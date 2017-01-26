The 25 most priceless photos of Super Bowl champs celebrating with their kids
Super Bowl is for the children
Kids are, in many cases, adorable, worthwhile pains in the butt.
There's a lot of upkeep and a lot more diaper changing. But ultimately worth it, as they're you're number one fan and think you can fly, see walls and are generally a large, magic person.
And nowhere in life are children more precious than in the moments after a Super Bowl, where there's confetti falling and strangers crying and it's very surreal to everyone in general, their parents included.
With that said, the following are the 25 most priceless photos of Super Bowl champs and their kids taking in the moment.
They're both trying to figure this thing out, one is just larger than the other.AP AP
Brandon LaFell and daughter Jordyn (Super Bowl XLIX)
Tedy Bruschi and sons Tedy Jr. (right) and Rex (left) (Super Bowl XXXIX)
Matt Wilhelm and his son Mason (Super Bowl XLV)
Tom Crabtree and son Bryce Thomas (Super Bowl XLV)
Tyler Polumbus’ daughter Lydia collects confetti (Super Bowl 50)
Bobby Wagner and daughter Quinncy (Super Bowl XLVIII)
John and Jack Elway (Super Bowl XXXII)
Kendall Simmons and daughter Celesta (Super Bowl XL)
Hines Ward and son Jaden (Super Bowl XL)
Chris Snee and son Dylan (Super Bowl XLII)
Torrance Daniels and son Jackson (Super Bowl XLII)
Matt Ware and daughter Jayden (Super Bowl XLIII)
Mewelde Moore and daughter Jalyn (Super Bowl XLIII)
Drew Brees and son Braylen (Super Bowl XLIV)
Joe Montana with wife Jennifer and daughter Alexandra and Elizabeth (Super Bowl XXIII)
A.J. Hawk and daughter Lennon (Super Bowl XLV)
Ricky Proehl and son Austin (Super Bowl XXXIV)
Rich Seubert and son Hunter (Super Bowl XLII)
David Carr and daughter Grace (Super Bowl XLVI)
Joe Flacco and son Stephen (Super Bowl XLVII)
Michael Phelps poses with Brendon Ayanbadejo, daughter Anaya Lee and son Amadeus Prime (Super Bowl XLVII)
Peyton Manning and son Marshall (Super Bowl 50)
Paul McQuistan with son Shane (Super Bowl XLVIII)
Tom Brady and son Benjamin (Super Bowl XLIX)
