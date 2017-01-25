2017 Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft: Balancing the Roster

Despite a disappointing finish to the 2016 season for the Dallas Cowboys, hope surrounds the future and it starts with the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2016 season with a NFC-leading 13-3 record, the leagues leading rusher in Ezekiel Elliott, and a rookie phenomenon in quarterback Dak Prescott. The shine of a successful regular season was short-lived when the Cowboys were defeated by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

Despite the despair of such a disappointing loss, there is a bright hope surrounding the future of this franchise. With such a strong, young nucleus this team is centered on, we can look forward to more success in the future. That success, however, may be predicated by the talent they add in 2017. While the 2016 NFL Draft was a massive success of legendary proportions, 2017 will need to be successful as well, if Dallas hopes to continue building on their success.

Taco Charlton Defensive End, Michigan The need for pass rushing help in Dallas is well-publicized. It’s been the “blame” for the Cowboys inability to win in the post-season and likely prevented them from scoring a trip to Houston for Super Bowl LI. While they do have some nice, young pieces already – Tyrone Crawford, David Irving, Benson Mayowa, and DeMarcus Lawrence – none have really separated themselves from the rest of the pack. The Cowboys finished the season with 36 sacks, good for 13th in the NFL. While that certainly isn’t a terrible number, Mayowa led all defenders with a mediocre six sacks. This will need to change if Dallas hopes for future post-season success.

Enter Taco Charlton. At 6’6”, 272 pounds, Charlton certainly has the physical traits to play in the NFL. Considering David Irving stands at 6’7”, 284 pounds, this duo would definitely bring a bit of an intimidation factor. Despite his intriguing size, Charlton has put in a very productive senior season and demonstrated enormous potential. While his play has been considered inconsistent and he failed to fully live up to expectation until his senior year, Charlton turned a new leaf and appears to be trending upwards. In Dallas, his skill set would go a long way to fixing the issues on this defensive front.

Chad Hansen Wide Receiver, Cal Wide Receiver may not appear as the biggest need for the Dallas Cowboys, but digging a little deeper and it’s certainly something that needs to be addressed. The Cowboys kept five wide receivers on the roster in 2016 and two of them have become free agents – Terrance Williams and Brice Butler. While both showed flashes, they also proved to be inconsistent. Williams is still a talented player for the Dallas offense and may go for a larger contract elsewhere (although, he has strong loyalty to the Cowboys). Brice Butler has intriguing size, but had far too many drops to warrant any large extension.

Should Dallas choose to look at the draft for help, Chad Hansen is a name to become familiar with. At 6’2”, 210 pounds, Hansen has appealing size for the position. However, it’s his speed and production that make him an intriguing prospect. He has the speed to thrive in deep ball situations and has shown the strength to win contested catches. He is a strong competitor and plays physical. Hansen would be an almost perfect complement to Dez Bryant as the future WR2.

Chidobe Awuzie Cornerback, Colorado The same needs exist at cornerback as they did receiver for Dallas. Two of the Cowboys’ top cornerbacks are free agents – Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr. While they could choose to bring back either or both on new deals, depth in the secondary is still a position that will need to be addressed. Anthony Brown exceeded expectations in his rookie year and should be a solid piece, along with veteran Orlando Scandrick, whose feisty and physical presence helps elevate this defense. More depth could take this unit to the next level.

Chidobe Awuzie isn’t a household name, likely from his playing career at Colorado. But his talent and potential are enough to warrant a 3rd round selection. Awuzie has good size for the position (6’0”, 205 pounds) and possesses fluid athleticism. He has shown inconsistencies as a tackler, but has superb technique and instincts. He is a reactive athlete and has shown the versatility to cover the slot or on the outside.

Daeshon Hall Defensive End, Texas A&M With Randy Gregory’s future in question, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Cowboys dipped into this position twice in this draft. Both defensive tackle and defensive end are deep positions in this draft, bringing more value to doubling down on pass rushers. While some may think this will create a logjam at the position, it will likely infuse youth and upside to the unit as a whole. It may also push more competition and breed better production that is severely needed.

Daeshon Hall isn’t as well-known or talented as former teammate Myles Garrett, widely considered the top prospect in this class. What Hall does bring is intriguing size and versatility, along with the potential to become a full-time starter. Hall will likely need some development, but there is nobody better at doing this than Rod Marinelli.

Dare Ogunbowale Running Back, Wisconsin Despite the success of Ezekiel Elliott, don’t be surprised to see the Cowboys add another running back in the mix behind him. Lance Dunbar is a free-agent and may not return, based on his injury history and lack of production. Darren McFadden is also a free-agent and while he could return, his age will definitely be a factor. Alfred Morris was largely underwhelming during his first year in Dallas and is no lock to return. The loss of Darius Jackson likely hurt, as he was considered the future back-up for Zeke. As you can tell, all of this notes the question marks at the position.

Dare Ogunbowale is a talented prospect with very little mileage, playing behind Corey Clement at Wisconsin. He has decent size for the position, but runs with tremendous effort and consistency. He adds value as a pass catcher out of the backfield and figures to be a prototypical third-down back. He’d be a nice complement to Elliott.

Calvin Munson Linebacker, San Diego St. In the late rounds, teams tend to focus on developmental players with intriguing traits or special teams ability. Calvin Munson fits the bill as a prospect who lacks explosiveness and range, but brings an aggressive edge and willingness to stand his ground. Will need to show up on special teams early, with the potential to make it on the 53-man roster as a backup linebacker.

Delano Hill Safety, Michigan Another late-round prospect to help fill the camp roster and increase competition on special teams. Hill lacks the ball skills and quickness of a full-time coverage player, but possesses the physical traits to warrant development. Will have to prove himself on special teams, but has potential to be a practice squad player.

