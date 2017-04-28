‘Undisputed’: What’s the better fit, Fournette to Jacksonville or McCaffrey to Carolina?

Pete Blackburn
headshot
Shannon Sharpe
headshot
Skip Bayless
headshot
Shannon Sharpe
headshot
Skip Bayless
headshot
Shannon Sharpe
headshot
Skip Bayless
headshot
Shannon Sharpe
headshot
Skip Bayless
Next Gallery
10

9 first-round draft picks who could turn into NFL busts
Start Gallery »