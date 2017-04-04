Tony Romo is Eli Manning without the rings (and 4 other thoughts from a good, not great, career)

Tony Romo's approximate value ranked him No. 173 in NFL history

NFL stats are notoriously suspicious. Instead of going into the dozens of problem with them, it's easiest to say: The NFL ain't the MLB or NBA. But stats and eye tests (the latter of which are completely unreliable when you're blinded by that Cowboy blue and silver) are all we have so lets go with a rudimentary, but telling, tool from pro-football-reference: approximate value. Its purpose is fairly clear and it does its job well enough: The top 10 players are Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Ray Lewis, Jerry Rice, Reggie White, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Fran Tarkenton, Bruce Smith and Dan Marino. (The metrics are slanted toward the stat-happy eras of today, so let's only consider recent comparisons.) With that, Romo ranks behind (in ascending order) Brunell, Dave Krieg, Vinny Testaverde (longevity helps, which hurts Romo who basically played only eight full seasons), Rich Gannon, Steve McNair, Bledsoe, Boomer Esiason, Carson Palmer, Donovan McNabb and Randall Cunningham. None of those quarterbacks will sniff the Hall of Fame. They're one tier, or two rings, below the level of an inductee.

Since Romo didn't start until he was 26 and missed most of his 30-year-old season, his career wasn't half as long as some of the other quarterbacks on that list. So in order to go down as one of the game's greats, he needed to have some shooting-star moments. There are literally none from his career. What will we remember most? His Mexico trip with Jessica Simpson, the botched snap in the playoffs and his confusing December play, which was at first underrated and then a little overrated.

Romo wasn't Kurt Warner - another guy who didn't have a long career - but had tremendous highs and made three Super Bowls. Eli Manning is "better" than Romo too, but not by much, though he's probably a HOFer because he played in New York and won two titles. Romo? He's in the Hall of Pretty Good. And there's nothing wrong with that.