The 10 best things about Saturday’s Week 16 NFL games
Check out our Saturday bests
Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, and the NFL moved the bulk of its schedule to Saturday as a result — making our Sunday Bests gimmick a little less clever, at least for this week.
Here are the 10 best things to look for when Week 16 continues (after the Giants got us started with an upsetting Thursday night performance), including the Raiders' showdown with the Colts as Indianapolis tries to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Best chance for an upset
49ers at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX): Jared Goff will start for L.A. after clearing concussion protocol, but teams that fire their head coaches this late in the season don't inspire confidence, and Colin Kaepernick and San Francisco could get the win here, even though Vegas sees them as 3.5-point dogs.
Best chance for a coach to be fired after the game
Rex Ryan has been on the hot seat in Buffalo seemingly all season long, and there even are reports that his future already has been decided.
It would seem spiteful to fire him with just one game remaining in the season, but if a Bills team that's 7-7 and not yet mathematecally eliminated from the playoffs doesn't show up at home against the Dolphins, the decision-makers in Buffalo may just go that route.Tom Szczerbowski Getty Images
Best bad game
Chargers at Browns: With a Week 17 matchup at Pittsburgh on the horizon, this is RG3 and Cleveland's last realistic chance at avoiding an 0-16 season.
Best chance for a blowout
Jets at Patriots: Tom Brady and the Patriots will look to build some playoff momentum at home against a Jets team that played them close four weeks ago, but appears to have checked out since.
New York has lost by an average of 26 points in its past two defeats; New England is favored by 16.5 points for a reason.
Best fantasy option
Whether you're playing in your league's championship or simply giving daily fantasy a try, it's finally time to give Todd Gurley some run.
After a very disappointing season for fantasy owners, Gurley is poised to have a break-out performance against a Niners team that has allowed 533 yards rushing over its past three contests.
Best chance for a shootout
Falcons at Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX): Atlanta has scored at least 41 points in each of the past two weeks, and Carolina's secondary has been problematic all season long. It'll be up to Cam Newton to try to keep pace in this one.
Best bet against the spread
The Vikings have scored 6, 16, 15 and 13 points in their past four games. That won't be enough to keep them within a touchdown of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Green Bay.Jeff Hanisch USA TODAY Sports
Best chance for a low-scoring contest
Cardinals at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX): When these teams met in Week 7, the result was a hideous 6-6 tie. We don't expect this one to be quite as bad, but points should be at a premium once again for Russell Wilson and Co.
Best early game
Redskins at Bears (1 p.m. ET on FOX): Washington is technically still in the hunt for a playoff spot, despite its 7-6-1 record after losing three of its past four. Jordan Howard and the Bears could keep this one closer than expected, considering the Redskins rank 28th in yards per carry allowed.
Best game
Colts at Raiders: Indianapolis will be fighting to keep its (slim) playoff hopes alive, while Oakland will be working to secure a bye in the first round. One thing is certain: Khalil Mack will do his best to make it a long day for Andrew Luck and the passing attack of the Colts.