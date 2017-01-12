2016 Cleveland Browns roster analysis: Quarterbacks

The Cleveland Browns had a rough time winning in 2016, which was partially due to the play of those who lined up at quarterback.

The quarterback position has been a major thorn in the side of the Cleveland Browns since 1999, as the franchise hasn’t been able to get “the guy” at quarterback to lead the team for the sustainable future.

In the 2017 offseason, the front office needs to explore every option to find the guy that can become the franchise quarterback whether that is through trade, free agency or the draft. The organization is desperate for a turnaround following their worst season ever.

On the roster, the Browns have an injury prone Robert Griffin III who is trying to reinvent himself as a quarterback, veteran mentor Josh McCown, and youngsters Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan.

The Browns entered the season with Robert Griffin III as their starter and intended to have him start the entire season. However, all were affected by injury as three of the four started games this season. This derailed the offense and the team could not gain any long-term consistency at the position.

Excluding the legendary Charlie Whitehurst, here is a look at how each quarterback fared in 2016. Check back for the rest of the offensive positional breakdowns in the coming days.

Robert Griffin III

Age: 26

Experience: 5 years

Contract Status: Free Agent in 2018

The former Heisman trophy winner and No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft signed with the team this past offseason to a two-year, $15 million deal. Hue Jackson hand-picked Griffin to be his starter in his first season coaching the Browns.

Griffin entered the season coming off a 2015 season in which he was inactive for the entire year and did not play for the Redskins. Coach Jackson took it upon himself to resurrect the former NFL Rookie of the Year. With the signing of Griffin the team held off on drafting a quarterback in the two rounds before selecting Cody Kessler in the third round.

Jackson made it clear early in the summer that Griffin was going to be his quarterback, though not officially stating it. Griffin received all the reps with the first team unit in training camp and preseason. Jackson was confident that he could regain his success from early on in his career and find a home in Cleveland.

In his first season starting since 2014, he was supposed to have a full 16 games to audition himself as the quarterback of the future. However, in Week 1 Griffin fractured a bone in his left shoulder landing him on IR.

Hue Jackson’s offseason plan of developing Griffin around a core of solid young offensive playmakers was halted. Griffin returned in Week 14 to start against the Cincinnati Bengals. He would start the final four games of the season. In only five starts it was hard to accurately evaluate Griffin. But one thing is for certain, which is that he is injury prone and can’t be relied on to be healthy for a full 16-game schedule.

Once returning from injury, Griffin looked rusty and unimpressive. However, he did improve over the course of the last four games. Griffin flashed the athletic ability to extend plays and run for first downs with his legs. In the passing game, Griffin lacked pocket awareness and held on to the ball too long, taking sacks. He also stared down receivers and often forced the ball to his primary read whether they were covered or not.

Ultimately, Griffin’s lack of playing time showed and he did not make strong impression. The positive for Griffin is that he battled back from injuries and did look more comfortable as his starts went on. Teammates and coaches have raved about his work ethic and leadership and it would be no surprise to see Griffin competing with a new quarterback this offseason for the starting job.

CMP ATT CMP% YDS TD INT

87 147 59.2 886 2 3

2017 Outlook:

Coach Jackson was a true believer in fixing Griffin as a NFL quarterback and he will likely be on the roster for the final year of his contract. However, the front office now knows they must search for a franchise quarterback this offseason and look at Robert Griffin III solely as a backup option.

Robert Griffin III QB, Cleveland Browns D+ Griffin was given a big chance to become the long term starter for the Browns. However, his inability to stay healthy has deteriorated that opportunity. He will likely remain on the roster in 2017 as a backup and may receive the chance again to start if the team fails to add an adequate starter.

Josh McCown

Age: 37

Experience: 14 years

Contract Status: Free Agent in 2018

There is simply not enough positive things to say about the veteran Josh McCown. After the team signed Griffin in the offseason, McCown acted like a true professional and went about his business preparing himself and his teammates for the season.

In 2015, McCown received a large portion of the first-team reps throughout training camp. This past season, McCown hardly received any reps with the first-team and primarily worked with the second unit. The vet showed his passion and dedication to the game by always being a great teammate, coaching younger players on the offensive side of the ball.

After Griffin’s injury in the season opener, McCown was prepared to take over. In a major change of plans from what the offensive prepared for in the offseason, McCown started in Week 2 in the home opener versus Baltimore. McCown displayed his leadership and veteran savvy by throwing two quick first-quarter touchdowns and getting the Browns out to a 20-0 lead. The wheels fell off for the team in the second half, losing 25-20. McCown suffered a broken collarbone in the second half and would not see action again until Week 8. Following the game McCown delivered an emotional press conference saying:

“It think it is just not wanting to not be out there with your guys. I have a dad and an older brother who get up and go to work and sometimes they don’t feel great and they go. They go and they grind. I have two little boys that are playing football now. They get hit and they get banged up, and I am trying to teach them what toughness means. For me, it is those things and just knowing the window for me right now and understanding that I don’t want to miss snaps. I don’t want to be out there without my guys. Unless it is going to fall off, let’s try to make it work and make it go. That is my mentality.

The powerful press conference showed a lot about his character on and off the field. McCown realizes his time left in the NFL is limited and he wanted to be out on the field for his teammates.

CMP ATT CMP % YDS TD INT

90 165 54.4 1100 6 6

2017 Outlook:

McCown is one of the best teammates and mentors to younger players you could ask for. In his two seasons with the Browns he has served as a great leader as well as doing anything the team asked, whether that was starting or holding the clipboard. At age 37, and will be 38 before next season, it is unknown if McCown will be back for another season.

Hue Jackson has already stated McCown would always have a spot on his coaching staff for when he decides to hang up his cleats. The offer by Jackson furthermore shows the coaching and leadership qualities he possesses. However, if McCown still wants to play, it might be best for the Browns to move on from the veteran as the quarterback room will be crowded with Kessler, Griffin and likely a new quarterback addition in place.

Josh McCown QB, Cleveland Browns C+ In two seasons with the team, the Browns have won only four games. Despite the struggles, McCown has shown his teammates how to overcome difficulties, teaching them how to prepare and be a true pro.

Cody Kessler

Age: 23

Experience: 1 year

Contract Status: Free Agent in 2020

The Browns selected Cody Kessler in the third round, No. 93 overall out of USC in the 2016 Draft. The team drafted him over quarterback prospects such as Connor Cook and Dak Prescott. Many draft experts believed the Browns reached on Kessler by taking him in the third and not waiting until the fourth or even fifth round. Despite criticism, Hue Jackson told fans and media to trust him on the selection saying,

“You’ve got to trust me on this one, This is a guy that we feel very comfortable with, and we feel he’s going to have an opportunity to ascend.”

Kessler appealed to Jackson and the Browns staff because he was a proven accurate passer at USC, completing 67.5 percent of his passes. Additionally, he threw 88 touchdowns to just 19 interceptions, showing his ability to protect the football, limiting turnovers.

The plan was to let Kessler sit and learn from the veterans ahead of him in Griffin and McCown. As we know that plan got thrown a change-up and Kessler saw his first NFL start in Week 3. With little preparation and no reps with the first-team in the offseason, Kessler held his own in his first start nearly leading the team to a victory over the Dolphins.

The rookie went on to start in eight games doing exactly what Jackson praised him for pre-draft. Kessler completed 65 percent of passes and only threw two interceptions. The team went 0-8 in Kessler’s tenure but the rookie quarterback showed poise with little help around him. Kessler doesn’t have all the elite-level tools looked for in a franchise quarterback, but he showed his toughness, accuracy, and decision-making is strong enough to find success in the league.

CMP ATT CMP % YDS TD INT

128 195 65.5 1380 6 2

2017 Outlook:

In what was supposed to be a redshirt year, Kessler started half of the season. At no point did Kessler look lost or like he didn’t belong in the league. Kessler impressed by displaying strong traits looked for in capable NFL quarterbacks. Going into year two, expect Kessler to continue to grow and improve as a quarterback. He might not ever be given the keys to the kingdom so to speak as a franchise starting quarterback, but with his work ethic and solid play, Kessler will remain a valuable young backup with the potential to be a spot starter.

Cody Kessler QB, Cleveland Browns B+ Kessler surpassed expectations when called on to start. He displayed a skill set that can succeed in the NFL if he keeps improving and working at his craft. The young quarterback should remain a valuable piece of the quarterback room moving forward.

Kevin Hogan

Age: 24

Experience: 1 year

Contract Status: Free Agent in 2018

Kevin Hogan was drafted in the fifth round, No. 162 overall, out of Stanford by the Kansas City Chiefs. Failing to make the 53-man roster, the Chiefs released the rookie quarterback. The Browns then added Hogan to their practice squad.

The rookie quarterback had a solid collegiate career at Stanford starting for three-and-a-half seasons and leading the Cardinal to three Pac-12 Championships.

With injuries mounting to the quarterback position the Browns singed Hogan to their active roster on October 11. Hogan saw his first NFL action in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hue Jackson designed a special package for Hogan which utilized his legs by running the read-option. In the game, starting quarterback Cody Kessler was knocked out of the game with a concussion and Hogan played the remainder of the game. Hogan finished the game 12 of 24 passing for 100 yards and two interceptions. However, most of his damage was done on the ground as he rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown. The rest of the season Hogan saw minimal action in his read-option package against only the Jets and Ravens.

CMP ATT CMP % YDS TD INT

14 26 53. 8 104 0 2

2017 Outlook:

The Browns front office was able to acquire another young quarterback in Hogan. Hogan lacks what talent evaluators and coaches look for in starting quarterbacks, but he showed the athletic ability to succeed running the ball.

Hogan is a long-term project that must improve in the passing game to be considered a backup option that can be relied. Expect Hogan to enter training camp on the roster and fight for a roster spot through the summer.

Kevin Hogan QB, Cleveland Browns C Hogan received an opportunity with the Browns following his release from Kansas City. In just minimal action Hogan scored a touchdown and showed enough in practice for coach Hue Jackson to give him a special personnel package.

