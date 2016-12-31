2016 Peach Bowl: 5 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in CFP Semifinal

Looking at the five best 2017 NFL Draft prospects playing in the Peach Bowl between Alabama and Washington, a College Football Playoff semifinal

With the 2017 NFL Draft just four months away (April 27), it’s time to start doing some research on who your favorite team could be selecting. Bowl games are a great way to watch some of the best players in the country in action (unless of course you are LSU running back Leonard Fournette or Stanford’s running back Christian McCaffrey).

In Saturday’s Peach Bowl between Washington and Alabama, there are possibly 10 players that could be selected within the first two rounds, including two or three that could be top-10 overall selections. In a College Football Playoff battle between the No. 1 seed Crimson Tide and the No. 4 seed Huskies, the individual talent on the field could very easily be the best of all 40 bowl games this season.

When evaluating future NFL players, you want to see them competing against other NFL-quality players. In the Peach Bowl, NFL scouts from across the league will have plenty of compelling and competitive matchups to watch. As a viewer watching the action unfold from the convenience of your own living room, you too can zero-in on some of the players who could be impacting NFL teams on Sundays next season.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at the five players participating in the Peach Bowl who you should be keeping a watchful eye on.

5. Cam Robinson, OT — Alabama

A physical specimen (6-6, 327 pounds), Cam Robinson is the anchor of Alabama’s offensive line. Robinson has made a name for himself as one of the best run blockers in all of college football. His mauling-style of blocking wears downs opponents, and he is known to play through the whistle. The best word to describe Robinson’s run blocking is nasty. His power is incredible, he takes good angles, and constantly reaches the second-level of the defense. If you want to see some good pancake blocks, then look no farther than Robinson.

As a pass protector, Robinson isn’t as dominant. He handles power rushers with ease, but can struggle with speed rushers at times. Robinson tends to overextend and lose his balance in pass protection, and versus speed rushers, he will oftentimes bend at the waist instead of at the knees. It is because of this that some NFL teams view him as a Pro Bowl right tackle and not a Pro Bowl left tackle.

Robinson was arrested in the offseason and, while charges were dropped, NFL teams are sure to have some questions about his off the field decision making (especially after what happened to Laremy Tunsil during the 2016 NFL Draft). Despite this and his sometimes questionable pass protection, Robinson figures to be one of the first offensive tackles taken in the upcoming draft. Finding tackles as athletic and nasty as Robinson is hard to come by. With good coaching, Robinson definitely has the potential to become an NFL team’s offensive line anchor for years.

4. Marlon Humphrey, CB — Alabama

The son of former Alabama star and NFL first-round pick Bobby Humphrey, Marlon Humphrey is considered to be one of the best cornerback prospects in all of football. Possessing excellent size (6-1, 198 pounds) and speed, Humphrey is a physical corner who has matched up against opponents’ number one wide receivers. His coverage has been fantastic (Pro Football Focus has given him incredibly high marks in his entire collegiate career), and he shows the willingness to be a solid player against the run as well.

A track star in high school, Humphrey has 4.5 speed and athleticism to burn. His rare blend of size and speed can help him match up against virtually any kind of wide receiver. Unlike other cornerbacks in the country, Humphrey doesn’t just rely on his athleticism to make plays. He’s a technically-sound player who just keeps getting better with age.

A redshirt sophomore, Humphrey is only 20 years old. He started for Nick Saban as a redshirt freshman last season, so you know he has the confidence of the coaching staff. Alabama runs a complex, pattern-reading defense, so you not only need to have great physical gifts, but also a high football IQ to succeed in it. Humphrey has both.

The sky’s the limit for Humphrey. With the NFL placing a premium on shut-down corners, Humphrey should have plenty of suitors come April. He’s well on his way to becoming a future Pro Bowler, and he should be gone within the first twenty selections of the 2017 NFL Draft.

3. John Ross, WR — Washington

The one word to describe John Ross is electrifying. Ross (5-11, 190 pounds) may not be the biggest wide receiver in the world, but few possess his straight-line speed and game changing ability. Ross has battled through a lot over the past few years, including a torn left ACL and a torn right meniscus. Before the injuries, Ross was clocked at a 4.25-second 40-time. Yet even after the two career-threatening injuries, Ross is still in the 4.3 to 4.35 range.

Ross was amongst the league leaders with 17 touchdown receptions in 2016, including one in the Pac-12 Championship game against an NFL-quality Colorado Buffaloes secondary. Not only is Ross a terrific receiver, but he’s also a dynamic kick and punt returner.

The two knee injuries will scare off some NFL teams, but Ross didn’t seem too affected by them in 2016. His ability in the open field is scary, his acceleration is off the charts, he has tremendous vision, and his agility helps him elude defenders constantly.

Ross’ route running ability can be questioned, as he oftentimes relies on his speed too much to get open. Because of his smaller frame, Ross also has a hard time fighting through press coverage, yet when he does, he often leaves defenders in his dust. A DeSean Jackson-type of player, Ross should be selected in the first round if the medical reports on his knees come back clean.

2. Reuben Foster, ILB — Alabama

Reuben Foster has prototypical inside linebacker size (6-1, 240 pounds), but the thing that jumps off the page when watching him play is his pure explosiveness. He constantly makes plays sideline-to-sideline, has jaw-dropping closing speed, and is like a missile when running downhill. Foster makes some of the biggest hits you’ll ever see, and his aggressiveness has made him a fan-favorite in Alabama.

Foster’s speed and athleticism makes him a very good on blitzes, but he also is just as impressive against the run. Foster will routinely attack blockers and is known to push them on their backsides. He has the leg drive and strong anchor to disengage from blockers, and will oftentimes take on other blockers to free up his teammates to make plays.

The inside linebacker’s bone-crushing hits are his calling card, but he also effectively wraps ball carriers up with his arms for a safe (yet electric) tackle. In pass coverage, Foster watches the quarterback’s eyes and can cover a ton of ground. He’s best in zone coverage, but Foster has shown an ability to cover running backs and tight ends one-on-one.

Like any big hitter, Foster struggles to stay under control at times, and he sometimes takes poor pursuit angles. Because he watches the quarterback’s eyes, Foster can be manipulated at times against the pass, and he sometimes relies more on his athleticism than pure technique. With this being said, Foster is still an explosive linebacker who could change an NFL defense’s complexion the minute he’s drafted. Foster is a near lock to be selected in the first round.

1. Jonathan Allen, DL — Alabama

Defensive end/tackle Jonathan Allen is in the conversation for being a top-five pick in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft. At 6-3, 292 pounds, Allen has the ability to line up anywhere along the defensive line and can play in a 4-3 or 3-4 scheme. Unlike Alabama alums A’Shawn Robinson and Jarran Reed, Allen is just as good against the pass as he is against the run. He has a quick burst, excellent strength, and can collapse the pocket from both the outside and inside.

What scouts particularly love about Allen is his hands. Against the pass, Allen uses a swipe, rip, and push/pull move that can knock offensive lineman off guard. Against the run, Allen uses terrific hand placement to generate leverage, move the offensive lineman, and locate the ball carrier.

Another positive about Allen is his awareness and effort. Allen diagnoses screens very well, and always hustles down the field to make a play. When watching the Alabama defense, you will oftentimes see Allen making plays 15 or 20 yards away from the line of scrimmage. His relentless effort always leads him to making some kind of positive impact in a game.

Allen, a senior, has had a fantastic 2016 season, racking up 56 tackles (13 for loss) and 8.5 sacks, including four tackles and 1.5 sacks in the SEC Championship game against the Florida Gators. His NFL future looks very bright, as he has been compared to Pro Bowlers Michael Bennett and Jurrell Casey.

