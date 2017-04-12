Will the Patriots and Falcons have a Super Bowl rematch in the NFL’s 2017 season opener?

The NFL schedule is expected to come out sometime next week, ahead of the league's draft that begins Thursday, Apr. 27. One of the marquee games on that schedule - the ones your eyes immediately gravitate toward as you scan the massive 256-game slate - is the one at the very top. Who will the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots host in the 2017 NFL Kickoff game?

It's traditional (as much as anything that's 13 years old can be traditional) for the defending champions to open the season on the Thursday night before the regular season starts, hosting a team that'll provide good competition, good interest, good ratings and all three if everybody's feeling lucky. There are potential divisional matchups, possible playoff previews, star QB-vs.-star-QB games and, looming over everything, a Super Bowl LI rematch.

Since we know the eight teams the Patriots will play at home this year (opponents were finalized at the end of last season - the schedule merely gives each matchup a date and a time) we tried to figure out which game we're most likely to see on Sept. 7, that glorious day when summer unofficially ends and the NFL returns.

New England's 2017 home opponents: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers.