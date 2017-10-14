2016 sack leader Vic Beasley Jr. returns to Falcons lineup
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) Vic Beasley Jr. will be back on the field Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.
The NFL’s 2016 sack leader was injured in a Week 2 victory over Green Bay.
Beasley missed a victory at Detroit and a home loss to Buffalo. After a bye week, he returned to practice on a limited basis this week.
A first-round pick out of Clemson in 2015, Beasley led the NFL with 15.5 sacks in his second season. Before his injury, he had a pair of sacks and forced a fumble from Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers that was returned for a touchdown.
Right tackle Ryan Schraeder also will return to the Atlanta lineup after missing two games with a concussion.
The Falcons (3-1) host the Miami Dolphins (2-2).
—
For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED