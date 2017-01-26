The New England Patriots’ razor-thin Super Bowl dynasty, by the numbers

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick set a pair of NFL records Sunday when they became the first player and coach, respectively, to reach seven Super Bowls. And depending on how things go in Houston, more history could be on the horizon for the most accomplished player-coach pairing the league has ever seen.

With a victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Belichick, the New England Patriots’ head coach since 2000, would become the first in his position to win five championships, breaking his current tie with legendary Steelers coach Chuck Noll. Similarly, Brady, who also entered the league in 2000 but did not take over as the Pats’ starting quarterback until 2001, could join longtime 49ers and Cowboys standout Charles Haley as the only players in league history with five Super Bowl rings.

Win or lose, each man’s curriculum vitae speaks for itself, but that resume could also very easily look different for the tandem, which is either stunningly close to Super Bowl perfection or alarmingly close to being 0-for-6, depending on your point of view. With that in mind, here’s a look at the six Brady/Belichick Super Bowls — and the paper-thin margins that decided them — by the numbers.

