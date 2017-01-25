2017 Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft: Balancing the Roster
Despite a disappointing finish to the 2016 season for the Dallas Cowboys, hope surrounds the future and it starts with the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2016 season with a NFC-leading 13-3 record, the leagues leading rusher in Ezekiel Elliott, and a rookie phenomenon in quarterback Dak Prescott. The shine of a successful regular season was short-lived when the Cowboys were defeated by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round of the playoffs.
Despite the despair of such a disappointing loss, there is a bright hope surrounding the future of this franchise. With such a strong, young nucleus this team is centered on, we can look forward to more success in the future. That success, however, may be predicated by the talent they add in 2017. While the 2016 NFL Draft was a massive success of legendary proportions, 2017 will need to be successful as well, if Dallas hopes to continue building on their success.
Taco Charlton
Defensive End, Michigan
Enter Taco Charlton. At 6’6”, 272 pounds, Charlton certainly has the physical traits to play in the NFL. Considering David Irving stands at 6’7”, 284 pounds, this duo would definitely bring a bit of an intimidation factor. Despite his intriguing size, Charlton has put in a very productive senior season and demonstrated enormous potential. While his play has been considered inconsistent and he failed to fully live up to expectation until his senior year, Charlton turned a new leaf and appears to be trending upwards. In Dallas, his skill set would go a long way to fixing the issues on this defensive front.
Chad Hansen
Wide Receiver, Cal
Should Dallas choose to look at the draft for help, Chad Hansen is a name to become familiar with. At 6’2”, 210 pounds, Hansen has appealing size for the position. However, it’s his speed and production that make him an intriguing prospect. He has the speed to thrive in deep ball situations and has shown the strength to win contested catches. He is a strong competitor and plays physical. Hansen would be an almost perfect complement to Dez Bryant as the future WR2.
Chidobe Awuzie
Cornerback, Colorado
Chidobe Awuzie isn’t a household name, likely from his playing career at Colorado. But his talent and potential are enough to warrant a 3rd round selection. Awuzie has good size for the position (6’0”, 205 pounds) and possesses fluid athleticism. He has shown inconsistencies as a tackler, but has superb technique and instincts. He is a reactive athlete and has shown the versatility to cover the slot or on the outside.
Daeshon Hall
Defensive End, Texas A&M
Daeshon Hall isn’t as well-known or talented as former teammate Myles Garrett, widely considered the top prospect in this class. What Hall does bring is intriguing size and versatility, along with the potential to become a full-time starter. Hall will likely need some development, but there is nobody better at doing this than Rod Marinelli.
Dare Ogunbowale
Running Back, Wisconsin
Dare Ogunbowale is a talented prospect with very little mileage, playing behind Corey Clement at Wisconsin. He has decent size for the position, but runs with tremendous effort and consistency. He adds value as a pass catcher out of the backfield and figures to be a prototypical third-down back. He’d be a nice complement to Elliott.
Calvin Munson
Linebacker, San Diego St.
Delano Hill
Safety, Michigan
