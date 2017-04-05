Which NFL teams make the most in-draft trades? A 5-year snapshot

Brett Pollakoff
The NFL draft is only three weeks away, and the most interesting parts of the three-day talent grab are the trades. Not so much for the names involved -- they rarely include big-name players and usually involve simply moving up and down by swapping picks -- but they do offer a great indication of which teams have the most aggressive general managers when they see something they want.

If past performance is any indicator of future activity -- and it is -- our five-year snapshot of in-draft trades is a pretty good tell for which teams will be working it the hardest this year. Along with the total number of moves for each team, which ranges from two to a league-high 16, we’ve included how long each team’s main decision makers have been at their jobs. Conclusion: If you’re a Steelers fan, you can probably plan on your team standing pat.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 2
GM: Kevin Colbert (2000)

Head coach: Mike Tomlin (2007)

Cincinnati Bengals: 2
President: Mike Brown (1991)

Head coach: Marvin Lewis (2003)

New York Giants: 2
GM: Jerry Reese (2007)

Head coach: Ben McAdoo (2016)

Kansas City Chiefs: 3
GM: John Dorsey (2013)

Head coach: Andy Reid (2013)

Los Angeles Chargers: 4
GM: Tom Telesco (2013)

Head coach: Anthony Lynn (2017)

Dallas Cowboys: 5
President: Jerry Jones (1989)

Head coach: Jason Garrett (2011)

Arizona Cardinals: 5
GM: Steve Keim (2013)

Head coach: Bruce Arians (2013)

Carolina Panthers: 5
GM: Dave Gettleman (2013)

Head coach: Ron Rivera (2011)

Indianapolis Colts: 5
GM: Chris Ballard (2017)

Head coach: Chuck Pagano (2012)

New Orleans Saints: 6
GM: Mickey Loomis (2002)

Head coach: Sean Payton (2006)

Atlanta Falcons: 6
GM: Thomas Dimitroff (2008)

Head coach: Dan Quinn (2015)

Jacksonville Jaguars: 6
EVP football operations: Tom Coughlin (2017)

Head coach: Doug Marrone (2017)

New York Jets: 6
GM: Mike Maccagnan (2015)

Head coach: Todd Bowles (2015)

Chicago Bears: 7
GM: Ryan Pace (2015)

Head coach: John Fox (2015)

Buffalo Bills: 7
GM: Doug Whaley (2013)

Head coach: Sean McDermott (2017)

Baltimore Ravens: 7
GM: Ozzie Newsome (2002)

Head coach: John Harbaugh (2008)

Houston Texans: 8
GM: Rick Smith (2006)

Head coach: Bill O’Brien (2014)

Tennessee Titans: 8
GM: Jon Robinson (2016)

Head coach: Mike Mularkey (2016)

Oakland Raiders: 8
GM: Reggie McKenzie (2012)

Head coach: Jack Del Rio (2015)

Washington Redskins: 9
GM: Vacant since the firing of Scot McCloughan

Head coach: Jay Gruden (2014)

Green Bay Packers: 9
GM: Ted Thompson (2005)

Head coach: Mike McCarthy (2006)

Detroit Lions: 9
GM: Bob Quinn (2016)

Head coach: Jim Caldwell (2014)

Los Angeles Rams: 9
GM: Les Snead (2012)

Head coach: Sean McVay (2017)

Denver Broncos: 9
GM: John Elway (2011)

Head coach: Vance Joseph (2017)

Philadelphia Eagles: 10
EVP football operations: Howie Roseman (2010)

Head coach: Doug Pederson (2016)

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11
GM: Jason Licht (2014)

Head coach: Dirk Koetter (2016)

Seattle Seahawks: 11
GM: John Schneider (2010)

Head coach: Pete Carroll (2010)

New England Patriots: 12
President: Jonathan Kraft (1994)

Head coach: Bill Belichick (2000)

Minnesota Vikings: 15
GM: Rick Spielman (2012)

Head coach: Mike Zimmer (2014)

San Francisco 49ers: 16
GM: John Lynch (2017)

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan (2017)

Miami Dolphins: 16
GM: Chris Grier (2016)

Head coach: Adam Gase (2016)

Cleveland Browns: 16
EVP football operations: Sashi Brown (2016)

Head coach: Hue Jackson (2016)

