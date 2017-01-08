2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year: Last Day to Vote for 49ers WR Torrey Smith

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith is in the No. 2 spot for the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year award on the last day of the challenge. Niners fans should spend the day voting for San Francisco’s community-involved wideout.

If you’re on social media, don’t hesitate to get out there and vote San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith as the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

As of 3 p.m. ET on January 8, Smith is in second place with 566,603 votes, according to the award’s official website.

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is the current leader with 783,253 votes.

For fans to vote, all one has to do is enter the hashtag # # TSmithWPMOYChallenge on social media, such as Twitter. Retweets and unique tweets will also work.

So get to work, 49ers fans.

Smith is San Francisco’s finalist for the award, based on his work in the community in Baltimore, Maryland and Flint, Michigan as well as other places.

Here’s his breakdown on the Walter Payton Man of the Year website:

In October of 2016 during the 49ers Bye Week, Smith along with his wife, and Carlmichael “Stokey” Cannaday, hosted “Conversations for Change” at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore. Throughout the 2016 offseason, Smith helped those affected by the contaminated water in Flint, MI. He participated in various outreach events during the week leading into Super Bowl 50 including a Super School Visit in San Francisco featuring Lucas Film and NFL PLAY 60, launching Special Olympics Flag Football with ESPN, the NFL, and Special Olympics, Inc., and attending the Super Bowl 50 Legacy Fund announcement and press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Additionally, he helped with the painting of a mural to showcase the 49ers STEM Leadership Institute at Cabrillo Middle School alongside students from the program and lead PLAY 60 fitness exercises with military personnel aboard the USS Somerset during San Francisco Fleet Week.

At the end of the day it's all about drawing attention to great causes….and because of you guys that is happening #TSmithWPMOYChallenge — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 8, 2017

It doesn’t take much, Niners fans. Just hop on social media and help Smith get the award.

If this happens, San Francisco would have back-to-back WPMOY recipients, with last year’s winner going to former 49ers receiver Anquan Boldin.

