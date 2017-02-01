10 Minnesota Vikings players make All-NFC North Team from ESPN

The Minnesota Vikings were well represented in ESPN’s All-NFC North Team, their 10 players tied for the most players with the Green Bay Packers.

It’s the end of the season, so players are receiving all kinds of awards and nominations for their efforts on and off the football field. Since there were some great performances from the Minnesota Vikings, it is no surprise they were included in many of these lists.

Recently, the 4 ESPN beat reporters (Rob Demovsky, Jeff Dickerson, Ben Goessling and Michael Rothstein) all cast votes for the best player at each position within the NFC North during the 2016 NFL season.

Overall, the Vikings were very well represented, landing 10 spots on the 30-player squad, which tied for the most with the Green Bay Packers. Only 10 of the 30 spots belonged to players from the Detroit Lions or Chicago Bears.

Here are the Minnesota Vikings who made the team as shared on the ESPN website:

Vikings on the 2016 All-NFC North Team

*Unanimous selection

6 members of the Minnesota Vikings were unanimous selections to the team. including the only offensive player from the squad, 4 defenders, and one return specialist.

Congratulations to the Minnesota Vikings on having so many players named to the ESPN All-NFC North team and each of the individual players for their accomplishments during the 2016 NFL season.

