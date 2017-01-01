Why did Tony Romo play only one series for the Dallas Cowboys?
The Romossaince was short-lived. The Dallas Cowboys brought back their once-injured, since-deposed starter Tony Romo in Sunday's meaningless Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles to much pomp, circumstance and fanfare. After being sidelined for four months by injury and being discussed more than 99 percent of guys who were actually playing in 2016, it was almost surreal to see Romo on the field. And then -- poof -- he was gone.
Dak Prescott started and played two series for the 'Boys before getting pulled for Romo, who played for one series before third-stringer Mark Sanchez came in to finish out the game. It all begs the simple question: "Why?"Getty Images Getty Images
Tony was kinda, pretty okay, at least as much as you can tell from a four-pass, six-play, two-minute drive that's biggest moment was a 29-yard pass interference. Romo was 3-for-4 for 29 yards and had that long PI set up a 3-yard touchdown pass. If you'd closed your eyes you could have imagined it was 2014, with Romo marching down the field against an overmatched NFC East opponent. And since it's no longer December, Romo's success was extra realistic.Eric Hartline Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Let's think this through from the point of Jason Garrett (or the puppeteer deftly manipulating his strings). You put in Dak Prescott for two series. The benefit of this is what, exactly? The upside is nil. There's zippy chance that Prescott taking 15 snaps on Jan. 1 without his fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield will have any bearing on how Prescott will play on Jan. 15 in his playoff debut in a divisional playoff game at Jerry World. If you want to play your guys, play them. Other than injury risk (which is a big other, to be sure) there seems to be zero correlation between playing hard through Week 17 and playoff success just as there's none between resting players and having that same success. It's all situational. But this wishy-washy two-possession nonsense that's clearly a "don't get hurt, don't get hurt, don't get hurt" situation can only be a detriment.Getty Images Getty Images
Tony Romo will be Dak Prescott's backup in the playoffs. Romo will be somewhere else besides Dallas in 2017. Which of these facts was more important in deciding how Dallas would use Romo in Week 17?
If you want to give Romo some reps before he potentially has to come in and take snaps for a dinged-up Prescott or, worst-case scenario (best-case scenario for some) has to fully take over for a seriously injured Prescott, then great. But what's the point of one possession? This isn't the first preseason game for a guy building his way toward Week 1. Romo is theoretically game rusty. If the Cowboys think there's a chance he will need to play in two or three weeks, don't you want him to play a little, take a hit or two and be as prepared as you can get him outside of taking some first-team reps in practice?Bill Streicher Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Or was this a showcase situation - a sign to other NFL teams that Romo's back injuries haevn't left him frail and decrepit? This offseason, the Cowboys will be seeking to trade Romo, who has a reasonable $14 million base salary in 2017 but will be 37 with a history back issues -- which is kryptonite to all athletes, from golfers to players in a sport in which 280-pound defenders come at you full speed trying to plant you in the turf. Guesses are all over the place as to how much Dallas could get for Romo, from a second-round pick to something as low as a sixth. Letting teams know he can still wing it isn't a bad idea. But are teams really going to leave their future (even if it's a one-year flyer) to four passes from a meaningless late December game? I guess that sounds like something Houston might do after its Brock Osweiler infatuation but won't the Texans be paying Brock Osweiler too much to do so? And since other teams won't be swayed by 1:49 of football, why do it?Bill Streicher Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
It's especially vexing because Romo was playing without the team's star running back and most of its star offensive line. The Cowboys were giving him a test drive of a different car than the one he might need to drive in the postseason.
And if the answer is that Dallas didn't want him to get injured, then why risk it at all, particularly with the aforementioned protectors sitting on the sideline? And if you're worried about Romo's health for the playoffs, why did you start Prescott? It's all so much it makes your head hurt.
As does this: Though he was awful (2 INTs) in double-replacement, the guy who took over for Prescott and Romo - the aforementioned Mr. Sanchez - has two more conference championship game appearances than the two QBs ahead of him on the depth chart. Basically what I'm saying is Dallas might have just unintentionally prepped the world for Mark Sanchez, Super Bowl MVP.James Lang James Lang-USA TODAY Sports