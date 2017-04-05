Which NFL teams make the most in-draft trades? A 5-year snapshot

Let's make a deal ... or not

The NFL draft is only three weeks away, and the most interesting parts of the three-day talent grab are the trades. Not so much for the names involved -- they rarely include big-name players and usually involve simply moving up and down by swapping picks -- but they do offer a great indication of which teams have the most aggressive general managers when they see something they want.

If past performance is any indicator of future activity -- and it is -- our five-year snapshot of in-draft trades is a pretty good tell for which teams will be working it the hardest this year. Along with the total number of moves for each team, which ranges from two to a league-high 16, we’ve included how long each team’s main decision makers have been at their jobs. Conclusion: If you’re a Steelers fan, you can probably plan on your team standing pat.