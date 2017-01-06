2016 NFL All-Pro Team: Three Rookies Featured on First Team

The 2016 NFL All-Pro Team was announced on Friday by the Associated Press, highlighting the best players at each position.

While being voted into the Pro Bowl is all fine and well, we all know that it’s a popularity contest among fans. That’s important, surely, as popularity and success often go hand-in-hand. However, it’s not quite the distinction that making the All-Pro Team is. And on Friday, the 2016 NFL All-Pro Team was announced by the Associated Press.

Not surprisingly, the 2016 NFL All-Pro Team first team was led by a slew of Dallas Cowboys players. They led the way with five selections, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs and their four selections. Both the Cowboys and Chiefs also had a rookie voted onto the team. Ezekiel Elliott and Tyreek Hill both were selected by the AP as two of three rookies to earn the honor. The third is Tennessee Titans right tackle Jack Conklin.

Meanwhile, several other teams were well-represented on the 2016 NFL All-Pro Team first team. The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos each earned three selections, while the Oakland Raiders earned two selections. Perhaps the biggest surprise, though, is that the lowly Los Angeles Rams had two players featured on the first team. Despite their team’s lack of success, though, it was well deserved.

Let’s take a look at the full 2016 All-Pro Team, first team:

AP All-Pro Offense – First Team

QB: Matt Ryan – Atlanta Falcons

RB: Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys

RB: David Johnson – Arizona Cardinals

WR: Antonio Brown – Pittsburgh Steelers

WR: Julio Jones – Atlanta Falcons

TE: Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs

OT: Tyron Smith – Dallas Cowboys

OT: Jack Conklin – Tennessee Titans

OG: Kelechi Osemele – Oakland Raiders

OG: Zack Martin – Dallas Cowboys

C: Travis Frederick – Dallas Cowboys

AP All-Pro Defense – First Team

DT: Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Rams

DT: Damon Harrison – New York Giants

EDGE: Vic Beasley – Atlanta Falcons

EDGE: Khalil Mack – Oakland Raiders

LB: Sean Lee – Dallas Cowboys

LB: Von Miller – Denver Broncos

LB: Bobby Wagner – Seattle Seahawks

CB: Marcus Peters – Kansas City Chiefs

CB: Chris Harris Jr. – Denver Broncos

CB: Aqib Talib – Denver Broncos

S: Eric Berry – Kansas City Chiefs

S: Landon Collins – New York Giants

All-Pro Special Teams – First Team

K: Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

P: Johnny Hekker – Los Angeles Rams

KR: Cordarrelle Patterson – Minnesota Vikings

PR: Tyreek Hill – Kansas City Chiefs

STs: Matthew Slater – New England Patriots

The NFL All-Pro second team is expected later on Friday. We will update when announced.

Frankly, there are no real surprises among this group. While you could make the argument that other players deserved to be in these spots, it’s hard to quabble with what each of these players accomplished in the 2016 NFL season. Hats off to them for earning their just due.

