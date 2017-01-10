Your First Look at 2017 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheets

This is the last Fantasy 40 of the 2016 season. And the only Fantasy 40 of the 2016 season that is appearing in 2017. How ironic.

During the long offseason, will you miss me like I miss you? Then like my Facebook page. It’s a no-lose proposition since I rarely post stuff there (and when I do it’s usually something I meant to post to my personal Facebook page, so be prepared for lots of questions about whether or not I should call 9-1-1 if I accidentally ingest particularly minty toothpaste, as well as photos of Hot Pockets served on paper towels). I’ll answer fantasy football questions whenever I can. I also have a Twitter page that I use sporadically for fantasy questions.

If you need me in your life more regularly, I’ll be doing at least weekly (and probably twice-weekly) shows of the 10 Things Podcast with Andy Benoit. I’ve been told I have the voice of an angel. An angel that maybe didn’t get all the way through puberty. But I make Andy answer some of my fantasy dork questions along the way, and he has many fantasy-relevant insights anyway. Andy’s breakdown of the Saints’ offense last spring (particularly the importance of a Marques Colston-like presence) is the primary reason I was so bullish on Michael Thomas last summer. And, really, as far as I’m concerned Andy knows football better than anyone in the media. Anyone can throw out box score stats; knowing real football is what separates great fantasy players from good ones. So subscribe and listen while you’re in the car, or zoned out at the office, or at your house of worship, or at your child’s piano recital, or at your child’s birth.

Anyway, for now, it’s time to look to the future.

That’s right, all the way to the year 2017.

In the summer of 2017, the world is a much different place. People sometimes write “2016” when asked to provide a signature and date, but unlike last summer, those people are now incorrect. And the U.S. economy is booming under President Putin. Oh no no no, not what you think. Donald Trump resigned in April when the opportunity arose for some cameo appearances on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Celebrity Apprentice, and the country had a special run-off election in which Ira Putin, a bricklayer from Statesboro, Georgia, won running on a platform of free trade and social liberalism.

And in August 2017, you prepared for your fantasy football draft. Below are cheat sheets from that time.

But not actually from that time. Obviously, I made a series of guesses on the draft and offseason player movement. Why? Uh… for fun? So enjoy. And if you are reading this in August 2017, for the love of God, get my updated cheat sheets.

Position-By-Position Rankings

Top 250 Overall Rankings

