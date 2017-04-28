‘Undisputed’: What’s the better fit, Fournette to Jacksonville or McCaffrey to Carolina?

"Skip, this is really, really close because I think both teams got the player that they coveted and they didn’t have to move up to get him. I’m going to go with McCaffrey for the simple fact that when the Panthers were at their absolute best they had Jonathan Stewart and D’Angelo Williams.

"This is a true change of pace. Stewart is totally different, his skill set, as opposed to what Christian McCaffrey can do. Carolina lost Ted Ginn, their punt and kick returner. What can this young man do? Return punts and kicks. He’s not going to be required to run between the tackles because that’s what Jonathan Stewart can do.

"I also love Fournette. Fournette’s going to do the heavy lifting. If McCaffrey goes to Jacksonville, he’d have to do the heavily lifting. Fournette is built to carry the ball 25 times a ballgame. Then you have T.J. Yeldon that can come in and be your third-down, change-of-pace guy. They’ve got good receivers outside. The question is Blake Bortles, does he finally take that next step?

"I think both teams made out very well, but I’m going to give a slight, slight nod to Carolina because of McCaffrey's versatility."