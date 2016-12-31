2016 Fiesta Bowl: 5 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in CFP Semifinal

Looking at the five best 2017 NFL Draft prospects from the Fiesta Bowl between Clemson and Ohio State, the second College Football Playoff semifinal.

The 2017 NFL Draft is just around the bend, sitting four months away at the end of April. As such, it’s prime time to start scouting the best players on the board. More importantly, it’s time to start getting a look at the players your favorite team could be drafting. Bowl season affords fans the opportunity to do just that on the big stage.

In the upcoming Fiesta Bowl between Clemson and Ohio State, there are a number of players that could be gone off the board on Day 1 come April’s NFL Draft. Not surprisingly, one of the College Football Playoff semifinals is rife with talent. After all, it is two of the four best teams in the country squaring off against one another.

What’s great about looking at a game like the Fiesta Bowl and a College Football Playoff matchup is the simple fact that these players are playing against some of the highest-level competition they’ve seen. This affords both scouts and fans alike a great opportunity. That opportunity, of course, is to see these players facing NFL-caliber competition and what they can do—with the added benefit of the spotlight being bright.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at the five players participating in the Fiesta Bowl for both Clemson and Ohio State that will hear their names called in the 2017 NFL Draft and could be potential stars.

5. Mike Williams, WR — Clemson

Mike Williams might just be the best wide receiver in the upcoming draft. From a physical standpoint, Williams has everything NFL teams are looking for in a receiver. At 6-3 and 225 pounds, Williams has the elite size to battle bigger cornerbacks in the red zone, and with an solid 40-time of 4.5, he possess the speed to separate from cornerbacks in between the 20s. He is a powerful and coordinated player, who has a quick first step and excellent short-area quickness.

Williams knows how to use his size well, as his catch radius is very large and he shows the ability to high-point the football and go get it. He catches the ball with his hands not chest, and shows the concentration and focus required to make contested catches.

While Williams does have good hands, he will drop a few passes here and there. Also, his route running is not as polished as it could be, as he relies more on his physical traits to gain separation from defenders. Williams suffered a fractured neck in the 2015 season-opener, yet returned for the start of the 2016 campaign, collecting nine passes for 174 yards in his first game back. In his final game at Death Valley, Williams caught a career-high three touchdown passes.

Clemson has produced two first-round receivers since 2013 (Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins), and it’s looking very likely that Williams will make that three come April. If he can cut down the drops, Williams has the looks of a potential Pro Bowl player.

4. Deshaun Watson, QB — Clemson

Deshaun Watson offers a dual threat at quarterback. His mobility is tremendous; he has an uncanny ability to escape pressure in the pocket and make accurate throws on the run. Utilizing the zone-read very often, Watson shows the propensity to make good decisions at the mesh point. And when keeping the ball, he displays the vision and speed to make plays down the field as a runner.

Watson isn’t the biggest quarterback in the world (6-2, 210 pounds), and most NFL teams would like him to gain at least 10 pounds of muscle. His rushing ability is his biggest strength, but Watson also displays good touch on his throws. His arm strength isn’t great, but he has a quick delivery, good feet, and solid fundamentals.

There are a few things that Watson needs to improve upon, including reading coverage. Watson will sometimes lock on to a receiver and throw the ball regardless of coverage. His ball placement also could use some work, as he sometimes will throw low or behind a receiver. He has been compared to Marcus Mariota, yet Watson isn’t quite as accurate as him. Moreover, at this stage of his career, he isn’t as comfortable in the pocket either.

Watson will most likely be selected in the first round, but he could use some time to develop. He was a playmaker in college, but Watson will need to improve his passing game if he wants to truly be a franchise quarterback at the next level.

3. Cordrea Tankersley, CB — Clemson

While not the most athletic cornerback, Cordrea Tankersley has good size (6-1, 190 pounds), length, and intangibles for the position. He uses his long arms to interfere with a wide receiver’s vision and timing, and has a knack for being around the ball.

While the ball is in the air, Tankersley tracks it well, gets in good position, and uses his length to make a play (three interceptions and 10 passes defended in 2016 regular season). While he doesn’t have an elite 40-time, Tankersley has better “game speed,” and he oftentimes runs hip-to-hip with faster receivers. Against the run, Tankersley is a willing tackler who uses good technique to bring ball carriers down.

The one thing that can get Tankersley in trouble is the use of his hands. When he is beaten, he often panics and puts his hands on a receiver, resulting in a penalty. Furthermore, while Tankersley does track the ball well, he sometimes does not turn his head around, resulting in more penalties. Against more polished route-running receivers, Tankersley can lose his balance at times and struggle to regain his composure.

Cornerbacks are at a premium in the NFL. So despite some of his flaws, Tankersley should hear his name called by the second round of the draft. His size, length, and balls skills make him an intriguing prospect, and his ability to excel in man coverage gives a lot of NFL scouts the feeling that he could develop into a solid NFL starter.

2. Pat Elflein, C — Ohio State

Winner of the 2016 Rimington Trophy (given to the nation’s most outstanding center), Pat Elflein started his collegiate career at guard before switching to center before the 2016 season. When watching tape, the one thing that jumps off the page with Elflein is his technique. He displays terrific hand placement and is consistently able to turn a defender. He has a low level of gravity which helps him win leverage, and his footwork in both pass protection and run blocking is spot on. Elflein’s football IQ is off the charts as well. He is able to diagnose blitzes and stunts, times his blocks well, and is rarely out of position.

The biggest limitations for Elflein are his athleticism and relatively short arm length. He sometimes struggles when trying to block second-level defenders, and isn’t always crisp when he has to pull. Furthermore, with average arm length at best, Elflein sometimes struggles against longer-arm defenders when he cannot make first contact with them. His lack of athleticism and shorter arms are the main reasons he projects better at center than guard.

Overall, Elflein is one of the safest prospects in the upcoming draft, and he should be off the boards by the second or third round. Elflein’s ceiling isn’t too high, but he should be an NFL team’s starting center from Week 1. Elflein’s intangibles and strong character should make him an anchor along some offensive line for many years to come.

1. Curtis Samuel, WR — Ohio State

More of a hybrid wide receiver/running back, Curtis Samuel (5-11, 200 pounds) is a big play waiting to happen. During the regular season, Samuel had 17 plays of 20 yards or more, including a 79-yard touchdown reception and a 74-yard rushing touchdown. Samuel sees a great amount of playing time in the backfield as well as split out wide, and of the 14 regular season touchdowns he scored in 2016, seven came on the ground and seven came through the air.

Samuel has excellent ball skills, focus, and athleticism. As a running back, Samuel shows good vision to see a hole and great acceleration to burst through it. As a receiver, Samuel displays good hands and excellent open-field ability. Samuel is especially dangerous coming out of the backfield as a receiver, as his wide-range of skills makes him a mismatch for both linebackers and safeties.

Samuel has been compared to former Pro Bowler Percy Harvin, as both are electric playmakers without a true position. While Samuel projects more as a wide receiver in the NFL than a running back, his potential game-changing ability figures to make him hear his name get called by the end of the second round.

