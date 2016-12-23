The 10 best things about Saturday’s Week 16 NFL games

Check out our Saturday bests

Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, and the NFL moved the bulk of its schedule to Saturday as a result — making our Sunday Bests gimmick a little less clever, at least for this week.

Here are the 10 best things to look for when Week 16 continues (after the Giants got us started with an upsetting Thursday night performance), including the Raiders' showdown with the Colts as Indianapolis tries to keep its playoff hopes alive.