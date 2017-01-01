Why did Tony Romo play only one series for the Dallas Cowboys?

It's especially vexing because Romo was playing without the team's star running back and most of its star offensive line. The Cowboys were giving him a test drive of a different car than the one he might need to drive in the postseason.

And if the answer is that Dallas didn't want him to get injured, then why risk it at all, particularly with the aforementioned protectors sitting on the sideline? And if you're worried about Romo's health for the playoffs, why did you start Prescott? It's all so much it makes your head hurt.

As does this: Though he was awful (2 INTs) in double-replacement, the guy who took over for Prescott and Romo - the aforementioned Mr. Sanchez - has two more conference championship game appearances than the two QBs ahead of him on the depth chart. Basically what I'm saying is Dallas might have just unintentionally prepped the world for Mark Sanchez, Super Bowl MVP.

