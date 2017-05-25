When will the Patriots move on from Tom Brady? It could be sooner than you think

Tom Brady, the five-time Super Bowl champion and greatest quarterback of all time (this is no longer up for debate) wants to play until he's 45.
No, he's not joking.
In fact, Brady would prefer to play after age 45 — an age that would make him the oldest starting quarterback in NFL history. When teammates ask him how long he'd like to play, he's been known to reply "forever" without a hint of irony.
Forever is impossible, but Brady's plan to play another five NFL seasons is just shy of that.
Kevin JairajKevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Patriots seem to be buying into the notion that Brady could do it — NFL Network reported that they could sign Brady to a contract extension before or after the 2017 season — but history is firmly not on Brady's side and the Patriots have the incentive to have a decision made on the quarterback's future in New England by the end of the 2017 season.
Tom Brady might get his wish and play "forever," but it's not outrageous to think that he and the Patriots could part ways next winter.
Mark J. RebilasMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Brady might feel better now than he did at 25, but the truth of the matter is that the Patriots' quarterback is heading into his age 40 season and only two quarterbacks in NFL history (Warren Moon and Brett Favre) have posted a quarterback rating better than 80 after turning 40 years old.
Why is that? Why can't quarterbacks get past age 40?
Matthew EmmonsMatthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
To start, their throws — worn down from an unknowable amount of tosses — lose zip, and a quarterback who cannot get the ball to his target in an expedited and accurate manner has no role in the NFL (or they sign big contracts in Houston only to be traded to Cleveland this past offseason.)
Don't blame the neck, it was the arm that pushed Peyton Manning into retirement at age 39 — he lost the zip.
John David MercerJohn David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Beyond the wear-and-tear of the arm is the wear-and-tear on the body as a whole. Quarterbacks can take a beating, and they took big ones before the NFL instituted more rules to protect them. It only takes one bad hit to end a career after age 35, and this offseason we saw Tony Romo, 37, decide that he had taken his last hit and willingly move into the broadcast booth.
Brady goes to great lengths to keep his body and arm in impeccable shape — again, he's convinced he's 15 years younger than he is — but while a quarterback can avoid nightshades, he can't avoid a blind-side hit.
Bob DonnanBob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
It only takes one hit or one lost click on a veteran QB's fastball for it all to come crashing down.
No one knows when Brady will no longer have what it takes physically, but there seems to be universal agreement that when the inevitable decline starts, it moves fast. Brady puts incredible efforts into holding it off, but he can't hold it forever.
Greg M. CooperGreg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Brady has been the Patriots' highest paid player five of the last six years, but he has one of the lowest cap hits of any starting quarterback in the NFL. The Ringer's Kevin Clark called Brady's contract the Patriots' "Real MVP".
But if Brady plays the 2018 season on his current contract, it won't be all that cost-effective for the Patriots, who have built a roster around having their starting quarterback only taking up seven percent of their salary cap. Quarterbacks like Joe Flacco command 15 percent per year.
Unless Brady restructures his deal, he'll count for $22 million against the Patriots' cap two seasons from now.
Bob DonnanBob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
If Brady is playing well, there's no question that he's worthy of that cap hit (obviously) — but the spike in his on-the-books salary coincides with his backup's unrestricted free agency.
If Belichick doesn't like paying Tom Brady $20 million a year, he's not going to be happy when he finds out how much Jimmy Garoppolo — he of 94 regular-season pass attempts — is going to command on the open market.
And he's going to be livid when he finds out how much a franchise tag on No. 10 would cost him.
AP
Belichick has spent roughly 11 percent of his annual salary pool on quarterbacks over the last five years, so don't expect him to deviate from that number and have two quarterbacks take up a quarter (or more) of his cap space — even if it's just for one season.
Because of that, Garoppolo signing a new deal or being franchised tagged and Brady signing another extension similar to the one he and the team negotiated before the start of the 2016 season should be viewed as mutually exclusive.
Mark J. RebilasMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Yep, next year, Bill Belichick will likely have to choose between a 41-year-old Brady (and bet against history) or his generally unproven 26-year-old understudy.
It seems like a no-brainer decision now — you keep the greatest quarterback of all time — but the 2017 season will provide hundreds of opportunities for that obvious thought to be subverted.
When the decline starts, it comes fast — if Tom Brady wants to play until he's 45, he's going to have to follow up his best season ever with another campaign of a similar caliber.