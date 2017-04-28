‘Undisputed’: What’s the better fit, Fournette to Jacksonville or McCaffrey to Carolina?

"Skip, this is really, really close because I think both teams got the player that they coveted and they didn’t have to move up to get him. I’m going to go with McCaffrey for the simple fact that when the Panthers were at their absolute best they had Jonathan Stewart and D’Angelo Williams.
"This is a true change of pace. Stewart is totally different, his skill set, as opposed to what Christian McCaffrey can do. Carolina lost Ted Ginn, their punt and kick returner. What can this young man do? Return punts and kicks. He’s not going to be required to run between the tackles because that’s what Jonathan Stewart can do.
"I also love Fournette. Fournette’s going to do the heavy lifting. If McCaffrey goes to Jacksonville, he’d have to do the heavily lifting. Fournette is built to carry the ball 25 times a ballgame. Then you have T.J. Yeldon that can come in and be your third-down, change-of-pace guy. They’ve got good receivers outside. The question is Blake Bortles, does he finally take that next step?
"I think both teams made out very well, but I’m going to give a slight, slight nod to Carolina because of McCaffrey's versatility."
"I hear everything you just said, but I’m going to reverse field and give a slight nod to Leonard Fournette.
"Before I explain, allow me to reiterate a point I’ve been making for the last three weeks – based on ability alone, regardless of the off-field incident, Joe Mixon is still the best running back in this draft. I want to express my fear of fears in round two – the New Giants draft 23rd in Round 2, and if they take Joe Mixon, my Cowboys are in big trouble because he is Ezekiel-like.
"Fournette is a terrific fit for a new regime in Jacksonville. Tom Coughlin and Doug Marrone, they’re old-school. I think their old-school plan will be, 'Let’s take the ball out of the hands of Blake Bortles as much as possible and put it in Fournette’s hands.'
"I have 25 carries and five catches a game. That’s 30 touches, and that’s high volume, but I think he’s built to take the beating. My problem with him is I don’t think he’s sudden enough or can make you miss enough to be a great NFL back. I think he can be a good one but not a great one. I do think he’s a great fit in Jacksonville."
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
"I believe they’re going to go back to old-school. Tom Coughlin was an old-school type of coach, and Marrone is also old-school. I-Formation, two backs, two wide receivers, with the tight ends outside. Minimize the risk that Blake Bortles can put his team in."
AP
"I’m with you.
"Back to your boy Christian McCaffrey. You played with his father, he comes from good stock. This kid a tough kid with a big heart. He’s got a competitive chip on his shoulder. However good or great he may be, he will max it out.
"But I love the stance that Mel Kiper, Jr. said on ESPN last night. He said “Christian McCaffrey is not a running back” and that’s what I’ve been trying to say to you. He’s really more of a slot receiver that can line up in the backfield occasionally. You can do different things with him creatively.
"If you expect him to take it 25 times between the tackles, he can’t take that kind of beating. You still have Jonathan Stewart so you can plug him in along with him, but if you wanted to improve the running game between the tackles, they didn’t improve there very much. To me, Christian is more icing than cake. But it’s spectacular icing."
AP
"Let me ask you a question, can he do what James White and Dion Lewis do for the Patriots?"
Jennifer BuchananJennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
"Sure, but you need LeGarrette Blount or, now, they have Gillislee.
"Can he be the Ezekiel Elliott driving force? No, he can’t be that guy. I still think Leonard is a little better fit for what Jacksonville is going to try to do than this. I thought Leonard would end up with Carolina, and obviously he went fourth."
Kirby LeeKirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
"If you think about it, what position could Jacksonville have improved the most? They’ve got two receivers. They’re loaded on defense. The offensive line seems to be set. They’re not going quarterback that early.
"For Leonard Fournette, it was really a no-brainer because, as you said, they want to protect Blake Bortles.
"What’s the best way to do that? Hand the ball to a guy 25 times a game."
Jeff HanischJeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
"That is correct. Do I think Leonard is worth the fourth overall pick? No, but on need he’s the perfect fit for them."