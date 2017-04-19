The 12 best photos from the New England Patriots’ White House visit

The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots visited the White House to be honored by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, and while Tom Brady and others were unable to attend for one reason or another, those who were there seemed to enjoy the special occasion.
Here are the 12 best photos from the Patriots' White House visit.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP