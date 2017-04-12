Will the Patriots and Falcons have a Super Bowl rematch in the NFL’s 2017 season opener?

The NFL schedule is expected to come out sometime next week, ahead of the league's draft that begins Thursday, Apr. 27. One of the marquee games on that schedule - the ones your eyes immediately gravitate toward as you scan the massive 256-game slate - is the one at the very top. Who will the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots host in the 2017 NFL Kickoff game?
It's traditional (as much as anything that's 13 years old can be traditional) for the defending champions to open the season on the Thursday night before the regular season starts, hosting a team that'll provide good competition, good interest, good ratings and all three if everybody's feeling lucky. There are potential divisional matchups, possible playoff previews, star QB-vs.-star-QB games and, looming over everything, a Super Bowl LI rematch.
Since we know the eight teams the Patriots will play at home this year (opponents were finalized at the end of last season - the schedule merely gives each matchup a date and a time) we tried to figure out which game we're most likely to see on Sept. 7, that glorious day when summer unofficially ends and the NFL returns.
New England's 2017 home opponents: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Not gonna happen (Bills, Dolphins)
Usually this list would be a lot longer but given the intense parity that's swept the league since Peyton Manning retired, there's really only six guaranteed sells at the moment: The Cowboys, Steelers, Packers, Giants, Redskins and, of course, these Patriots. And since none of those teams is on the schedule and New England can't play itself (though Bill Belichick has surely thought, at one time or another, that only he himself could be a worthy adversary), it's wide open. The Pats have a pretty enjoyable home slate but, as usual, it's the intradivisional matchups that are the weak links. Last year New England played eight 1 p.m. ET games and five were against division foes. You can make arguments for both teams: The Bills were one of two teams to beat New England (via shutout, no less!) and Miami made the playoffs (with a minus-17-point differential that was worse than the 5-11 Chargers). I didn't say the arguments were compelling. Let's give the Bills a zero-percent chance of playing that Thursday with the Dolphins getting a just-in-case 5 percent.
Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers.
Timothy T. LudwigTimothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
You're telling me there's a chance? (Chargers, Jets, Texans)
Houston will almost certainly not be playing in the season opener, but we're allowing some wiggle room in case Tony Romo caught the competitive bug at the Mavericks game and decides he wants to somehow return to play QB for the Texans. (Of course, even if that happens, Week 1 has probably long ago been locked. Schedule makers pencil in the big games and build around them.) There's a novelty factor with the Chargers but that pretty much only extends to their new Los Angeles digs. In road games, the only difference is the city alongside their name. Expect a rebound year for Philip Rivers's team but if the Chargers are going to play in primetime in Week 1, the late-night Monday Night Football game sounds like a much better fit. As for the Jets, we put them here only because they're the only AFC East team that has a mild rivalry with the Pats. But two things go against them: There's been only one divisional game in the 13-year history of the Thursday night opener as we know it and it was Cowboys-Giants, which is a whole better than Jets-Patriots.
Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers
A Super Bowl rematch? (Falcons)
This is the natural choice, right? Super Bowl rematch! 28-3! Vengeance or continued domination! Assuming both the Pats and Falcons are up to last year's standard, this will be one of the most anticipated games on the NFL schedule. Why not lead off with it?
Eh. Last year was the first time ever that a Super Bowl rematch was scheduled for the NFL kickoff (and only the second time in history Week 1 hosted such a game). The Broncos (without Peyton Manning) played the Panthers (without any of the talent or drive that led them to a Super Bowl) in one of the best kickoff games ever, with Denver taking the lead midway through the fourth quarter and surviving a 50-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds that would have given Carolina a win.
So, are we going to see another rematch? Doubtful. Highly doubtful. For a number of reasons. First, Panthers coach Ron Rivera complained to anyone who would listen about the Panthers having to play the Broncos in Week 1. His argument was nonsensical and essentially amounted to "because I really, really don't want to" and was followed by a suggestion that the Super Bowl losers should also open at home to celebrate their Super Bowl loss (or conference title win, whatever - tomato, to-mah-to).
Bob DonnanBob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Second, though his point was mostly self-serving, Rivera indirectly made a good point. The opener hypes itself. It's a return to football. Why waste a game that's big no matter when it's played on a time slot that by itself makes a game bigger? The Super Bowl rematch is going to be one of the most anticipated games of the year. Let the season play out a bit before the meeting happens. You're not serving dessert first at Easter or Passover dinner, you know?
Third, and this is most important, there were extenuating circumstances that led to Broncos-Panthers last year, namely Peyton Manning and retirement. This is merely a guess but whereas Week 1 normally sells itself, the idea of having Paxton Lynch start for the reigning champs on Week 1's marquee primetime game necessitated a strong counterbalance on the other side. Cam Newton got the gig.
Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers
USA TODAY SportsUSA TODAY Sports
A repeat opener? (Panthers)
Oh, that'd just be mean. Given that Rivera's Panthers took the bullet last year, I imagine they'll be spared from it this year. It's like Hard Knocks - you should only have to do it once. And with that, there's just one team remaining.
Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers
And the winner is...
Consider the trends we've seen in the game's history:
9 of last 10 games: Opponent made playoffs the previous year (exception: Dallas in 2012, which isn't an exception because, come on, it's Dallas)
12 of last 12 games: Opponent was .500 or better last season
11 of 13 games: Opponent has come from same conference as the reigning champion
There are three teams of New England's home schedule that fit the criteria. We've eliminated two: Houston (no quarterback, no dice) and Miami (it's just hard to imagine). That leaves one - your predicted 2017 NFL kickoff opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
It's not a drop-everything, marquee game. The Chiefs and Patriots don't have a ton of history - they faced off in a non-competitive divisional playoff game in 2016 and in 2014 Kansas City blew out New England on a Monday night, a loss that had some [ridiculous] people calling for Tom Brady's job.
Kansas City isn't a huge national draw. Alex Smith and Andy Reid aren't sexy soundbites. The Chiefs don't have it, whatever that intangible it is.
None of that matters: There are only eight teams the Patriots can play and the two most interesting games are a Super Bowl rematch that almost certainly won't happen and a game against a team that made its displeasure with being in the Thursday opener last year. (Plus, no team has ever been the opponent twice in a row.) That leaves five games and the best of the bunch features a solid 12-4 team that'll be favored to make the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
The Pats should hope it's the Chiefs, at least. Assuming Atlanta and Carolina are out, Kansas City is clearly the toughest team on the home schedule and history says Week 1 is kind to Super Bowl champions at home. The NFL Kickoff host has won all but one game in the 13-year history of the event (Dallas beat the Giants in 2012) and the Super Bowl champ has won 11 of 13 games (Baltimore didn't get to host its opener because of a conflict with the Orioles, then went on the road and lost). Advantage: New England, no matter who ends up the opponent.