft to pass on a defender until later for a quarterback they desperately need. Trubisky’s the best quarterback in this class, if he declares, and he is what that team needs. He’s an efficient quarterback, who doesn’t turn the ball over (7:1 TD to INT ratio), and he adds a threat with his mobility, all things Kelly’s system requires.

3 Jonathan Allen Defensive End, Alabama The Jaguars are about to have a new head coach after they fired Gus Bradley after his abominable record (14-48, 2-12 this year) kept getting worse. The Jaguars have talent, and need the right coach to unlock it, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Adding Jonathan Allen to the line with Malik Jackson would give them two big run stuffers and pass rushers on their defensive line, and could add some teeth to that lineup. It’s too bad of a QB class to pass up a blue chip talent for a replacement for Blake Bortles, who should get one more year.

4 Jamal Adams Strong Safety, LSU The Bears need to upgrade their secondary, and LSU’s strong safety, Jamal Adams, is a perfect fit for them. A hard hitting, ball hawking safety would be great for that defense that needs many pieces. Adams is a complete player on the defensive side of the ball, and it’s very hard to point out flaws in his game. While the Bears need a quarterback, again, this isn’t a class worth gambling on a guy early when there are choices like Luke Falk, Brad Kaaya, and Patrick Mahomes around later.

5 Tim Williams Outside Linebacker, Alabama The Jets are arguably the most disappointing teams this year, a year after missing the playoffs by one game, they’re on the verge of a 4-12 season. They need so many things to help their team, but adding an elite pass rusher is a step in the right direction. Alabama’s Tim Williams has a lot of potential at the next level as a pass rusher, and could be a big upgrade on the Jets’ defense. While it’s a stretch, it’s a big upgrade on the edge for the Jets.

6 Reuben Foster Inside Linebacker, Alabama The Titans are so close to being a playoff threat, all they need is to upgrade their receiving corp, and defense and they’re there. With Mariota becoming a stud, they need a marquee defender to build around, enter Reuben Foster. He’s a beast who can fly all over the field and make plays against the run or pass. Foster’s an elite inside linebacking prospect who’s worth taking here despite some other needs. Foster is a true three down linebacker who can drop back into coverage, and make plays in the backfield. His elite speed will be coveted by all teams with needs in the middle of their defense.

Cleveland Browns get QB Jimmy Garoppolo and Pick No. 32 New England Patriots get Pick No. 7, 2018 First Round Pick, 2018 Second Round Pick, and 2017 Fourth Round Pick

7 Derek Barnett Defensive End, Tennessee The Browns and Patriots agree to the trade that many speculate is likely to be highly pursued over the offseason. The Browns finally get their quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Patriots get the seventh overall pick to bolster their defense with Derek Barnett, and two picks later. This is a trade beneficial to both teams, the Browns finally get their guy, and the Pats get an edge rusher who can replace Chandler Jones’ production.

8 Mike Williams Wide Receiver, Clemson The Chargers’ defense is young and has some top tier pieces like Joey Bosa, but their offense seems to get limited by injuries once Keenan Allen annually goes down. Clemson’s Mike Williams is an elite boundary threat with 4.3 speed and good ball skills who can help make that offense more threatening and deep with his presence. Adding him to their collection of receivers, and pass catching tight ends should do wonders for their offense.

9 Leonard Fournette Running Back, LSU Leonard Fournette is the best running back in this draft, and would have made a serious Heisman push had he been healthy all year. Jonathan Stewart is about to turn 30 years old, and is seeing his production dip, it’s time to upgrade at running back, and adding Fournette to that backfield could make Carolina’s offense scary if they added some offensive line talent. Fournette’s ability to be a bruising workhorse, and pass catcher would make him an MVP threat in Carolina’s backfield in the future.

10 Deshone Kizer Quarterback, Notre Dame The Cardinals need to see that Carson Palmer can’t keep quarterbacking for much longer, which is why Deshone Kizer makes sense here. He’s a developmental prospect who will be perfect for Bruce Arians to mold next season until either he’s ready to play or the start of the season. In the right system, and with the right coaching he can be a franchise quarterback. Kizer’s big arm and accuracy would be good for a Cardinals team with a lot of deep threat receivers.

11 Zach Cunningham Inside Linebacker, Vanderbilt The Bengals need to upgrade their defense in this draft, and add some skill players to build depth to avoid armageddon when A.J. Green goes down. But adding a playmaking middle linebacker should be on their list, and Zach Cunningham is the perfect fit for their needs. Cunningham’s an athletic playmaker who can get to the ball and he stands out whenever he’s on the field. Cunningham is a difference maker in the middle of the defense and can easily start alongside of Vontaze Burfict and replace Karlos Dansby.

12 Teez Tabor Cornerback, Florida The Saints’ defense is a nightmare, and they need to do anything and everything to shore up their backend. Teez Tabor is the best corner prospect in this draft, and can be the shutdown guy they haven’t had in a while. Tabor is a guy who can start from day one, and will be a good start for them in upgrading that secondary. New Orleans currently ranks 31st in passing defense, and adding any top corner or DB prospect should be a priority.

13 Cam Robinson Offensive Tackle, Alabama The Bills offensive line needs to be improved, and adding a long term solution at left tackle would be a nice touch. Alabama’s Cam Robinson is the best tackle in the class, and is a long term solution for the Bills. Watching Alabama’s tape from the last three years and you’ll notice the least amount of pressure came from the left. It also helps that Robinson was the only player to successfully hold Myles Garrett at bay in all three of their matchups.

Indianapolis Colts get Pick No. 18, 2017 Second Round Pick Tennessee Titans get Pick No. 14

14 Corey Davis Wide Receiver, Western Michigan The Titans need a premier receiver, and Corey Davis is a stud from Western Michigan who would give them a legitimate number one receiving threat on the boundary. At 6’3″ and with top notch speed he would be a great asset for Marcus Mariota moving forward. Moving up for Davis is worth it, and they would have added a good bit to both sides of the ball with these first two picks.

15 Sidney Jones IV Cornerback, Washington The Eagles need defensive upgrades and especially in the secondary, Washington’s Sidney Jones is a top corner that can start for the Eagles immediately. He’s athletic, aggressive, and has good ball skills, all three things the Eagles need more of from their corners. His size, length, and skill set is perfect for the Eagles as they continue to form their young base of players.

16 Malik McDowell Defensive Tackle, Michigan State The Redskins run defense is the achilles heel of their defense, and sets up their team to be vulnerable down field, and they need to focus on shoring it up in the draft. Malik McDowell is the top tackle in the draft class, and would be a strong anchor in the middle of their defensive line that they need. Despite questions about work ethic, and health, he’s a talent they can’t pass up here with his intriguing combination of size and power.

17 Jabrill Peppers Safety/Linebacker, Michigan The Ravens need to focus on bolstering their edge rushers and their defensive backs, and Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers is a guy who can fill both of those needs. Peppers is capable of being an outside linebacker or a safety at the next level, and he can offer them help on return teams as well. His versatility and talent make him a perfect prospect for Ozzie Newsome and company to select here.

18 Dalvin Cook Running Back, Florida State The Colts run game needs to be improved to take some pressure off of Andrew Luck, and finding a workhorse back would be huge. Enter Dalvin Cook, Cook’s a versatile back who is capable of shouldering a large workload. Frank Gore’s well on the wrong side of 30 years old, and is regressing from his older self, Cook is the best answer at that position moving forward. A star at Florida State, 4,319 yards and 45 touchdowns, he showed he is capable of excelling against the toughest of competition and capable of being a guy who can get 20+ carries a game.

19 Ryan Ramczyk Offensive Tackle, Wisconsin The Buccaneers showed that they will be competitive for the foreseeable future this year, but to take that next step to the playoffs, they need to continue to build around Jameis Winston and LaVonte David. Adding guys who can protect Winston, and catch passes should be a priority, and adding a tackle like Ryan Ramczyk would be a big get for the Bucs. A huge body on the line, and a talented blocker, Ramczyk would help improve pass protection and open up holes for Doug Martin and company to run.

20 Marlon Humphrey Cornerback, Alabama The Packers’ defense has been bad this year, especially their corners. They need to upgrade that group, and can’t afford to miss out on a top corner prospect this year. The Pack’s currently ranked 22nd in passing defense, and are tied for 27th in touchdowns allowed with 27. Marlon Humphrey is a really athletic corner with good coverage and ball skills, he can provide a boost for that group immediately. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s very talented in run support, and is capable of contributing on special teams if he isn’t ready to start at the beginning of the year.

21 Dan Feeney Offensive Guard, Indiana The Texans made a bad investment when they gave Brock Osweiler $72-million over the course of four years, not even a full year in the deal looks like a complete flop. But that doesn’t mean they can’t add blockers for the guy, adding a guard should be a priority for them so Lamar Miller, who’s enjoying what should be his best year yardage wise. Dan Feeney is one of the best guard prospects in this class, and adding him will give the Texans’ running game a shot in the arm that they need, he’s a guy who can open up holes, and succeed in pass pro.

22 Carlos Watkins Defensive Tackle, Clemson The Broncos’ run defense has regressed at an alarming rate, they rank 29th in rushing defense this year but are tied for 20th in touchdowns allowed. Last season, they ranked third in rushing defense, this regression might be accredited to the departure of defensive tackle Malik Jackson. The Broncos have other needs, but to get that defense back to where it was, they need to add a run stopping, gap plugging tackle, and that’s why they should go get Carlos Watkins. The 6’5″ 300 pounder would be a good fit in their defense, and help shore up their, now porous, run defense.

23 Takkarist McKinley Outside Linebacker, UCLA The Lions should add some depth at pass rusher to help Ziggy Ansah out, and Takkarist McKinley is an edge rusher who can really improve their pass rush. The Lions are enjoying their best season in a long time sitting at 9-5, but they rank 24th in the league in sacks with only 24. This season, McKinley had 10 sacks for UCLA, including a three sack game, and he has 28 in his career. He’s a speedy edge rusher that can create pressure and make plays in the opposing backfields, that’s exactly what Detroit should be looking to add.

24 O.J. Howard Tight End, Alabama The Dolphins are this year’s surpass team that looks bound to make the playoffs. After a terrible season last year that led to Joe Philbin’s firing, Adam Gase has turned this team around on the backs of their defense and on the legs of Jay Ajayi. The Dolphins’ offense needs some more weapons, and Alabama’s O.J. Howard is a matchup nightmare that can run block well, and make plays up the seam. His stats at Alabama aren’t mind blowing because they didn’t utilize him as much as they could have, but the best referencing point for Howard’s potential is the championship game against Clemson where he caught five passes for 208 yards and two scores.

25 Mike McGlinchey Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame Seattle’s offensive line has had Russell Wilson running for his life all year long, and hasn’t been able to get holes opened up for their backs. Adding offensive lineman should be the number one priority for the Seahawks as well as adding some receiving talent. Notre Dame’s Mike McGlinchey is a talented tackle, who has yet to declare for the draft, but if he does will be a top prospect at the position. In addition to the free agent pool of lineman that will arise after this year, it’s important they add some talent to protect their franchise quarterback.

26 Charles Harris Defensive End, Mizzou The Steelers need some depth on the edge, and Mizzou’s Charles Harris is a talented pass rusher who can play end or rush as an outside linebacker. Harris has 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks on the season, and could be a good third down lineman for the Steelers to add. Lawrence Timmons and Jarvis Jones are both in contract years, and if the Steelers choose to let one walk i free agency, it couldn’t hurt to grab another edge rusher to replace them. While the need at inside and outside linebacker’s there, it’s not worth reaching for some of the guys they can get later.

27 Desmond King Cornerback, Iowa The Falcons defense is improved from where they were last year, and in their past two games they’ve blown the doors off of their opponents thanks to strong defensive showings, and a lot of offense. But to maintain where they’re at they need to keep building their defense, and with starting corner Robert Alford set to be a free agent, it would be wise to take a corner in case he goes. Desmond King’s a scrappy corner with good ball skills, and the ability to help in run support. Even if Alford doesn’t leave, it wouldn’t hurt to build some depth in the league’s 29th ranked passing defense.

28 Deshaun Watson Quarterback, Clemson The Chiefs are legit, they have three talented running backs, when healthy, a tenacious defense, and a good coaching staff. The only thing missing is a quarterback who can take over a game, and as good as Alex Smith has been, he is not the guy to get them over the hump. Deshaun Watson’s a star, and his throwing abilities are undoubtedly better than what Smith brings to the table, and he offers a better dual threat option as well. Many have said Watson may need a year to sit, and if he does the Chiefs can afford to sit him with Smith playing as well as he has, but Watson’s a great long term option for Andy Reid’s team.

29 Christian McCaffrey Running Back, Stanford The Giants have the 29th ranked rushing attack in football, partly because of their pass heavy offense, and also in part to their weak running back group. Rashad Jennings is hit or miss weekly, Shane Vereen can’t seem to stay on the field, and Paul Perkins is a relative unknown. Christian McCaffrey would be a perfect fit in their offense, a do it all guy who excels in pass catching out of the backfield, who is capable of returning, and who can handle a massive workload. McCaffrey’s most likely not a featured back who can carry it 20+ times a game in the NFL, but his skill set perfectly matches what the Giants offense needs, and with Ben McAdoo calling plays, he can get the looks he needs to make plays.

30 Jarrad Davis Inside Linebacker, Florida They’re back, baby. Oakland is one of the most fun and exciting teams to watch with a young and very talented core of players. The Raiders have few spots on their team in which upgrades are dire, but middle linebacker is one where they could use an upgrade. Perry Riley has 39 tackles on the season in the middle, and he’s only started nine games. Jarrad Davis from Florida is a playmaker who is all over the place making tackles when he’s healthy. He missed three games with injury and still tallied 60 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and four pass breakups. Davis is a playmaker who would fit nicely into the middle of that 4-3 base D.

31 DeMarcus Walker Defensive End, Florida State The Cowboys’ offense is incredible, now with Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott leading the charge behind the best offensive line in football, it’s time for them to start re-tooling that defense. Dallas ranked 12th in total defense, and they’re tied for 17th in sacks. Adding a guy like DeMarcus Walker would be huge for Dallas, Walker is a very talented pass rusher who can get after the quarterback and has proven he can rack up multiple sacks in a game. The person with the most sacks on their team has 4.5, and Walker ended the year with 15 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss with three forced fumbles and two recoveries.

32 Cordrea Tankersley Cornerback, Clemson Cleveland was able to add their cornerstone on defense and a quarterback via what would be their third trade with the Patriots in a year. With those pieces in place, it’s time to start building that roster from the ground up. They need to add another cornerback to their group, and Clemson’s Cordrea Tankersley is the best available ornery at this point. He’s a speedy corner who has good ball skills with three picks and 10 pass breakups on the season. His talent is something Cleveland needs to continue to build that roster up. With Tankersley, Myles Garrett, and Jimmy Garoppolo coming out of this draft, the Browns would be sitting pretty.

33. Cleveland Browns- Ethan Pocic, C, LSU

34. San Francisco 49ers- Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama

35. Jacksonville Jaguars- Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah

36. Chicago Bears- Marcus Maye, FS, Florida

37. New York Jets- Dorian Johnson, OG, Pittsburgh

38. Los Angeles Rams- John Ross, WR, Washington

39. Carolina Panthers- Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State

40. Cincinnati Bengals- Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

41. Philadelphia Eagles- Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

42. New Orleans Saints-Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple

43. San Diego Chargers- Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College

44. Arizona Cardinals- Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky

45. Cleveland Browns- Budda Baker, FS, Washington

46. Indianapolis Colts- Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

47. Buffalo Bills- Marcus Allen, S, Penn State

48. Green Bay Packers- Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

49. Minnesota Vikings- Avery Gennessy, OT, Texas A&M

50. Washington Redskins- Tyrone Crowder, OG, Clemson

51. Miami Dolphins- Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC

52. Pittsburgh Steelers- Marcus Williams, FS, Utah

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Vita Vea, DT, Washington

54. Denver Broncos- Pat Elfein, C/OG, Ohio State

55. New York Giants- Marquis Haynes, OLB, Ole Miss

56. Kansas City Chiefs- Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah

57. Houston Texans- Kendell Beckwith, ILB, LSU

58. Atlanta Falcons- Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

59. Baltimore Ravens- Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma

60. Detroit Lions- Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

61. Seattle Seahawks- Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan

62. Oakland Raiders- Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee

63. Dallas Cowboys- Dawuane Smoot, EDGE, Illinois

64. New England Patriots- Curtis Samuel, WR/RB, Ohio State

