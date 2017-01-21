2017 East-West Shrine Game Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

The 2017 East-West Shrine Game will be played in St. Petersburg, FL on Saturday, Jan. 21. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

With the 2017 NFL Playoffs winding down as just three games remain, the season for NFL Draft scouting is about to reach a fever pitch. That includes the college football All-Star games, the first of which is on Saturday, Jan. 21 with the 2017 East-West Shrine Game. On Saturday afternoon, some of the more unheralded draft prospects in the country will take to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL to try and improve their stock.

One of the interesting things about college football All-Star games like the East-West Shrine Game is that you won’t see many of the big names you’re familiar with for the NFL Draft. Frankly, that’s not the point of these games. It’s for those Day 2 and 3 prospects to try and make a name for themselves with a strong showing. That’s what we can look for at Tropicana Field in the 2017 East-West Shrine Game.

That’s not to say there won’t be some players that are recognizable playing on Saturday, though. Players such as Utah running back Joe Williams, Michigan cornerback Channing Stribling, Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell, and plenty of others will all be featured. They and more now have a fantastic opportunity to showcase their skills for NFL scouts.

The 2017 East-West Shrine Game will be airing on NFL Network on Saturday, which means you can stream the action online through NFL.com. Simply access the site and you’ll be good to go (you may have to log in with a cable or satellite subscription.

Details for Saturday’s East-West Shrine Game are below:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Info: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL.com

Who will shine in the 2017 East-West Shrine Game? Admittedly, even a great showing doesn’t necessarily mean improved NFL Draft stock. But then again, it does more help than sitting at home would ever do.

