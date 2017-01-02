2017 Cotton Bowl: 5 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Who are the top 2017 NFL Draft prospects to watch in the upcoming Cotton Bowl matchup between Wisconsin and Western Michigan?

Bowl season is a great time to get a good look at upcoming NFL Draft prospects. There are many interesting matchups in bowl games this year, but the Cotton Bowl stands out as one to particularly keep an eye on.

Both for college football and NFL Draft purposes, the Cotton Bowl should be an extremely interesting game to watch. The eighth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers will undoubtedly have their hands full against the 13-0 and 15th ranked Western Michigan Broncos.

Western Michigan is having a dream season and they would love nothing more than to cap it off with a big win in the Cotton Bowl. Wisconsin is coming off of a tough come-from-behind loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Championship game.

The Cotton Bowl is a great game to play in, but Wisconsin undoubtedly had their sights set higher. They are an extremely talented and well-coached team, but it will be interesting to see if they come to play. One thing is for sure, they will have to bring their A game against Western Michigan if they expect to come away with a victory.

This is an extremely interesting matchup between two great college football teams. However, for the purposes of this piece, we are going to look into the future of the players on the field.

Who are the best 2017 NFL Draft prospects in this Cotton Bowl matchup?

5. Corey Clement, Wisconsin

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-11

Weight: 227 pounds

Class: Senior

An extremely productive running back with a legitimate NFL skill-set, Corey Clement is an interesting mid-round prospect in the 2017 NFL Draft class. Clement was an explosive back-up earlier in his career, playing in a change of pace role behind Melvin Gordon.

Clement was expected to take on a full-time role with the Badgers last year, but a serious hernia injury and a nagging ankle issues allowed him to only play in four games on the season. That being said, Clement returned for his senior season at Wisconsin and produced at a high level.

Heading into the bowl game, Clement has rushed for 1,304 yards and 14 touchdowns on 292 carries. Those are undoubtedly strong numbers, but they are a bit under-whelming playing behind a good Wisconsin offensive line.

That being said, Clement was the clear focal point of opposing defenses when Wisconsin had the ball. Teams consistently stacked the box against Clement this season, giving up little running room to work with.

Clement’s senior season numbers are a bit under-whelming, but he undoubtedly has a nice mix of skills to work with. An extremely quick and balanced back, Clement does a great job of hitting the hole hard and staying upright at the point of contact.

He also shows nice agility in the open field, making defenders miss with a strong array of quick moves. Clement is most known as a big-play guy, but he is also a relatively powerful runner who is not afraid to mix it up inside.

In a loaded running back class, I do not see Clement as an early-round selection. That being said, there is some nice upside here. Clement has a great chance to improve his stock with a strong showing in the Cotton Bowl.

4. Vince Biegel, Wisconsin

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-4

Weight: 245 pounds

Class: Senior

An extremely tough and quick player, Vince Biegel has had a ton of success at outside linebacker for the Badgers the last three years. Biegel is likely the best player on a loaded Wisconsin defense and he has a bright future at the next level.

While his sack totals do not necessarily back it up, Biegel has nice pass rush ability on the outside. He is a relentless pass rusher who consistently puts pressure on the quarterback from the edge. He shows great technique on the pass rush and shows a wide-array of pass rushing moves.

On top of that, Biegel is an extremely capable run defender, who has a tendency to make plays in the backfield. An extremely smart and aware player, Biegel is seemingly always in the right place at the right time.

He does not have the elite-level athleticism that NFL teams love out of their edge rushers, but he is a tough and aggressive player who has nice upside at the next level.

It will be interesting to see how Biegel is used at the next level. I could see him being a strong and stable outside linebacker in the 3-4 defense, being used similarly to how he has been at Wisconsin.

That being said, he does have the natural skill-set to kick inside. NFL teams may not love his lack of athleticism on the edge, but I could see them falling in love with his tenacity on the inside. Also, even if Biegel cannot make an immediate contribution on defense, he has the aggressive, high-motor playing style that would fit well on special teams.

Similar to Clement, Biegel will have a big opportunity to raise his draft stock with a strong performance at the Cotton Bowl.

3. Taylor Moton, Western Michigan

Position: Offensive Line

Height: 6-5

Weight: 328 pounds

Class: Senior

The 2017 NFL Draft class is not exactly loaded with talent on the offensive line. In fact, many consider this to be the worst draft class for offensive linemen in recent history.

That being said, there are some potential hidden gems in this class up front who could make a huge difference for whichever team takes a chance on them. The guy who stands out most in that description is Western Michigan’s Taylor Moton.

Western Michigan has arguably the best offensive line in all of college football. They are a dominant run blocking unit that has also done a great job of protecting quarterback Zach Terrell. The Broncos have an incredible offensive line from left to right, but it is Moton who is the best of the bunch.

Moton plays right tackle for Western Michigan, and he does so at an extremely high level. Moton is a big and powerful man who consistently dominates in the run game. A powerful drive blocker who will consistently maul opposing defenders, Moton’s run blocking skills should easily translate to the next level.

Moton is not the quickest lineman off of the snap, but he does show great athleticism for a man of his size. He moves well and typically does a great job in pass protection. Facing Biegel and company will be a great test for Moton, but if he performs well, expect to hear more about him in NFL Draft circles.

He is not really any sort of left tackle prospect, but Moton should be a strong and stable starter at either right tackle or guard at the next level. He is an underrated offensive line prospect who needs to be taken seriously as a strong day two option.

2. Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-6

Weight: 314 pounds

Class: Junior

Going from technical school to be a welder to a Division III football program, Ryan Ramczyk certainly took an interesting path to Wisconsin. Ramczyk was a relatively unknown prospect heading into the season, but now he is one of the best offensive tackles in college football.

The Wisconsin left tackle is one of the best stories in college football. Working his way up the ranks, Ramczyk has become the best offensive lineman at a University that prides themselves in great play up front.

Ramczyk is an extremely active and athletic left tackle who shows fantastic pass protection skills. Ramczyk does a great job of mirroring the opposing pass rushers, consistently doing well against speed and athleticism on the edge.

While he is not the most physical blocker in the run game, Ramczyk does a great job of reaching the second-level. He shows fantastic quickness off of the snap. Simply put, there is not a reach or pull block that Ramczyk cannot make.

Ramczyk is an elite-level pass protector who would fit extremely well in a zone-based run blocking system. He is arguably the best offensive line prospect in a weak class. He undoubtedly has a chance to go in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

1. Corey Davis, Western Michigan

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-3

Weight: 213 pounds

Class: Senior

Ramczyk is an extremely interesting NFL Draft prospect, but the number one choice for the Cotton Bowl was easy. Western Michigan’s Corey Davis is arguably the best wide receiver in this NFL Draft class, and he has major upside at the next level.

Davis has been extremely productive receiver throughout his four years with the Broncos. Even before his last game at Western Michigan, Davis owns the MAC receiving record books. Nobody in the history of the conference has more receptions (325), receiving yards (5,205) or receiving touchdowns (51) than Davis.

He is inarguably the best wide receiving in the history of the Mid-American Conference and Davis clearly has a bright NFL future ahead of him.

An extremely smooth athlete who can make plays in a variety of ways, Davis has an impressive overall skill-set. He is a fast and athletic receiver who can create issues for defenses in the short, long and intermediate passing game.

Davis shows impressive athleticism in the air and does a great job of timing his jumps. An extremely impressive route-runner, Davis always seems to find the open space in zone coverage. Also, while he is certainly best suited to play on the outside, Davis has shown the ability to play in the slot as well. Versatility is always nice.

An extremely well-rounded athlete who has a great knack for the wide receiver position, Davis is clearly one of the best offensive skill position players in the 2017 NFL Draft class. He is undoubtedly a guy to keep an eye on in the Cotton Bowl.

