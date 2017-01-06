2016 NFL All-Pro Team: Three Rookies Featured on First Team
The 2016 NFL All-Pro Team was announced on Friday by the Associated Press, highlighting the best players at each position.
While being voted into the Pro Bowl is all fine and well, we all know that it’s a popularity contest among fans. That’s important, surely, as popularity and success often go hand-in-hand. However, it’s not quite the distinction that making the All-Pro Team is. And on Friday, the 2016 NFL All-Pro Team was announced by the Associated Press.
Not surprisingly, the 2016 NFL All-Pro Team first team was led by a slew of Dallas Cowboys players. They led the way with five selections, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs and their four selections. Both the Cowboys and Chiefs also had a rookie voted onto the team. Ezekiel Elliott and Tyreek Hill both were selected by the AP as two of three rookies to earn the honor. The third is Tennessee Titans right tackle Jack Conklin.
Meanwhile, several other teams were well-represented on the 2016 NFL All-Pro Team first team. The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos each earned three selections, while the Oakland Raiders earned two selections. Perhaps the biggest surprise, though, is that the lowly Los Angeles Rams had two players featured on the first team. Despite their team’s lack of success, though, it was well deserved.
Let’s take a look at the full 2016 All-Pro Team, first team:
AP All-Pro Offense – First Team
QB: Matt Ryan – Atlanta Falcons
RB: Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys
RB: David Johnson – Arizona Cardinals
WR: Antonio Brown – Pittsburgh Steelers
WR: Julio Jones – Atlanta Falcons
TE: Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs
OT: Tyron Smith – Dallas Cowboys
OT: Jack Conklin – Tennessee Titans
OG: Kelechi Osemele – Oakland Raiders
OG: Zack Martin – Dallas Cowboys
C: Travis Frederick – Dallas Cowboys
AP All-Pro Defense – First Team
More from NFL Spin Zone
- NFL Playoffs 2017, Giants vs. Packers: X-Factors in Wild Card Round15m ago
- NFL Playoffs 2017: Each Team’s Regular Season MVP55m ago
- Kansas City Chiefs: Are They New England Patriots’ Biggest Threat?1 h ago
- Cleveland Browns: Running Back a Position of Strength1 h ago
- Cowboys Fan Sent Invalid Playoff Tickets Off StubHub, Can’t Get Refund1 h ago
DT: Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Rams
DT: Damon Harrison – New York Giants
EDGE: Vic Beasley – Atlanta Falcons
EDGE: Khalil Mack – Oakland Raiders
LB: Sean Lee – Dallas Cowboys
LB: Von Miller – Denver Broncos
LB: Bobby Wagner – Seattle Seahawks
CB: Marcus Peters – Kansas City Chiefs
CB: Chris Harris Jr. – Denver Broncos
CB: Aqib Talib – Denver Broncos
S: Eric Berry – Kansas City Chiefs
S: Landon Collins – New York Giants
All-Pro Special Teams – First Team
K: Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens
P: Johnny Hekker – Los Angeles Rams
KR: Cordarrelle Patterson – Minnesota Vikings
PR: Tyreek Hill – Kansas City Chiefs
STs: Matthew Slater – New England Patriots
The NFL All-Pro second team is expected later on Friday. We will update when announced.
Frankly, there are no real surprises among this group. While you could make the argument that other players deserved to be in these spots, it’s hard to quabble with what each of these players accomplished in the 2016 NFL season. Hats off to them for earning their just due.