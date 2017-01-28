10 Postseason Plays That Led the Atlanta Falcons to Super Bowl 51

The Atlanta Falcons are on their way to Super Bowl 51. We look back at the 10 playoff highlights that paved the Falcons’ way to Houston.

It has only been two games but the Atlanta Falcons put on a show in both contests this postseason. In their two games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers, the Falcons have seen amazing catches, exciting runs, and thrilling defensive plays.

Before the young Falcons take on the tough New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51, we decide to list ten of the best plays so far this postseason. Determining what play is in and what play is not took some effort. To the point where a few key plays were omitted. Don’t hesitate to comment with your favorite plays and let me know on the Twitter machine.

I’m sure you’re probably over the babbling by this juncture and ready to get on with the countdown. So am I. Let’s get started.

#10. Ra’Shede Hageman’s Sack vs. Green Bay Packers

Big things were expected from the third year player out of the University of Minnesota. While he may not have justified being a second-round pick as of yet, Ra’Shede Hageman still has plenty of potential. The 2016 Divisional Round game against Green Bay may have been his launching pad.

The Packers were facing a 2nd-and-10 late in the second quarter. Down 17-0, Aaron Rodgers dropped back only to see Hageman blast through center Corey Lindsay. Hageman lost his footing and stumbled but had the mindset to apply impressive effort. Hageman reached out, swiped at Rodgers feet, which resulted in Rodgers stumbling himself. The play by Hageman brought on a 3rd-and-21, where Rodgers tossed an interception the next play.

The effort applied by Hageman was effort that has been wanted from him for a few seasons. It may not have been a traditional sack but his awareness turned out to be a huge play for the Atlanta Falcons.

#9. Brian Poole’s Hit on Russell Wilson

Undrafted rookie Brian Poole has been one of the biggest stories this season for the Atlanta Falcons. Coming out of Florida, Poole was useful talent as a slot corner this season.

Poole has defended the likes of receivers Larry Fitzgerald, Jordan Matthews, Tyreek Hill, and Jordy Nelson, just to name a few. Poole’s biggest play of the year; however, might be a hit on one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

The Falcons forced the Seahawks to a 3rd-&-15 early in the fourth quarter. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is known for his ability to make plays with his scrambling ability. On this particular play, Wilson’s pocket broke down due to immense pressure from Atlanta’s defensive line. Wilson escaped and tried to pickup the 15 yards on his own. He ran for 10 yards only to be met with a shoulder by Poole. The hit forced a fourth down, ignited the Falcons sideline, and sent a clear message.

8. Ricardo Allen’s Interception vs. Green Bay Packers

Remember the Hageman sack that I mentioned earlier? The following play was just as critical as it provided another drive for the Atlanta Falcons offense. On 3rd-and-21 and on their 13-yard line, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers launched a pass that traveled into Falcons territory. Cornerback Jalen Collins covered the intended receiver, Jordy Nelson

Falcons’ free safety Ricardo Allen had other plans. He tracked down Rodgers’ overthrown ball and reeled in. Allen’s big interception right before halftime gave the Atlanta Falcons another chance to put points on the board. The turnover converted to another touchdown as Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan found receiver Julio Jones in the end zone for a 24-0 halftime lead.

Allen’s interception against Rodgers and the Pack was a part of the mantra built by the defense. The unit has carried an “All About The Ball” mentality and this play was a prime opportunity seized.

#7. Ben Garland’s Safety vs. Seattle Seahawks

Getting a safety on defense can be a game-altering play. It’s one that rarely happens, but when it does, it can easily change the tide and shift momentum. Not only did the Falcons score a safety against the Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round, but it came from an unlikely source.

Backup lineman Ben Garland has shown a glimpse of versatility this season. The seven-year veteran came in for relief at defensive tackle during the second quarter against Seattle. While the Seahawks were backed up at their own 4-yard line, Russell Wilson was stepped on by his own center. Wilson fell backward and landed in the end zone. Garland was quick to fall onto Wilson and secure the safety.

The play gave two points and possession to the Atlanta Falcons. It also sparked a 19-0 scoring run for Atlanta as they put the game out of reach with it.

#6. Ricardo Allen’s Interception vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons defense has grown up a lot down the stretch. They became a little stingy in scoring defense and have shown a knack for forcing timely turnovers.

The Falcons were nursing a 29-13 lead with eight minutes remaining in the 4th quarter against Seattle. Atlanta pressed Seattle to another long 3rd down later in the contest. Russell Wilson attempted a deep pass to running back Alex Collins that was intercepted by Ricardo Allen.

Allen streaked down the right sideline for 45 yards, ending up on the Seahawks’ 46-yard line. The great field position by Allen helped Atlanta score eight plays later on a touchdown catch by Mohamed Sanu.

#5. Julio’s Amazing Catch vs. Green Bay Packers

Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones is a rare breed. Often he makes plays that simply leave you shaking your head in amazement. He made a few of those type of plays in the NFC title game against Green Bay.

One play in particular occurred in the middle of the third quarter with the Falcons up 31-7. On 1st-and-10 at their own 35-yard line, the Falcons were in the midst of another lengthy drive. A play action fake executed by quarterback Matt Ryan did enough to draw the attention of Green Bay linebackers. Ryan then threw a strike to Jones, who leaped up to haul in the pass. While in the air, Jones corralled the ball as his legs were taken away by Packers corner LaDarius Gunter.

Jones landed in awkward fashion, with his head and neck hitting the ground first. Some may thrive in pain but the elite Jones hopped right back up and signaled a first down. It was one of the better 23-yard receptions you will ever see.

#4. Devonta Freeman’s Ankle-Breaking Reception

Game after game, running back Devonta Freeman displays his impressive footwork. Often, Freeman showcases impressive cuts, while making defenders look silly in the process. Against Seattle, Freeman took a short dump-off from Matt Ryan and turned it into a highlight reel play.

On 3rd-and-4 with two minutes left in the third quarter, Seattle sent an all-out blitz on Ryan. The savvy quarterback took advantage and found his versatile running back. Freeman proceeded to turn up-field and embarrassed Seattle safety Steven Terrell in the process.

Freeman made one sharp cut and left Terrell grasping for air. The play turned into a 53-yard catch and run by Freeman to get Atlanta into the red zone. That big play by Freeman led to a Matt Bryant field goal and the Atlanta Falcons a 29-13 lead.

Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones (45) makes an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional playoff at Georgia Dome. The Falcons won 36-20. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

#3. Deion Jones’s Interception vs. Seattle Seahawks

The 2016 Atlanta Falcons draft class has been one of the best in NFL Draft history. One of the drafted prospects was middle linebacker Deion Jones, a speedy, athletic linebacker who collected three interceptions in the regular season. His ability in coverage has considerably improved the defense over the season.

Seattle faced a 36-20 deficit with a little over two minutes remaining. On 1st-and-10 and on Seattle’s 43-yard line, Russell Wilson dropped back and dumped off a short pass to tight end Luke Willson. Defending the play were corner Jalen Collins and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. It seemed as if Willson corralled the pass; however, Collins and Campbell played to the whistle and wrestled the ball away. The ball floated and Collins batted it in the direction of Jones. Jones snatched the ball with one hand and returned the interception for 28 yards.

The play slammed and locked the door on the Seahawks. It also showed a young defense that is willing to fight for the ball, no matter the circumstance.

#2. Jalen Collins’s Forced Fumble vs. Green Bay Packers

In Week nine, starting cornerback Desmond Trufant went down with a pectoral injury that ended his season. 2015 second-round pick Jalen Collins was thrusted into the lineup as a starter. Since then, Collins has played very well, flashing his potential with one particular play vs. Green Bay.

The Atlanta Falcons held a 10-0 lead in the second quarter, but the defense seemed to be giving up a key Packers drive. On 1st-and-10 at Atlanta’s 23-yard line, Packers running back Aaron Ripkowski took a hand-off 10 yards up the middle of the field. As he ran through a few defenders, Collins muscled the ball out of Ripkowski’s grip, causing a fumble. Not only did Collins force the fumble, but he recovered it and rolled into the end-zone for a touchback.

The forced fumble gave Atlanta ALL of the momentum as the offense drove 80 yards and scored on a Matt Ryan touchdown run. Thanks to Collins and his heads-up play, it evaporated a possible scoring drive by Green Bay and gave the defense another boost of confidence.

#1. Julio’s 73-yard TD Reception vs. Green Bay Packers

Julio Jones is special, that’s best way I can sum up the electric wide out. Coming into the NFC Championship, Jones was nursing injuries in the same left foot that caused him to miss two games in the regular season. He wasn’t 100% but even at 80%, Jones is better than a majority of receivers in the league.

The Atlanta Falcons held a 24-0 lead at halftime, but the swirling flashbacks of the 2012 NFC Championship Game manifested. It was important for Atlanta to continue to maintain momentum in the second half. A task not too large for Jones.

Green Bay’s 3-and-out to start the second half gave Atlanta an opportunity to increase the large lead. Sitting at their own 27-yard line, the Falcons faced a 2nd-and-8 and looked for their play-making receiver. Ryan connected with Jones on a short dig route and the receiver did the rest. Jones turned on the afterburners and broke Ladarius Gunter’s tackle. Demarious Randall also tried to tackle Jones, but was met with a strong stiff-arm.

The play by Jones showcased all of his major attributes: strength, speed, and acceleration. The score gave the Atlanta Falcons a 31-0 lead over Green Bay and dug an even bigger hole for the Packers to try to dig out of.

