The 7 worst NFL free-agent signings of 2016

A $200 million spending spree actually worked out for the New York Giants, who signed four coveted defensive free agents this past offseason in Olivier Vernon, Janoris Jenkins, Damon Harrison and their own Jason Pierre-Paul. Those four have helped transform one of the league’s worst defenses of 2015 into an upper-echelon unit that ranks third in defensive scoring and has allowed a league-low 24 offensive touchdowns through 15 games.

Usually free-agent signings do not work out so well for teams -- due to high expectations or hiccups meshing in a new system, among other reasons. Now that the 2016 regular season is almost entirely in the books, let’s take a look at the biggest free agency whiffs.

Getty Images