15 Offensive linemen Eagles must place on their draft board

The Eagles may still add some key pieces to their offensive line for insurance purposes.

During the era of former head coach Andy Reid, the Philadelphia Eagles had issues, but one thing was certain. Reid knew how important it was to win in the trenches. He consistently took an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman with his first round selection.

More often than not Reid butchered it. Remember defensive linemen Trevor Laws and Jerome McDougle and offensive lineman Danny Watkins? Still, Reid had a formula, and what’s important was how serious he was about that aspect of the game.

Chip Kelly, on the other hand, mostly ignored the offensive line, with the exception of drafting right tackle Lane Johnson. We’ve all learned, following a season full of injuries and Johnson’s suspension, how important having some insurance for this unit is. With that being said, the Eagles may still be interested in adding some pieces to the line. They’ll, no doubt, address more pressing needs first, but they’ll also want to keep an eye on some of the talent coming into the league expected to play along the offensive front.

Keep in mind it may be a year or so before there’s a pressing need at the tackle position, so we’ve tried to identify more of the interior linemen who may be available later on (in no particular order):

1. Dan Feeney, Indiana Hoosiers

Feeney’s been the victim of some injuries and a concussion. He’s shown he can play some tackle but his natural position is at guard.

2. Jordan Morgan, Kutztown Golden Bears

We’re aware that some of you have never heard of Kutztown before. Trust us in this one. Morgan was invited to the Senior Bowl, and may get some serious looks before it’s all said and done.

3. Taylor Moton, Western Michigan Broncos

It may be a year or so before the Eagles are seriously looking for a tackle, but Moton wouldn’t be a bad idea seeing as how he can play along the interior as well.

4. Julie’n Davenport, Bucknell Bison

Depending on who you talk to, Davenport could be selected in the first round or late in the third. He might also be interesting for an Eagles team looking to find an eventual replacement at tackle for Jason Peters.

5. Pat Elflein, Ohio State Buckeyes

With all of the criticism surrounding the Eagles starting center, Jason Kelce, this might not be a bad draft to do some shopping. Enter guard/center hybrid Pat Elflein.

6. Dorian Johnson, Pittsburgh Panthers

Johnson is a guard that has been given everything from third-round to fifth-round grades. There are some concerns about athleticism which could hurt him seeing as how the screen game is an important part of the offense for so many teams.

7. Jay Guillermo, Clemson Tigers

Guillermo hasn’t always been the most consistent, but with coaching, he could excel at the next level. He can also play both guard and center.

8. Caleb Peterson, North Carolina Tar Heels

You can’t mention those high-powered North Carolina offenses without mentioning the offensive line. Peterson was better in the running game, but he’s improved as a pass blocker. He’ll need coaching.

9. Kareem Are, Florida State Seminoles

Are has tremendous upside, but has already had issues with concussion-like symptoms. That’s an area of concern as physicality will increase at the next level.

10. Isaac Asiata, Utah Utes

Asiata can play guard and center as we learned when the Utes experienced injuries along the front. He’s accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl.

11. Greg Pyke, Georgia Bulldogs

Pyke is a natural at guard but can also play at right tackle. That’s interesting because if Peters sustains injury (a very real possibility) and Johnson is shuffled over to fill in, Pyke provides some extra insurance.

12. Brian Allen, Michigan State Spartans

Allen is a guard/center hybrid. He’s small at 304 pounds, but in the right system he could definitely excel at the pro level.

13. Jon Toth, Kentucky Wildcats

With uncertainty surrounding Eagles center Jason Kelce, the Eagles may look to pick up a center late in the draft. Toth figures to be as good a place to start looking as any, and he’s extremely durable.

14. Kyle Fuller, Baylor Bears

Fuller was a very important piece in the Baylor offensive attack. He plays well in pass protection and is an above average run blocker, With so many good interior linemen, Fuller may be a late rounder.

15. Mason Cole, Michigan Wolverines

Cole won’t be drafted highly, but he could be a good option for teams looking for a center. You know. Teams like the Eagles for example.

