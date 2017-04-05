Which NFL teams make the most in-draft trades? A 5-year snapshot
Let's make a deal ... or not
32
Pittsburgh Steelers: 2
31
Cincinnati Bengals: 2
30
New York Giants: 2
29
Kansas City Chiefs: 3
28
Los Angeles Chargers: 4
27
Dallas Cowboys: 5
26
Arizona Cardinals: 5
25
Carolina Panthers: 5
24
Indianapolis Colts: 5
23
New Orleans Saints: 6
22
Atlanta Falcons: 6
21
Jacksonville Jaguars: 6
20
New York Jets: 6
19
Chicago Bears: 7
18
Buffalo Bills: 7
17
Baltimore Ravens: 7
16
Houston Texans: 8
15
Tennessee Titans: 8
14
Oakland Raiders: 8
13
Washington Redskins: 9
12
Green Bay Packers: 9
11
Detroit Lions: 9
10
Los Angeles Rams: 9
9
Denver Broncos: 9
8
Philadelphia Eagles: 10
7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11
6
Seattle Seahawks: 11
5
New England Patriots: 12
4
Minnesota Vikings: 15
3
San Francisco 49ers: 16
2
Miami Dolphins: 16
1