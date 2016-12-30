2 Chiefs fined for infractions vs. Broncos

NEW YORK (AP) Two members of the Kansas City Chiefs were docked a total of $30,385 for their actions in their victory over the Denver Broncos last week.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones was fined for his forearm shiver to quarterback Trevor Siemian well after the ball was thrown.

After the Chiefs’ 33-10 win that eliminated the defending champs from the playoff chase, the affable Jones said in the locker room: ”My mom be on Twitter and someone said, `Dumb-dumb Chris Jones got his first fine.’ I thought that was kind of funny. People are crazy.”’

And Jones is $18,231 poorer for the illegal hit.

Also docked was Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris ($12,154) for using the football as a prop and putting it after catching defensive tackle Dontari Poe’s 2-yard touchdown toss in the closing minutes.

Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane was hit with the biggest fine of Week 16 – $27,236 – for an uncalled hit on Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham, who was docked $12,154 for taunting after the play.

And Jets right tackle Brandon Shell was fined $9,115 for a facemask penalty during Malcom Butler’s interception return in a game against New England.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL